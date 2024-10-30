Dragon Age: The story so far — a full recap of the games before The Veilguard

The world of Thedas beckons.

The next entry in BioWare and Electronic Arts' long-running Dragon Age series is finally with us, and its arrival comes 10 years after its predecessor. With such a long gap between launches, it's safe to say some players haven't gone through the whole series in a while, even as total newcomers are curious about all the excitement.

After you're done reading this, you'll be caught up and ready to dive into Dragon Age: The Veilguard. No matter if you're an accomplished Grey Warden looking to refresh your memory about a particular event or a brand new player eager to catch up on the stories of the past, I've got you covered.

Before we begin

Shale just wants us to get on with the violence already. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First off, I'm not going to recap other supplementary media outside of the games, but I will say you really should read some of the books, short stories, and the animated Dragon Age: Absolution series on Netflix if you get a chance. They tell additional stories or flesh out character backgrounds, throwing new breadcrumbs into the mix, but they aren't a part of the core narrative experience in the games.

Second, while the Dragon Age games aren't as interconnected as something like the Mass Effect trilogy, ultimately, this is a franchise about choice. Players take actions and make decisions, with these choices rippling out in major or minor ways that are usually respected in future games. Because there's no way to account for every single one of these choices and have this article not read like the scrawling of a hyperfixated madman, I'm going to be sticking to the most basic facts that advance the plot in this retelling, mentioning possibilities where relevant but ultimately proceeding with what absolutely happens (in DLC as well as the base game), no matter what.

With all that in mind, let's dive in.

Dragon Age: Origins

King Cailan of Ferelden is going to get his wish. Just not the way he wanted. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First released in 2009, Dragon Age: Origins is currently playable on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles via backward compatibility. If you're going to play on PC, be sure to consult my Dragon Age: Origins mods list and guide.

Dragon Age: Origins BioWare's fantasy RPG Dragon Age: Origins tells an amazing story that's worth seeing through. It's 60 FPS on Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility, too! Just make sure you mod it if you're playing on PC.

Let's set the scene

Dragon Age: Origins kicks off in the year 9:30 Dragon, with the order of the Grey Wardens sighting a horde of dangerous, underground-dwelling Darkspawn in the nation of Ferelden on the continent of Thedas. Believing a Blight to be underway — an event in which Darkspawn swarm the surface, guided by a dragon-esque monster called an Archdemon — the Grey Wardens, who are sworn to fight the Darkspawn, begin recruiting and laying plans for battle.

The Chantry, a large religious order in Thedas, teaches that the Darkspawn began when human mages tried physically breaching into heaven, with their sin turning the Golden City black, and they themselves became the first Darkspawn. The Chantry further teaches that the Archdemons are the former Old Gods of Tevinter, a rival nation of Ferelden that once ruled the world in an empire and still allows slavery.

Duncan, commander of the Grey Wardens in Ferelden, ends up recruiting an unsuspecting hero — the custom player character — possibly a human noble or mage, a dwarven noble or commoner, an elven commoner, or even a tribal-based elf known as one of the Dalish. This Hero of Ferelden accompanies Duncan to the keep of Ostagar in southern Thedas, where they meet the Warden Alistair, as well as King Cailan Theirin of Ferelden and his war hero general Teryn (duke) Loghain Mac Tir, with the latter having formerly helped Cailan's father Maric free Ferelden from the control of its powerful neighbor, Orlais.

The truth about the Grey Wardens and a major betrayal

Alistair issues a dire warning on witches and frogs. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ahead of the battle, Duncan has Alistair, the Hero of Ferelden, and other Warden recruits head out into the surrounding Korcari Wilds to gather Darkspawn blood and a handful of old treaties that allow Grey Wardens to demand aid from various factions in times of emergency. While acquiring these items, the group of mostly-aspiring Wardens meet a witch named Morrigan and her mother, Flemeth, both of whom are referred to as Witches of the Wilds.

During a ceremony, Duncan reveals to the Hero of Ferelden that Grey Wardens pay a price to become what they are. In a ritual called the Joining, Grey Warden recruits drink the magically-treated blood of Darkspawn. Many die from this, but those that survive are changed, able to sense the Darkspawn and immune to their corruption. This corruption normally kills everything it touches, painfully twisting animals and sentient beings alike into ghouls. While the other recruits die from the Joining or execution after attempted desertion, the Hero of Ferelden survives and becomes a true Grey Warden.

The Grey Wardens and the forces of King Cailan meet the Darkspawn in battle. At a pivotal moment, Loghain ignores the signal fire calling for him to flank the horde. Loghain and his army depart, leaving King Cailin, Duncan, and their army to die, though Alistair and the Hero of Ferelden are rescued by Flemeth. The two young Wardens decide that in order to get justice against Loghain and stop the Darkspawn, they'll need to build an army with the treaties they recovered. The pair set off, while Flemeth sends Morrigan with them, with the group possibly picking up allies like the Chantry bard Leliana and the Qunari warrior Sten in the village of Lothering, as well as the golem Shale in a small place called Honnleath. They also rescue a dwarf father and son, Bodahn and Sandal, with the former aiding around camp as a merchant and the latter helping enchant weapons.

Civil war and alliances

A Darkspawn ogre roars after killing King Cailan at the Battle of Ostagar. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Meanwhile, Loghain returns to the capital of Denerim, declaring himself regent for his daughter Queen Anora Mac Tir, wife of the late King Cailan. Loghain's actions splinter Ferelden into civil war, with many Banns and Arls (roughly equivalent to real-world minor lords and barons, respectively) engaging Loghain and his ally Arl Rendon Howe in battle. Ferelden is ravaged due to the in-fighting, which often concludes only right before the Darkspawn arrive and render a battle pointless.

