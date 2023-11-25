Cult of the Lamb is getting a free (and horny) DLC next year

What you need to know

The indie hit Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital is getting a second free content update in early 2024.

The update, titled Sins of the Flesh, will add new stories, features, and more.

The indie darling roguelike, praised in our Cult of the Lamb review from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, is getting a massive content update in early 2024. Titled Sins of the Flesh, the brand-new content will bring more features and stories to the already content-heavy title. The update was revealed on the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter account.

📢ANNOUNCING📢🐍SINS OF THE FLESH🔴our next FREE MAJOR CONTENT UPDATE! 🔥Loyal Cultist, your patience has not gone unseen. Coming very early next year, this update is packed with new features, stories, and more! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYT4UJp9TqNovember 23, 2023 See more

Cult of the Lamb blends the resource management of building up a cult of adorable followers with roguelike crusades as a little lamb cuts down non-believers of old faiths. The game launched in 2022 and was a critical and commercial success, which led to the developers, Massive Monster, following up with the Relics of the Old Faith update.

The official Twitter announcement and accompanying video are all we have seen of Sins of the Flesh so far. It features the Lamb surrounded by followers who have cast off their traditional red tunics for the protection of precariously placed fig leaves. The cult joyfully performs a ritual around a bonfire and chants. According to the Cult of the Lamb Twitter account, the social media team for the game has been hiding Easter eggs in tweets for weeks in order to tease Sins of the Flesh.

If you've been holding out for Cult of the Lamb for some strange reason, the game has been marked down to celebrate the upcoming content. Cult of the Lamb is available on Xbox, Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.