SteelSeries releases limited edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 artisan keycap and other accessories

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will go live for all players on November 10.

SteelSeries has released a limited edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 collection of accessories.

The collection includes 3500 limited edition artisan keycaps for mechanical keyboards with MX stems.

An Arctis Nova Booster Pack with Modern Warfare 3 branded accessories for SteelSeries headsets is also available.

Call of Duty has a long history of branded marketing partnerships covering everything from Doritos to Little Caesars. While most of these deals have traditionally embraced the "gamer snacks" stereotype, there's one for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release that aims to be a little more inspired and artistic. SteelSeries has unveiled a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3-inspired collection, which includes a booster pack for the Arctis Nova line of headsets and a limited edition artisan keycap.

SteelSeries Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Artisan Keycap



Customize your loadout with a limited edition Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3-inspired keycap, compatible with MX Stem mechanical keyboards. Only 3500 keycaps have been produced, limiting not just the keycap but how many players can sport the in-game Konni weapon charm that comes with it. Available from: SteelSeries

If you pride yourself on having collected all the in-game items in Call of Duty, you'll want to act fast at grabbing the artisan keycap. It comes bundled with a Konni Weapon Charm for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

However, there are only 3500 keycaps available, and they can only be purchased on the SteelSeries website. The cap features the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition logo of a skull intertwined with a red snake surrounded by a wreath of bullet casings. Not all keycaps are created equal, so check your gaming keyboard to ensure that it consists of MX stem mechanical switches before you shell out $90.

Outfit your SteelSeries headset with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3-inspired speaker plates. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

If you miss out on the artisan keycap, there are other ways to add some MW3 flair to your gaming loadout. A Modern Warfare 3-themed Booster Pack will allow you to add speaker plates to your Arctis Nova headset that feature the skull and snake logo, along with two additional headband straps in black and red. The accessories pack also includes the Konni Weapon Charm for MW3. The Booster pack is not compatible with all SteelSeries Arctis headsets, so you'll want to check this compatibility list before you order a pair for $40:

Arctis Nova 7

Arctis Nova 7X

Arctis Nova 7P

Arctis Nova Pro

Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for Xbox

Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for PlayStation

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Booster Pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Prepare your gaming loadout for Modern Warfare 3 with these sleek new speaker plates and two new headband straps for your SteelSeries Arctis Nova headset. Available from: SteelSeries

Regardless of whether you game on a mouse and keyboard or pick up one of the best Xbox controllers as your input of choice, SteelSeries has you covered for Modern Warfare 3, as well. The QCK large mouse pad with officially licensed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3-inspired art features a mystery operator whose face has been replaced with the Konni emblem, along with artistic flair from a red compass and topographical map. The mouse pad is made of micro-woven cloth and is washable, just in case you spill your gamer snacks in the heat of battle. The QCK mouse pad from the Modern Warfare 3 collection will set you back $25.

Controller users can pick up a pair of the KontrolFreek thumb stick grips featuring a relief of the skull and snake logo in red, suitable for PlayStation or Xbox controllers. The collectible thumb grips come with an additional limited metal supply box case for storage that is reminiscent of the crates from Warzone.