The Hero of Ferelden and their allies head to the Tower of Magi, host of Ferelden's Circle, a strict order that all magic users in most of Thedas are required to attend due to the risk of mages being possessed by demons. At the tower, the Hero of Ferelden discovers utter chaos, with most of the tower being overrun by abominations (demon-possessed mages).

The Templars, a military arm of the Chantry assigned to carefully watch mages for signs of corruption, have sealed the building off and are working to obtain the Right of Annulment, an order that allows them to kill off an entire Circle because of demonic possession. Fighting through the tower, the Hero of Ferelden faces numerous demonic challenges and kills Uldred, a blood mage (a mage practicing illegal magic that uses blood for power) possessed by a Pride Demon, who rebelled after Loghain promised him certain freedoms in exchange for loyalty. The Hero of Ferelden either personally purges the remaining mages or saves their innocent leadership, resulting in either the Templars or the mages committing to help fight the Darkspawn.

Routing out dark magic with ally help

The Hero of Ferelden fights a powerful Pride Demon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This eclectic gaggle also reaches Redcliffe Village, where Arl Eamon Guerrin resides, reasoning that because Eamon was Cailan's uncle and was not able to bring his troops to the battle of Ostagar, he still has a standing army at his call that he'll be willing to use against Loghain. The Hero of Ferelden finds Castle Redcliffe infested with undead however, host to zombified warriors that attack the nearby Redcliffe Village.

Fighting through the castle, the Hero of Ferelden discovers that Eamon is in a coma, having been poisoned by a blood mage named Jowan, on orders from Loghain. Worse yet, this blood mage had been hired in secret by Eamon's wife Isolde in order to teach their son Connor magic outside of the Circle. As an untrained magical youth, Connor accidentally made a deal with a Desire Demon, with the demon keeping Eamon alive in exchange for being allowed to possess the young boy and grow an undead army.

The Hero of Ferelden possibly kills the boy, or has a mage enter the Fade (the realm of spirits and demons, where most races go when they sleep) in order to fight the demon directly. To power this intense spell, Isolde either gives up her life in a blood magic ritual, or (if the mages were saved) mages from the Circle use a vast amount of magical Lyrium to enable the spell. One way or another, the demon is dealt with, but Eamon remains comatose.

Desperate for something that can wake and heal Eamon, the group seeks out the legend of the Urn of Sacred Ashes, an urn that supposedly holds the ashes of the prophet Andraste, a warrior revered by the Chantry as the bride of the Maker, creator of all. Tracking the legend to the isolated village of Haven, the group discovers a cult that believes Andraste has been reincarnated in the form of a massive High Dragon, and that her ashes need to be defiled in order to allow her to truly ascend.

The Urn of Sacred Ashes. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Ascending the Frostback Mountains and reaching a hidden temple, the Hero of Ferelden either aids the cult or kills them. After making it through a gauntlet of tests and traps, the hero and friends end up taking a pinch of the magical ashes. Returning to Redcliffe, these ashes prove to be indeed miraculous, healing Eamon, who vows to help after he learns of Loghain's treachery and the Darkspawn threat.

The group survives an ambush attack by assassins hired by Loghain and Howe, possibly accepting the defeated Antivan Crow Zevran Arainai into their merry band. Heading to the Brecilian Forest, the group locates a tribe of Dalish elves. The elves' seemingly immortal Keeper (leader) Zathrian explains that they are under attack by a pack of werewolves. Investigating further, it becomes apparent to the Hero of Ferelden that these werewolves are only attacking because they want the curse they are afflicted with to be lifted.

Hundreds of years ago, Zathrian's son was tortured and killed by a group of humans, while his daughter was raped and left for dead, later taking her own life. In order to avenge them, Zathrian cursed the humans and all their descendants, binding his own life to the curse. The Hero of Ferelden possibly wipes out the werewolves or the elves, or may negotiate peace, convincing Zathrian to lift the curse at the cost of his life. As a result, the army is reinforced with the addition of a pack of werewolves or squads of Dalish elves.

The werewolves parley with the Hero of Ferelden. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The group now turns its attention to the underground dwarf city of Orzammar. The dwarves are unable to help because their king recently died, with the Assembly (a group of dwarf nobles that vote) deadlocked between two candidates: The late king's progressive but ruthless son Bhelen Aeducan, or his conservative but kindly advisor Pyral Harrowmount.

The Hero of Ferelden seeks out the Paragon Branka, with her vote as a respected embodiment of dwarf culture able to break the deadlock. Branka disappeared alongside her house years ago, seeking out the ancient Anvil of the Void of the Paragon Caradin, who once crafted the powerful golems that dwarfs use to fight the Darkspawn. This search takes the Hero of Ferelden into the Deep Roads, a series of vast underground tunnels that once connected the ancient dwarf empire, now fallen to Darkspawn. The Hero of Ferelden is aided by Oghren, a perpetually-drunk dwarf berserker once married to Branka.

Fighting through tunnel after tunnel filled with Darkspawn, the group discovers and kills a horrifying Broodmother. Some of the women captured by Darkspawn in raids are forced to eat dead Darkspawn, and while most become feral ghouls like men, a tiny handful get very hungry, with repeated cannibalism and violation triggering a horrific transformation into a Broodmother, a swollen mass of flesh and tentacles constantly spewing out Darkspawn. The group also discovers that Branka intentionally allowed the women of her house to be captured, in the hopes that one or more would become Broodmothers that would be produce Darkspawn to tests traps around the Anvil of the Void.

