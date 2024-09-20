Corsair and Call of Duty officially announce multi-year partnership for PCs and peripherals starting with Black Ops 6

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is developed by Treyarch Studios, published by Activision, and scheduled for release in October 2025 on consoles and PC.

The deal will span multiple Corsair brands, including PC peripherals like keyboards and mice, streaming peripherals from Elgato, and controllers from SCUF.

Twitchcon attendees can see the cross-over products, some of which are set for their public debut, in San Diego at the Corsair booth from September 20-22.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 made waves recently, becoming the most successful beta in COD history. That hype for the upcoming first-person shooter from Treyarch Studios and Activision can now be part of your gaming battle station, thanks to the recently announced multi-year partnership between COD and Corsair.

Corsair owns multiple properties that are responsible for PC gaming peripherals and streaming products. Corsair provided a peek at what some Black Ops 6 crossover products will look like in a promotional image that included a Cerberus-branded Elgato Stream Deck, a pre-built BO6-branded Origin PC, and a black and orange-themed SCUF controller. A Cerberus-themed desktop mat, mouse, branded keyboard, and headset were also part of the promotional image. The image served as a teaser for products, some of which will be debuting for the first time at TwitchCon in San Diego from September 20-22.

TwitchCon attendees can see the Black Ops 6 branded Corsair products at Corsair's booth September 20-22. (Image credit: Corsair)

“Teaming up with the world-renowned Call of Duty franchise is the perfect fit for the CORSAIR family of brands and for gamers looking to achieve a complete and immersive experience,” said Andy Paul, Founder and CEO of CORSAIR, in a public statement following the announcement. “We are thrilled to have these two world-class brands come together as CORSAIR is set to deliver premium performance for Call of Duty players across all platforms — PC, console, and mobile — whether playing, capturing content, or streaming.”

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with CORSAIR to deliver a suite of Call of Duty branded products that will truly bring Black Ops 6 to life for our players,” said Will Gahagan, Senior Director of Partnerships at Activision. “CORSAIR is a global partner that offers a product ecosystem that can truly provide everything today’s demanding gamer needs to play to the best of their ability, and we are thrilled to have Call of Duty as a part of that ecosystem.”

Corsair sponsored the recent Call of Duty: NEXT event, showcasing content creators and influencers playing Black Ops 6 on branded Origin desktop PCs. The COD Next battle stations were set up for live-streaming and featured Elgato Wave 3 microphones along with Corsair mice, keyboards, and Elgato Stream Decks. The partnership between Corsair and Call of Duty may be new, but COD is no stranger to partnering with peripheral companies. In 2023, Activision partnered with SteelSeries to release Modern Warfare 3-branded keycaps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to launch on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC via the Microsoft Store, Steam, and Battle.net on October 25. Black Ops 6 will be available day one as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. The lead developer, Treyarch Studios, and Activision's support teams have been working to streamline the game's Call of Duty launcher experience ahead of Black Ops 6's release, with Treyarch Studios calling the effort a "journey to get where we want to be."

