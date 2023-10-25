Operator skin for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 promotion with Little Caesars has leaked (UPDATE)

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, with players who have preordered having early access to the campaign starting on November 2.

Little Caesars and Modern Warfare 3 promotional materials were leaked to a discord server and then reposted to Twitter by @GhostdotMidi.

The promotion appears to include an Operator skin for Modern Warfare 3 wearing a ball cap, with a face covering, and a pizza cutter on their equipment vest.

Update Oct. 27: Additional images of promotional materials from the upcoming marketing partnership between Little Caesars and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, Little Ceasars will be offering a promotional deal on stuffed crazy bread for $3.49, and any order over $3 is eligible to receive in-game rewards. The first purchase over $3 will grant Double XP tokens for Modern Warfare 3. Those who want to score the Operator will need to have at least 2 purchases of $3 or more in order to redeem the skin.

Image 1 of 3 Little Caesars employees will be wearing Modern Warfare 3 branded hats during the promotion. (Image credit: Anonymous source)

The Little Caesars Hot-n-Ready operator skin can be unlocked by making at least 2 purchases of more than $3 at participating locations. (Image credit: Anonymous source)

(Image credit: Anonymous source)

An operator for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has appeared in yet another leak of marketing materials for an upcoming promotion with the game. A promotional banner featuring an operator for Modern Warfare 3 can be seen in the photo with Little Caesars x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 emblazoned alongside of it.

Someone in my discord leak the Little Caesar x MW3 Skin lol shit look good #CallofDuty

The operator skin was first leaked in a discord server and then reposted to Twitter by user @GhostdotMidi. The unknown operator is seen wearing a black and red ball cap with a Little Caesars hot & ready pizza surrounded by flame on the front, a black undershirt with red artifacting and gray doodles of pizza slices, and a black tactical vest with orange-ish red accessories and clips.

The tactical vest has a "Hot-n-ready" patch on the chest, a patch with Little Caesars crazy bread, and a red pizza cutter strapped to the front. The operator is also wearing a headset with a microphone and sunglasses.

The Little Caesars promotion for Modern Warfare 3 is expected to begin on November 1.

Call of Duty is no stranger to these promotions, having previously offered in-game rewards in a promotion with Jack Links and Little Caesars for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty also previously partnered with Burger King for the notorious Burger Town operator skin, which was only available in France and highly sought after. Marketing materials for a promotion between Call of Duty and Monster energy drinks resulted in a leak that revealed Modern Warfare 3's title ahead of the official announcement.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was developed by Sledgehammer Games and published by Activision. While Xbox now owns Call of Duty following a record-setting deal to purchase Activision Blizzard King, the franchise is still locked down by a marketing agreement with Sony's PlayStation. Activision has stated that players will have to wait until sometime in 2024 for titles like Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 to be added to Xbox Game Pass.