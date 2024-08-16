Dragon Age: The Veilguard preorder guide — Which edition should you buy?

Blighted gods arise, and only a handful of would-be heroes stand in their way.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is on the way, with developer BioWare bringing a new entry in the long-running Dragon Age franchise for the first time since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. With the Dread Wolf tampering in the veil and the world of Thedas yet again facing disaster, players will gather a special team to take down these new threats.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is now up for preorder, and there are a couple of different bonuses to consider, as well as different versions of the game that offer different benefits. I've put together what you need to know below.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Standard edition vs. Deluxe edition

The Deluxe edition includes a bunch of extra cosmetics. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

There are two versions of Dragon Age: The Veilguard that players can buy: a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition. The Standard Edition is $70 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 while being $60 on Windows PC (including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and EA App), and it includes just the game.

Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition packs some cosmetic extras for player character Rook and their companions Bellara, Davrin, Emmrich, Harding, Lucanis, Neve, and Taash. The Deluxe Edition is available for $90 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 or $80 on Steam, giving players the following:

3 Rook armor sets (cosmetic only)

6 Rook weapons (cosmetic only)

7 Companion armor sets (cosmetic only)

7 Companion weapons (cosmetic only)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Thedas is yet again poised to fall unless a special handful prevail. Solas is scheming and once-forgotten gods are rising, so players must put together the Veilguard in order to save the world. Buy Standard Edition: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam | Xbox

Buy Deluxe Edition: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam | Xbox

Both versions of the game are arriving across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 on Oct. 31, 2024.

It's worth noting that any EA Play subscribers get a 10% discount on Dragon Age: The Veilguard and other games published by Electronic Arts. EA Play is available as a standalone subscription on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but it's also automatically bundled in with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass at no extra charge.

This means that anyone subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would get $7 off Dragon Age: The Veilguard's standard edition, with a $9 discount on the Deluxe Edition.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — Preorder bonuses

The iconic Blood Dragon Armor returns as a preorder bonus (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Both the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard are eligible for a preorder bonus. Anyone who preorders either version of the game will get the Blood Dragon Armor, a set of cosmetic armor that's available for Rook whether you're playing a Mage, Rogue, or Warrior.

The Blood Dragon Armor is something of a franchise staple across many of BioWare's games, first appearing in Dragon Age: Origins as a bonus for buyers of the Collector's Edition and later the Ultimate Edition that is bundled in all DLC packs. The armor was then included in Mass Effect 2, Dragon Age 2, and Mass Effect 3, though it didn't make its way into Dragon Age: Inquisition or Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Is there a collector's edition for Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

There's a bunch of collectible goodies here, but the game isn't included. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

While there isn't a collector's edition of Dragon Age: The Veilguard in the traditional sense, BioWare has crafted a box of collectibles that hardcore fans will want to grab. Titled Rook's Coffer, it's available for $150 exclusively through the BioWare Gear Store, and while it does not include a copy of the game, it does include the following: