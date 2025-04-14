Verdansk is back in Call of Duty: Warzone, and you're likely to run into some intense combat while gunning for that for victory screen that put serious wear and tear on your gaming peripherals.

That's okay, though, because Corsair's latest Call of Duty drop is geared for Warzone fans. In 2024, Corsair and Microsoft-owned COD publisher, Activision, signed a multi-year, multi-brand deal that included Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC, and SCUF Gaming, kicking off with a whole slate of Black Ops 6-branded equipment for the ultimate Call of Duty battle station.

Drop in to Verdansk with the latest collection from Corsair x Call of Duty. (Image credit: Corsair)

While a COD x Corsair drop was anticipated for Fall 2025 with the release of the next premium Call of Duty title, it was a bit of a surprise to see a full gear slate release for Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk drop.

If you fancy yourself a collector of all things Call of Duty, you might want to steady yourself. This mult-brand drop includes the following gaming gear and peripherals, spanning from full ORIGIN PC builds to controllers and the Elgato Stream Deck.

Warzone-branded DDR5 ram from Corsair. (Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair will drop a full pre-built gaming PC, the VENGEANCE z7500 Call of Duty: Warzone Edition, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800x3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT. The CPU is cooled with a Nautilus 240 mm Liquid CPU Cooler. The stunning PC is built in a Corsair 3500X Mid-Tower Case wrapped with custom Call of Duty: Warzone art on the wraparound glass.

If you don't need a whole new COD-themed PC, you can also opt to just pick up the Call of Duty: Warzone branded VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 DRAM emblazoned with the Call of Duty: Warzone theme and a topographical map design on the heatsink.

Image 1 of 2 Hot drop to the superstore with a customized rig from ORIGIN PC. (Image credit: Corsair) ORIGIN PC EEON16-X laptop with Call of Duty: Warzone design. (Image credit: Corsair)

ORIGIN PC will also offer two pre-built Call of Duty: Warzone themed PCs, though there's a bit more wiggle room for player's choice on the build specs here. The Warzone Edition NEURON Desktop will offer high-framerate gameplay and smooth performance, but you have full choice over the specs and can even option in up to 8 TB of storage on this one. It's all wrapped up nice in a uniquely designed case featuring parachute artwork and the topographical map design.

If you're light on space or taking your gaming on the go, ORIGIN is also offering the EON16-X laptop, complete with the topographical map design on its shell. Details about what's under the hood on this one are a little light, unfortunately.

Image 1 of 3 SCUF Gaming's selection of Call of Duty themed controllers grows. (Image credit: Corsair) Choose from PS5, Xbox, or PC specific controllers in light or dark mode. Or grab a Warzone-themed case to protect your controller while on the go. (Image credit: Corsair) Grab the controller the professionals use for enhanced gaming performance when it matters most. (Image credit: Corsair)

Five new controllers from SCUF Gaming are part of the deal, including the Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS for PlayStation, the Instinct Pro and Valor Pro for Xbox, and the Envision Pro, which is geared toward PC. The topographical Warzone map is predominantly light, but there are dark edition controllers if you're afraid of ruining the aesthetic of the light design with cheesy fingers.

SCUF Controllers are ergonomic and packed with performance-enhancing features like remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles.

Regardless of which version SCUF controller you pick up (or all of them), you can also nab a Universal Controller Protection Case in the Call of Duty: Warzone Edition to keep your controller safe while hitting the tournament circuit.

Are we winning, chat? (Image credit: Corsair)

Back in the days of Microsoft's Mixer livestreaming service, there used to be an advertising campaign to the tune of "If you didn't stream it, did it really happen?" Mixer was short-lived and long gone, but the idea that your victories need to play out for an audience is still very much alive.

If you're streaming those hot drops at the superstore, you have the option of grabbing the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Call of Duty: Warzone Edition. The 15 customizable LCD keys makes it easy to clip clutch plays, shuffle your music in the heat of battle, or hit the soundboard to keep things interesting when the stream lulls a little.

The good news for those of us who already own a stream deck, is that you don't have to buy a whole new unit if you want to give yours the COD Warzone touch. A removable faceplate with the Call of Duty: Warzone edition topographical map design is available exclusively for the 15-key Stream Deck MK.2.

I'm begging DROP to make the whole set of COD Warzone-themed keycaps available without buying the full keyboard setup. (Image credit: Corsair)

You can't secure a brand-new Call of Duty: Warzone-themed PC and just use any old keyboard. Drop has us covered with the CSTM80 Call of Duty: Warzone Edition keyboard, complete with an exclusive decorative top case and matching black ABS shine-through keycaps.

Don't need a whole keyboard, but still want to bring a little Verdansk to your desktop? Drop is offering the Artisan Keycap Warzone edition, which features a replica of the iconic Verdansk stadium encased in clear acrylic.

Something for everyone (almost)

There were a few things missing from the Warzone collection that the Black Ops 6 collab offered. (Image credit: Corsair)

While some Corsair x Call of Duty components are currently available now, others are still marked as coming soon. So you have some time if you want to save up before upgrading, especially as it remains unknown how the current tariff situation will affect gaming.

Compared to the previous Call of Duty drop, the Verdansk collaboration with Corsair is a little lighter. While there are more options for full PC builds, there are no headphones, mouse pads, or microphones included in this drop. If you want to complete your desktop with all Call of Duty merch from the Corsair drop, you may need to dip into the Black Ops 6 collaboration for the finishing touches.

If you don't want to throw down thousands of dollars for a completely new battle station just to play Call of Duty, but you already have Corsair components in your current desktop, you still have options to get in on the fun. You can easily allow Corsair's RGB controller software, iCue, to recognize when Call of Duty has been launched and change your lighting schemes.

iCue will change your desktop's RGB to orange when Call of Duty is launched, then flash red when you are eliminated or lose, and blue when you get that sweet, sweet victory.