The Hero of Ferelden's party fights a nightmarish Broodmother. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Pressing on the Anvil of the Void, the group learns that Caridin is still alive as a golem, in a stand-off with Branka. Caridin reveals that the Anvil requires life, and while at first he only used volunteers to create golems, he was pressured to put political dissidents and petty criminals on the Anvil as well, eventually refusing and being forced into a golem himself. The Hero of Ferelden either aids Caridin and promises to destroy the Anvil, or aids Branka and promises to preserve it so new golems can be crafted.

Whichever master smith is aided forges a crown to be given to the new king of Orzammar, with the Hero of Ferelden and company heading back to the city and endorsing either Bhelen or Harrowmount. Either way, Orzammar has a king again who promises to send the dwarven army up to the surface to fight the Darkspawn.

At some point, Alistair also reveals to the Hero of Ferelden that Grey Wardens are only immune to the Darkspawn taint for a while. After enough time passes (usually under 30 years, but it's different for every Warden) they start hearing the call of the Old Gods, and in order to avoid losing themselves and becoming a ghoul, Wardens embark on The Calling, a ritual in which they go to the Deep Roads and kill Darkspawn threatening the dwarves until they fall in combat.

The Hero of Ferelden also gets involved in the personal problems of their party, learning that Alistair is actually Cailan's half-brother and the bastard son of their father Maric, and thus, a possible heir to the throne of Ferelden. Morrigan also learns from her mother's grimoire that her mother is impossibly old and unnaturally extends her lifespan by possessing her daughters, possibly causing the Hero of Ferelden to kill Flemeth, who takes the form of a massive dragon.

If challenged, Flemeth assumes the form of a massive dragon. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Arriving in Denerim, the group investigates Loghain's plans while Eamon calls for a Landsmeet, a political gathering that allows Ferelden's nobility to sort out problems. Close examinations reveal more of Loghain's crimes, including abducting Templars and allowing non-Dalish elves — who are treated like second-class citizens in most of Thedas, forced to live in slums called Alienages — to be sold into slavery by mages from Tevinter. Loghain is also revealed to have refused aid from Orlais, and kidnapped an Orlesian Grey Warden named Riordan, who is rescued and joins forces with the Hero of Ferelden, with Loghain's conspirator Howe being killed by the Hero of Ferelden.

At the Landsmeet, no matter what approach is taken, things turn to violence, with Loghain being defeated in a duel. Riordan suggests the general's life be spared and have him be forced to go through the Joining, while Alistair demands his death to avenge Cailan and Duncan. Depending on what happens, Alistair may be elected the new king and marry Anora, rule alone, or rule and marry the Hero of Ferelden. Anora may also rule alone or married to the Hero of Ferelden. No matter what, Ferelden's new royalty commits to taking the assembled army and killing the Darkspawn.

Riordan then reveals a dark secret to the Hero of Ferelden. The reason Grey Wardens are required to combat the Blight is because Archdemons are immortal unless slain by a Grey Warden. Normally, if an Archdemon is killed, the Old God's corrupted soul is transferred to the nearest Darkspawn, and the twisted dragon is reborn. If a Grey Warden kills an Archdemon, their souls collide and explode, killing both of them permanently.

Morrigan then approaches the Hero of Ferelden, revealing that she has a loophole in the form of a dark ritual. While the Archdemon's soul will kill a full Grey Warden, the unborn child of a Warden would be able to safely absorb the soul without problems. Morrigan proposes sleeping with the Hero of Ferelden or their Grey Warden companion (either Alistair or Loghain) in order to keep anyone from dying. In exchange, she wishes to then depart and never be followed.

A wounded Archdemon fights in Denerim. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Regardless of whether or not Morrigan's ritual is accepted, the Grey Wardens and their assembled army fight the Darkspawn horde, clashing in the streets of Denerim. Leaping atop the Archdemon, Riordan is able to cripple the creature, slashing out one of its wings and forcing it to land, but then falls to his death. After a fierce fight, the Wardens are victorious.

If Morrigan's ritual was accepted, then the Hero of Ferelden slays the Archdemon and remains unscathed. If not, then one of the Wardens (the Hero of Ferelden, Alistair, or Loghains) lands the final blow, killing the monster but also losing their own life.

No matter what, the Fifth Blight ends in 9:31 Dragon, just a year after it began.

Dragon Age: Origins Awakening

Oghren is enthusiastic at joining the Grey Wardens. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening expansion opens six months after the events of Dragon Age: Origins. Despite the end of the Blight, Darkspawn activity is reported near Amaranthine, causing a Grey Warden to be dispatched to take control of the fortress of Vigil's Keep. This Warden-Commander might be the Hero of Ferelden, or it could be a new Orlesian Grey Warden.

The Warden-Commander arrives at Vigil's Keep to find it overrun by Darkspawn. Fighting through the chaos, the Warden-Commander discovers some survivors, including the dwarf Oghren, who traveled up to volunteer for the Grey Wardens. The keep is taken back, but not before the Warden-Commander encounters a talking Darkspawn who speaks cryptically of a master.

