Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC system requirements — Is your system ready for the Dread Wolf?

Varric's got some gray in his hair, but he's still working to stop Solas.

As dark gods rise and terror falls over Thedas, it's up to a handful of heroes to save the world.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is on the way, bringing players the first new game in the Dragon Age series since the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition a decade ago. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is launching across consoles and Windows PC, meaning that if you're playing on the latter, it's time to consult the listed requirements and make sure you can run the game with no issues. I've rounded up all the information you need to know.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC requirements

Electronic Arts and BioWare haven't given many details on what players can expect from different hardware yet, but that should change soon.

The Minimum requirements for the game should be considered the entry point, and you'll need to upgrade if you don't have at least this hardware:

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 970 or 1650 or

NVIDIA GTX 970 or 1650 or CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (AGESA 1207 or newer)

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (AGESA 1207 or newer) RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit STORAGE: 100GB SSD

The Recommended requirements should provide a smoother experience, and you should be able to play at a meaningfully higher framerate and resolution with some settings turned up if you meet these specs:

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (AGESA 1207 or newer)

Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (AGESA 1207 or newer) RAM: 16GB

16GB OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit STORAGE: 100GB SSD

While it's not technically required, it's a good idea to make sure you've got an SSD (preferably an NVME SSD) in order to reduce loading times. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard can technically run on an HDD, many modern games now require much faster storage as a baseline in order to function properly.

Electronic Arts has also confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not require the EA App. Players also don't need to worry about maintaining an online connection. It's a single-player game and once you have it downloaded, you can go offline.

How to check your PC specs

If you didn't just build your computer, or it's been a few years since you bought it, it would be very understandable to have forgotten some of the specs. Fortunately, it's pretty easy to figure out what hardware you have installed in your Windows PC. Just follow these steps:

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Choose dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool.

to run the diagnostic tool. The system tab will show you RAM information for your Windows PC.

will show you RAM information for your Windows PC. The display tab has all the info you need on your graphics capabilities.

If you don't meet the minimum requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, carefully consider exactly what parts you'd need in order to play the game. If all you need is more RAM or a better GPU, that's pretty easy to install, power supply permitting. If you need a newer CPU, you should seriously considering building or buying a new rig.

Can Dragon Age: The Veilguard run on gaming handhelds?

Some players are choosing to eschew traditional gaming computers, embracing handheld devices that sacrifice power in exchange for the ability to take games on the go, such as popular options like Valve's Steam Deck. Even if you still use a dedicated rig, having a handheld option can be a nice supplement for your hobby.

Because these gaming handhelds have set specifications that can't be upgraded (not counting storage), it's sometimes unclear as to whether or not you can play a game on these devices. Here's what I know about Dragon Age: The Veilguard on handheld gaming devices right now.

Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard run on Steam Deck?

Yes, Electronic Arts and BioWare confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is Steam Deck Certified, meaning you'll be able to play this game on the go with Valve's handheld. You'll likely need to turn some settings down and play at 30 FPS, as the Steam Deck doesn't have the same kind of hardware as a dedicated gaming desktop.

Will Dragon Age: The Veilguard run on ASUS ROG Ally?

Dragon Age: The Veilguard should not have any issues running on the ROG Ally. The Ally features beefier specs than the Steam Deck's hardware. Since Dragon Age: The Veilguard will run on Steam Deck, it follows that there shouldn't be any issues on the stronger system. That's even more true for anyone that grabs the more powerful (and more expensive) ASUS ROG Ally X.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is scheduled to launch on Oct. 31, 2024. If you're not sure which version of the game to grab, you can consult my Dragon Age: The Veilguard preorder guide.