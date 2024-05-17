This new GameSir Xbox Cloud Gaming controller is lit — no literally

What you need to know

GameSir, experts in console and mobile gaming controllers have launched a new portable controller with a split 2-piece design.

The GameSir X4 Aileron controller accommodates most Android devices, hall-effect stick, microswitch buttons and customizable lighting.

The GameSir X4 Aileron retails for $99.99 and available now from Amazon or direct through GameSir.

If you already game on your mobile, whether that be using Xbox Cloud Gaming, or a specific mobile game like Diablo Immortal, you'll probably already be familiar with GameSir. GameSir has managed to carve out quite a niche for itself when it comes to mobile controllers, and we've reviewed a bunch of them favorably here at Windows Central. The latest in the range is the most portable the brand has made yet, the GameSir X4 Aileron, which launched this week, and retails for $99 on Amazon.

GameSir X4 Aileron mobile controller



Designed for the gamer on the go, this sleek and ergonomic mobile controller connects to your Android mobile to offer precision control when using Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now and any mobile games you enjoy on the move.



Buy from: Amazon

The GameSir X4 Aileron splits into two and clasps together with a magnetic design for travel (Image credit: GameSir)

I couldn't help but be interested with the GameSir X4 Aileron when it landed in my inbox, as it does bear a resemblence to one of my favorite ever mobile gaming controllers, the Turtle Beach Atom. That being said, the GameSir X4 Aileron has some crucial differences and design choices, packing some high quality components under the hood. Here's the full specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tech specs Header Cell - Column 1 Platform Android Connectivity Low-latency Bluetooth ABXY Buttons Microswitch Sticks Hall-effect Triggers Hall-effect Trigger modes Analog or hair triggers Back buttons 2 mappable back buttons Software GameSir App Compatible width 68-95mm / 2.68-3.74 in Compatible thickness 68-95mm / 2.68-3.74 in Pass through charging Yes Battery 400mAh in each side Weight 188.5 g / 0.42 lbs Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1

As you can see from the spec list, GameSir has yet again managed to pack hall effect technology into this, along with microswitch face buttons. This is impressive at the $99 MSRP, and it does mean the controller should last longer with little to no stick drift.



I recently reviewed the GameSir G8 Galileo, which had the same sticks and was very pleasant to use, so I've high hopes for the 4 Aileron too. The controller connects to Android with Bluetooth, so while you do need to remember to charge it (which isn't a concern for USB-C connectivity controllers) it does open the controller up to much larger mobile models. As well as being compatible with a wider range of mobile devices, the snap magnetic design and included hard case make this a great controller for traveling, as it won't take up much room in your bag. Something I always stress about when traveling.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GameSir) (Image credit: GameSir) (Image credit: GameSir)

And now for the fun bit, the anti-friction rings around the sticks light up! I assume if you want to save battery life on this, you'll probably turn this off, but it's a fun touch, and what gamer doesn't like a bit of cheeky lighting on their accessories? The split design also allows for phone cooling accessories to be fitted to the back, something I didn't even know was a thing until I saw the promotional shots of this controller.



We'll soon have a unit to review and see how it compares to the other controllers on our Best Controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming list.