Oghren is inducted into the Grey Wardens, surviving the Joining with ease. Other possible recruits include an apostate (on the run) mage named Anders, as well as Nathaniel Howe, son of the late Arl Howe. The Warden-Commander investigates the resurgent Darkspawn, heading to the abandoned dwarven thaig (city) of Kal'Hirol. There, they meet Sigrun, a member of the Legion of the Dead — a group of dwarves that vow to fight the Darkspawn and are open to even the casteless, the lowest members of dwarf society.

Sigrun is a member of the Legion of the Dead. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Sigrun helps the Warden-Commander cut through Kal'Hirol, discovering more talking Darkspawn, referred to as Disciples. The Darkspawn are also discovered to be in the middle of a civil war, with two factions loyal to figures referred to as the Architect and the Mother, the latter of which commands a strange new breed of bug-like Darkspawn called the Children. The Warden-Commander also kills a cluster of Broodmothers being used to produce an army, possibly recruiting Sigrun into the Grey Wardens.

Heading to the Wending Wood forest where merchants are being attacked, the Warden-Commander discovers a Dalish elf mage named Velanna. After her sister Seranni disappeared and a large number of their tribe were killed, Velanna was led to believe humans were responsible, causing her to attack caravans in reprisal. After being convinced that humans aren't to blame but that instead it was Darkspawn that committed the attack Velanna and the Warden-Commander investigate a nearby mine, where they are taken captive by the Architect, a strange Darkspawn who speaks eloquently.

The Warden-Commander and their allies are able to break free thanks to Seranni, who is working for the Architect. Following their escape, Velanna also possibly joins the ranks of the Grey Wardens.

The mysterious Architect. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Following the trail of a Grey Warden named Kristoff who has disappeared, the Warden-Commander investigates the Blackmarsh, an eerie swamp where the Veil separating the physical world from the Fade has been damaged. They discover that Kristoff has been killed by a Darkspawn Disciple serving the Mother, who triggers a trap that draws them all into the Fade. Exploring the Fade reveals a Spirit of Justice who is trying to rally a number of of former townsfolk against a baroness who once ruled the Blackmarsh.

Allying with Justice, the Warden-Commander fights the baroness, being drawn back into the physical world and discovering that she is actually a powerful Pride Demon. Because everyone is pulled out of the Fade, Justice is unwillingly forced to possess the corpse of Kristoff after killing the baroness, agreeing to help the Grey Wardens as he has no way back to his home in the Fade.

News reaches the Warden-Commander that the Mother is planning a massive attack on the city of Amaranthine. Upon reaching the city, the Warden-Commander is reached by a Disciple of the Architect, who explains that the attack on Amaranthine is a diversion, and that the Mother's main army is headed to Vigil's Keep. The Warden-Commander either decides to save the city of Amaranthine or burns it down to head back to Vigil's Keep.

The nightmarish Children. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Either way, the Warden-Commander then seeks out the Mother's lair under the Dragonbone Wastes, an ancient resting place for dying dragons. The Warden-Commander reaches the lair and is stopped by the Architect, who tries to explain his actions. The Architect reveals that the fighting between his forces and the Wardens has been the result of a terrible misunderstanding, and that he is trying to free the Darkspawn race from service to the Old Gods.

The Architect has discovered a process by which Darkspawn drinking Grey Warden blood — a logarithmic spiral reciprocation of the Joining — are freed, able to speak and think for themselves. He tried the process on the Mother, a Broodmother that was once human. Once freed, the horrors of what she endured and what she has become are too much for the Mother to handle, causing her to go mad and gather followers, hoping that when the Architect is killed she'll be able to hear the song of the Old Gods again.

The Warden-Commander either accepts the Architect's offer of peace or slays him, proceeding down to the Mother. If the Architect is alive, the Mother reveals that it was actually him that caused the Fifth Blight. Finding the slumbering Old God Urthemiel, the Architect tried to use his reverse-Joining process, hoping that doing so on an Old God would cause the entire Darkspawn race to be free. Instead, for unknown reasons, it merely woke the Old God up, who twisted into an Archdemon and began gathering Darkspawn for a Blight.

The Warden-Commander confronts the Mother. (Image credit: Windows Central)

After a fierce battle, the Mother is slain, with the Darkspawn retreating once more to the Deep Roads.

Dragon Age: Origins The Golems of Amgarrak

The horrifying Harvesters. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Picking up just after the events of Awakening, the Warden-Commander is asked to investigate a mysterious incident by the dwarf Jerrik Dace, whose house went missing when they tried uncovering the secrets of the forgotten thaig Amgarrak. This thaig excelled at experimenting on golems, improving their defences and granting them limited magical abilities.

While investigating, the Warden-Commander and Jerrik find the inhabitants slaughtered, while Jerrik's traumatized brother Brogan is found ranting about the horrors lurking nearby. Further examination of the thaig reveals that the dwarfs there allied with Tevinter blood mages to try and create golems of flesh, using the bodies of castless as the material. Binding a spirit to the flesh golem, the creature immediately went mad, butchering everyone inside and gathering more flesh to make itself stronger.

After an absolutely brutal battle, this Harvester is defeated, with the damage inflicted by the fight causing the Thaig to collapse. The Warden-Commander, Jerrik, and Brogan manage to escape, but are unaware that there are dozens upon dozens of other Harvesters lurking in the ruins.

Dragon Age: Origins Witch Hunt

The Warden and Morrigan. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In 9:32 Dragon, a year after the end of the Fifth Blight (and months after the events of Awakening and Golems of Amgarrak) the Warden-Commander hears rumors that Morrigan has been spotted. Investigating these rumors leads the Warden-Commander to Flemeth's old hut, where they meet a Dalish elf named Ariane trying to get back a book stolen from her tribe by Morrigan.

