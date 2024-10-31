Dragon Age: The Veilguard — How to upgrade weapons, armor, and gear

To tackle the threats seeking to obliterate Thedas, you'll need the best gear available.

Every Dragon Age game shakes up the gameplay formula, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard is no exception. With a new gear system eschewing the crafting format found in Dragon Age: Inquisition, newcomers and veterans alike might initially be confused about how they're supposed to improve their weapons, armor, and other magically-powered items.

Don't worry, I'm here to help. Here's how to upgrade weapons and armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME WHY YOU SHOULD TRUST ME Samuel Tolbert Gaming Freelance Writer Samuel is a lifelong fan of the Dragon Age series, having fallen in love the first time he played Dragon Age: Origins all night after renting it. From religiously following news about Dragon Age 2 online to patiently waiting this past decade for the Dread Wolf, this interest never waned, and he'll happily talk to you about BioWare's fantasy series all day long.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — How to upgrade weapons and armor

Where to upgrade weapons and armor

The Caretaker's Workshop is located in the heart of the Lighthouse. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For most of your upgrades, you'll want to head to the Caretaker's Workshop. This shop can't be missed, as it's found right at the center of the Lighthouse, your home base in the Fade where you rest between missions and chat with your party members. When you're not redecorating, you can speak to the Caretaker and use the materials you've found to improve your gear.

What kinds of upgrades are available?

Enchantment! (Image credit: Windows Central)

In order to upgrade your weapons and armor in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it's important to understand the different stats.

Every piece of gear offers some sort of numerical bonuses, such as an increase to healing received or a specific amount of damage. This can be improved by selecting the Upgrade menu at the Caretaker. Each item can only be improved up to a certain amount depending on what rank the Caretaker's shop is at, based on the various resources that you've gathered. This includes materials like Pure Ore, which are primarily found through exploration, but can also occasionally be found at a particular shop.

In order to improve the Caretaker's shop, you'll need to gather Mementos, which can be purchased from various merchants in different regions, but can also be frequently through exploration.

In addition to upgrades, you'll also have access to Enchantments at the Caretaker. Enchantments are different, being completely free to apply to a weapon or piece of armor, but you can only apply it once. If you want to apply a chosen enchantment to a new bit of gear, then you'll take it away from whatever it was applied to before.

How to improve gear rarity

Some gear can be improved by increasing its Rarity, turning it from a common item to something more unique. Every time an item's Rarity is increased, a new perk is unlocked, allowing you to evolve your tactics with powerful new bonuses. For example, a ring that initially only adds 10% damage to bleeding effects might go up to 25% and also extend the time an enemy bleeds.



To increase the Rarity of a weapon or ring you might have, you'll need to either find a duplicate in the wild (usually in the form of a treasure chest) or you'll need to buy it from a merchant.

Build up The Veilguard

Go forth, save the world, and pet griffins. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is available worldwide, and with it, BioWare has finally returned to the story that was left hanging in 2015's Dragon Age: Inquisition - Trespasser DLC. Solas' plan is set in motion, but things go awry, leaving the new player character Rook to build a team that can stop Thedas from being destroyed by other ancient godly threats.

In my review of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, I wrote that "In gameplay experience, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of BioWare's most different titles yet, with an action-heavy focus that can be a mixed bag. While not every story reveal here is perfectly handled, the characters you meet, both friend and foe, are among BioWare's best."