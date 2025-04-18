The Xbox Spring Sale is here! Along with it comes a slew of discounted games. To get some gamers started, it appears Xbox is handing out random amounts of Microsoft Store credit to some users.



This is not a scam, honest. They are actually giving out completely free gift cards, but you may need to check old accounts to find out.

In a Reddit post, the user DownHeartedNess pointed out they had received a $5 code. Other users reported back, some receiving nothing, while others received upwards of $10.

Check your accounts, people! (Image credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

MasterMinnesotan replied, "I just got a $10 gift card in my messages about 20 minutes ago! Successfully added it to my Xbox account."

Another user suggested that everyone check their alt account as well, since the gift cards being sent are redeemable codes on any Xbox account.

Jose255 reported, "I was lucky enough to get two $10 gift cards on two of my alt accounts today. [It] seems like it is just a random draw. Since they're codes, I was able to redeem them both on my main account. The Microsoft gods blessed me today."

The Spring Sale has some banger deals. (Image credit: Nacon)

That's a free $20 just for having a few Microsoft accounts. I checked my own usernames, and sure enough, I had $10 waiting for me on an older account I had made just for fun with some buddies.

There's plenty to spend it on as well! Robocop: Rogue City is just $11.99; that's 90% off! It seems like the perfect time to pick it up.



Did you happen to score some dough? Let us know below or on social media. If you did, what are you going to spend it on, rich guy?