The search continues at the Tower of Magi, where the duo find an apprentice mage named Finn, who helps them realize that Morrigan is after something called an Eluvian, a type of magic mirror once used by ancient elves to communicate and traverse great distances with ease. Tracking down shards of Eluvians and ancient elven lanterns called the Lights of Arlathan, the trio is able to locate an intact Eluvian in the Dragonbone Wastes. After defeating an ancient elven beast called a Varterral, the trio descend under the wastes, catching up with Morrigan at an Eluvian.

Morrigan is cryptic, but explains that she has to prepare because great changes are coming to the world and she has to be outside of Ferelden. If her Dark Ritual is completed, she confirms that she has a son. Morrigan also warns that she was wrong about her mother Flemeth, and that Flemeth is so much more powerful and dangerous than she ever imagined, stating that Flemeth is not even truly human. If the Hero of Ferelden killed Flemeth, she adds that it won't be permanent.

Following this exchange, Morrigan disappears through the Eluvian.

Dragon Age 2

Varric Tethras is about to have a very bad decade. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First released in 2011, Dragon Age 2 is currently playable on Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S consoles via backward compatibility.

Dragon Age 2



Dragon Age 2 tells the tale of Hawke, a refugee forced to flee the Blight. Losing family while gaining friends and rivals, Hawke makes a name for themselves in the city of Kirkwall, where dark forces stir and tensions are boiling.

Dragon Age 2 opens in media res in 9:40 Dragon, with a dwarf named Varric Tethras being interrogated by Cassandra Pentaghast the Seeker, an order of the Chantry above the Templars that investigates the Chantry itself for corruption. Cassandra is under the impression that someone referred to as The Champion understands why the world has been thrown into chaos. Varric starts at the beginning, explaining the story of the Champion's origins and history.

In 9:30 Dragon, shortly after the Battle of Ostagar, a young human man or woman named referred by their last name of Hawke flees the town of Lothering alongside their brother Carver, sister Bethany, and mother Leandra. The family fights through Darkspawn, meeting a soldier named Aveline and her Templar husband, Wesley, with the former forced to mercy kill the latter after he's become infected by the Blight.

After being attacked by a particularly large number of Darkspawn, either Bethany or Carver is killed by an ogre. After Hawke kills the ogre, the group is rescued by a High Dragon swooping down and burning or crushing the remaining Darkspawn. The dragon is revealed to be Flemeth, whose curiosity has been piqued. In exchange for taking a strange amulet to a particular Dalish Keeper, Flemeth agrees to escort the group safely to the coast, where they can then sail across the Waking Sea to the free city of Kirkwall, where the Hawke family has an estate.

Flemeth, in the form of a dragon, saves Hawke. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Weeks later, the group arrives in Kirkwall, where they learn the city is being flooded by refugees fleeing the Darkspawn in Ferelden. Worse, Leanda's brother Gamlen has gambled away the estate, forcing Hawke to work as a smuggler or mercenary in order to get everyone into the city. Shortly after this, a group of Qunari warriors and their leader, the Arishok, end up stranded after becoming shipwrecked off the coast. The Qunari are allowed to stay in a compound in Kirkwall, but their presence vastly raises tensions within the city due to their dogmatic following of the Qun, which is something of a religious motivation and legal code all in one.

A year later in the twilight weeks of 9:31 Dragon, (shortly after the events of Awakening), Hawke and their sibling desperately need money to keep the Templars off their back and are trying to join an expedition into the Deep Roads being held by the dwarf Bartrand Tethras. Bartrand doesn't want them, but the pair come up with a plan after a chance encounter with Bartrand's brother Varric, who convinces the duo to raise money doing odd jobs and become full partners in the expedition, not just hired muscle.

The siblings begin working with Varric, doing jobs for Aveline, who rapidly becomes captain of the guard thanks to spotting corruption in her superior. The group possibly makes acquaintances with a sultry pirate captain named Isabela, who is looking for a relic she lost in order to keep some foes off her back. They may also run into Fenris, a former elf slave who escaped from Tevinter magisters and has unique abilities due to being tattooed with Lyrium. Another possible member of the crew is Sebastian Vael, the prince of Starkhaven, another of the so-called Free Cities.

Flemeth is cheating death, just in case. (Image credit: Windows Central)

They also keep their promise to Flemeth, carrying the amulet out to a Dalish tribe, where the Keeper tells them to take her apprentice Merrill, who has been dabbling in blood magic. Taking the amulet to a specific ritual site causes Flemeth to be reborn, where she explains that the amulet was a bit of magical back-up in case her daughter Morrigan tried something.

Hawke and friends continue undergoing odd jobs, becoming embroiled in a plot by a Chantry member to get a Qunari mage killed, as well as helping a Templar who is trying to stop a serial killer targeting well-off but lonely women. They also secure maps to the Deep Roads from Anders, now on the run from the Grey Wardens and working as healer in the city's slums. Anders is revealed to have accidentally become a quasi-abomination, having merged with Justice. Anders' anger and frustration at the way mages are treated has warped Justice, causing them to become something new entirely called Vengeance.

After raising the money for the expedition, Hawke and possibly their sibling set out with Varric and Bartrand. The group makes its way underground, with Hawke and Varric discovering an ancient idol made of a strange red Lyrium. The idol has a strange effect on Bartrand, causing him to take it away and try abandoning Varric and Hawke to their deaths. Fighting past Darkspawn and Rock Wraiths (demons that have become bound in stone) Varric and Hawke discover a fair bit of treasure. On the way back to the surface, if Hawke's sibling was brought along, they fall sick due to becoming infected with the Blight. If Anders accompanied the group into the Deep Roads, he's able to point out a group of Grey Wardens led by a senior Warden named Stroud, who inducts the sick sibling in order to save their life. If not, the sibling dies.

The Arishok and Qunari aren't settling into Kirkwall well. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Back in Kirkwall, there's no sign of Bartrand, but the wealth found by Hawke allows them to reclaim the old family estate. If Hawke's sibling wasn't taken to the Deep Roads, they are lost all the same, as Bethany is found out and brought to the Circle for being an illegal mage, while an angry Carver joins the Templars. No matter what, Hawke and their mother are now alone.

Varric's narration then skips ahead to 9:34 Dragon. By this point, Hawke is a known noble in the city, but things are getting worse, with more and more mages and Templars at each others' throats, with blood magic users and Templars kidnapping and killing each other. The Kirkwall Chantry's Grand Cleric Elthina tries to keep the peace, but issues pile up. The continued Qunari presence continues to exacerbate issues, with Viscount Dumar (the ruler of the city) losing his son Saemus when Petrice kidnaps and kills him for converting to the Qun. Hawke and Varric also track down Bartrand, who has been driven completely mad by the idol, but sold it to an unknown woman.

Tragedy further strikes when Hawke's mother Leandra is abducted by a blood mage named Quentin, the serial killer Hawke tried to find years earlier. Quentin has cut Leanda and other women into pieces, stitching together some of their body parts in a horrifying attempt to recreate his lost wife, sharing his research with a mysterious benefactor named O. Quentin is killed and Hawke says goodbye to Leandra, meaning Hawke has now lost almost all of their family.

Hawke, Aveline, Fenris, and Isabela discover Quentin's work. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Things explode when Aveline and Isabela both demand Hawke's aid, as Isabela finally reveals to Hawke that the relic she's been trying to get back is the same reason the Qunari won't leave, as she stole their sacred Tome of Koslun. Aveline, meanwhile, needs Hawke's help in negotiating with the Arishok over elven murderers that have converted to the Qun, as Hawke may have previously earned the Arishok's respect when handling a number of jobs. The elves converted because their sister was raped, but their cries for justice went unanswered because the perpetrator was a human in the city guard.

No matter what Hawke does, the Qunari strike, deciding the chaos and squalor of the city can only be purged with blood. The Templars under Knight-Commander Meredith and the mages under First Enchanter Orsino rally, aiding Hawke in fighting the Qunari and reaching the keep, where the Arishok has beheaded Dumar for his inaction. The confrontation can go one of many ways, with Isabela possibly returning with the Tome of Koslun if she and Hawke are friends or lovers. Hawke might duel the Arishok, or turn Isabela over. One way or another, the Qunari leave the city.

Years later in 9:37 Dragon, Hawke and their sibling (if said sibling is still alive) track down a trail of assassins, as members of the Dwarven Carta have been seeking their blood. The trail leads to a mostly-abandoned Grey Warden fortress, where Hawke learns that their father Malcolm Hawke worked for the Grey Wardens (despite not being one) and helped them imprison someone named Corypheus.

Corypheus is freed from his prison. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Some of the Grey Wardens want to free Corypheus and use him as a weapon, while another wants to kill him. Either way, Corypheus is freed via Hawke's blood and revealed to be a talking Darkspawn of similar appearance to the Architect. Corypheus reveals he is an ancient Tevinter magister, one that helped breach into the Golden City and is thus one of the original Darkspawn, being impossibly old. After a fierce battle, Corypheus is seemingly killed, but the surviving Grey Warden accompanying Hawke acts strangely before departing.

Back in Kirkwall, Meredith and Orsino continuing to boil in tension, with the former assuming power over the city in lieu of a Viscount, hunting down mages with even a whiff of corruption. A poorly-executed plot to overthrow Meredith by renegade mages and Templars pushes things to the brink. While Grand Cleric Elthina has previously been able to talk the two sides down and maintain peace, that option is snatched away.

The Kirkwall Chantry is obliterated by a magic bomb, instantly killing Elthina and her supports. This bomb was placed by Anders, who claims he removed the option of peace in order to force mages to fight for their freedom. With every cool head picked off one by one over the years, Meredith invokes the Right of Annulment, calling for the death of every mage in Kirkwall. Hawke elects to help Meredith or Orsino, possibly allowing Anders to live and help clean up the situation, exiling him, or executing him on the spot. If Hawke's sibling is still alive, they rejoin them for this one last fight.

Meredith faces Hawke in combat. (Image credit: Windows Central)

No matter which side Hawke is on, battle sees numerous Templar and mage deaths. In despair at the situation, Orsino reveals he has secretly been studying blood magic, and is in fact the "O" that was supporting Quentin years ago. Taking the bodes of fallen mages, Orsino turns into a Harvester, blindly striking out at everyone before being put down by Hawke.

Meredith now turns her suspicions against Hawke no matter which side they took, alarming her Templars when she reveals a massive sword powered by the Red Lyrium idol. The Templars under Knight-Captain Cullen (her second-in-command) stand down, seeing how she's lost her mind. Using the magical blade to bring the statues around Kirkwall to life, Meredith is stopped by Hawke after she pushes too hard, with the idol transforming her into a statue of red Lyrium.

If Hawke aided the Templars, then they serve as Viscount for a short time to try and clean up the mess. If they aided the mages, then they leave immediately. Either way, Varric reveals that the group has split up, with the survivors scattering in the aftermath of the disaster, and that he doesn't know where Hawke is. Departing, Cassandra talks to another agent, Leliana, noting that (if they are still alive) the Hero of Ferelden has also disappeared. The Circles of Magi have rebelled around the world after hearing of what happened at Kirkwall, while the Templars have broken away from the Chantry.

Thedas is plunged into war...

Dragon Age: Inquisition

The Inquisitor can seal Rifts that have torn the Veil. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First released in 2014, Dragon Age: Inquisition is currently playable on Windows PC, as well as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles via backward compatibility.

Dragon Age: Inquisition As the Inquisitor, rebuild an ancient organization dedicated to stopping the world from being overrun by demons and other threats. Harsh choices await in the largest Dragon Age game ever.

In 9:41 Dragon, a Divine Summit is called, with Divine Justinia (head of the Orlesian Chantry) organizing peace talks between the mages and Templars at the Temple of Sacred Ashes, when a sudden explosion obliterates the summit, killing most of the attendees. The explosion opens a giant Breach in the sky, allowing demons to pour through, as well as causing dozens of far tinier Rifts (tears) all across Thedas.

Staggering out from the ruins miraculously unscathed is a survivor (possibly a man or woman, and possibly a human, dwarf, elf, or Qunari), an individual titled the Herald of Andraste because of their survival and because of the strange green mark on their hand, allowing them to close the tears in the Veil. The Herald of Andraste is recruited by Cassandra and Leliana, alongside the former Templar Cullen, who have all also recruited Varric to help, as well as a elven apostate named Solas who is quite knowledgeable about the Fade and spirits. Together, the group reestablishes the Inquisition, an order separate from the Chantry that will protect the world, no matter what it takes.

Closing Rifts and rescuing villages from demons, the Herald of Andraste gathers allies, possibly including the Qunari mercenary known as Iron Bull, an elven rogue named Sera, a strange Grey Warden warrior named Blackwall, and an Orlesian mage named Vivienne. The Herald also pursues the renegade mages and Templars in search of support for closing the Rift, eventually deciding to focus on getting one particular group.

Solas, an elf mage who is hiding some big secrets. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If the mages are recruited, the Herald of Andraste solves a time travel plot by the magister Alexius, a member of the Venatori — a cult of Tevinter magisters seeking to restore the old Tevinter Imperium — while also recruiting another mage named Dorian. The Templars, meanwhile, are mostly corrupted into monsters referred to as Red Templars. If the Templars are instead recruited, the Herald of Andraste stops the plot by a mysterious being to corrupt the Templars into Red Templars, killing a powerful Envy Demon and recruiting a strange spirit in human form named Cole. Meanwhile, the Venatori is flush with new recruits drawn from the renegade mages.

With either the Templars or mages providing aid, the Herald of Andraste is able to seal the Breach in the sky. Victory is short-lived, as either Cole or Dorian (whichever was not recruited) runs to the party in the town of Haven, revealing that an army composed of mostly either Red Templars or Venatori mages is on the way. The army is revealed to be led by Corypheus, who has an Archdemon-like dragon serving him. The group takes casualties, with Corypheus revealing to the Herald of Andraste that the green mark on their arm, the Anchor, was meant to be used by him to assault heaven itself.

"Beg that I succeed, for I have seen the throne of the gods, and it was empty," he intones.

Corypheus tries to use a strange elven orb to remove the Anchor, but is unsuccessful. The Herald of Andraste is able to save their friends by triggering an avalanche with a trebuchet, burying a chunk of Corypheus' forces. Staggering through the snow, the burgeoning companions miraculously survive, with the group making its way to the ancient mountaintop fortress of Skyhold. Here, the ancient Inquisition is officially reborn in force, with the Herald of Andraste nominated as its head, the Inquisitor.

Corypheus is back, and more powerful than ever. (Image credit: Windows Central)

To Cassandra's consternation, Varric reveals that he actually does know where Hawke is, bringing them in since they've previously faced Corypheus. Hawke shares what they know with the Inquisitor before consulting with a Grey Warden contact —possibly Loghain, Alistair, or Stroud — who reveals that the Orlesian Grey Wardens are being tricked into thinking they're all hearing The Calling, which is likely the result of Corypheus manipulating them. Investigating further, the group learns that these Wardens are resorting to desperate measures, working with the Venatori to bind an army of demons using blood magic.

The Inquisition assaults the Grey Wardens at Adamant Fortress in order to stop the plot. While successful in interrupting the Grey Wardens binding demons, an attack from Corypheus' dragon results in the Inquisitor, Hawke, and the Grey Warden contact being pulled physically into the Fade. There, the group discovers that one of the demons the Wardens attempted to bind is called Nightmare, an extraordinarily powerful demon that feeds on the fears of people across the continent, with a swarm of Fear demons in the shape of spiders at its beck and call.

Aided by a friendly spirit, the Inquisitor has missing memories restored, learning that interrupted Corypheus' ritual in the Temple of Sacred Ashes, causing the orb to release a tremendous amount of energy and grafting the Anchor on their arm. The group is able to injure Nightmare, with either Hawke or the Grey Warden contact sacrificing themselves so the others can escape.

Recovering from this loss, the Inquisitor either exiles the Grey Wardens from Orlais or enlists their aid in stopping Corypheus. From there, the group attends a party being held by the Orlesian Empress Celene at her Winter Palace, who is holding peace negotiations to end a civil war wracking her country, seeking a resolution with her cousin Gaspard and the aid of an elven spymaster named Briala, who is also her former lover. Learning of a credible threat to assassinate the Empress, the Inquisitor is forced to navigate the dangers of the Orlesian court, with grand politics and protocol referred to as the Game. With multiple possible outcomes that might see Celene assassinated, victorious, or blackmailed alongside Gaspard and Briala, the Inquisition manages to secure Orlesian support, one way or another. The Inquisition gains another ally in the form of Morrigan, who has been aiding Celene as a court mage for some time now.

Morrigan returns to aid the Inquisition. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Inquisition pursues Corypheus to an ancient elven temple in the Arbor Wilds that's dedicated to the goddess Mythal. Fighting through Corypheus' forces and disposing of his second-in-command, the Inquisition learns that Corypheus has the ability to reincarnate and regenerate himself after seemingly being killed, akin to how an Archdemon is reborn if not slain by a Grey Warden. Making their way through the temple, the Inquisitor and Morrigan reach the Well of Sorrows, a magic repository that collects the knowledge of every prior servant of Mythal. Either the Inquisitor or Morrigan drinks, gaining an overwhelming amount of knowledge they can use against Corypheus.

At this point, both the Inquisitor and Morrigan learn that Flemeth is actually a fragment of Mythal, passing down a spark of the goddess that has slowly grown in strength after she was murdered. Mythal/Flemeth departs, promising she never meant to harm Morrigan and (if the Dark Ritual was completed back in Dragon Age: Origins) removing the soul of the Old God from Morrigan's son, Kieran.

Whoever drank from the Well learns that Corypheus' defeat lies in defeating his dragon, which was empowered and twisted by Red Lyrium. Corypheus tears open the Breach again, seeking to destroy the world if he cannot rule it. If the Inquisitor drank from the well, they summon a dragon in service to Mythal to counter Corypheus. If Morrigan drank, then her shapeshifting abilities are enhanced to the point she can assume the form of a dragon. After a fierce battle, Corypheus' dragon is killed, rendering him vulnerable. The Inquisitor kills Corypheus, breaking the orb in the process.

The Dread Wolf is revealed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

While the Inquisition celebrates in Skyhold, Solas disappears, meeting up with Mythal/Flemeth, who chastises the Dread Wolf for giving his orb to Corypheus. Solas/Fen'Harel replies that he awoke too weak to unlock it himself, and apologizes before taking Flemeth's life and absorbing her power.

The Dread Wolf is rising...

Dragon Age: Inquisition Trespasser

The Inquisition gathers one last time. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Trespasser opens in 9:44 Dragon, two years after Inquisition. The Inquisitor and their allies are summoned to the Winter Palace by the new Divine Victoria, for a discussion about the Inquisition's role now that the world is no longer in imminent danger. The discussions are sidetracked when the Inquisitor discovers a Qunari plot to disrupt Thedas, using the eluvians to travel quickly.

The Inquisitor is able to foil the plot by traveling to the Darvaarad, where the Qunari are have chained a dragon in order to enhance their explosive Gaatlok powder. The Inquisitor defeats various Qunari agents even as the Anchor on their arm becomes more and more powerful and unstable. Leaving the Darvaarad, the Inquisitor pursues the last of the Qunari agents to some ancient Elven ruins, where they are reunited with Solas.

Solas reveals to the Inquisitor that he wasn't always the god referred to as the Dread Wolf, but that it came after the murder of Mythal at the hands of the Evanuris, the other elven gods. Solas led a rebellion against them, eventually sealing the Evanuris away by creating the Veil. After resting, Solas awoke a thousand years later with his power drained, discovering in horror that his creation of the Veil has devastated the elven race, taking away their immortality and weakening their connection to magic.

Solas tries to explain his actions to the Inquisitor. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Solas further explains that he had a plan to get his power back. His orb had gained incredible strength while he slumbered, so he'd hoped to have Corypheus attempt to use it, with the resulting magical backlash killing Corypheus and making it safe for Solas to use again. Unfortunately, he hadn't planned on Corypheus finding a way around death, which caused events to escalate out of control.

He then reveals that the Anchor is killing the Inquisitor, and that the only way to save their life is to take it away. After doing this, Solas intends to tear down the Veil in order to restore the elves to their former glory. In doing this, the world will burn as demons and spirits intermingle with a world that has mostly evolved without them. The Inquisitor swears to either stop Solas or (if they befriended or romanced him) convince him to turn away from his plan.

Now missing an arm, the Inquisitor returns to the Winter Palace, where the Inquisition is either disbanded or reduced in strength. Either way, the Inquisitor and their key allies agree to find Solas and stop him or redeem him.

And that path leads to Tevinter...

You're all set for Dragon Age: The Veilguard!

The Dread Wolf's plan is in motion. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Thank you for bearing with me on this gargantuan trek through key events of the Dragon Age games. While it's simply impossible to have touched on everything, you're now fairly well-prepared to dive into Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which is set eight years after the events of Trespasser.

In my review of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I wrote that "The combat is wildly different and the tone varies, but the characters here are the same vital, meaningful core that BioWare is known to deliver. While far removed in many ways from the fantasy franchise I grew up loving, Dragon Age: The Veilguard takes its place by prior adventures in Thedas with pride. Like the Hero of Ferelden, Hawke, and the Inquisitor before them, Rook shows that Dragon Age isn't out of tricks just yet."