A hit indie dev LONG missing from Xbox now pledges multiple games — also with Xbox Play anywhere

Dusk is a retro-inspired FPS that channels the spirit of 1990s shooters like Doom and Quake. It’s fast-paced, packed with enemies to tear through, and dripping with eerie Lovecraftian vibes.

After soaring to success on Steam, it’s now officially coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Ally (via New Blood on X). First, let me explain what the game is, what the Xbox port offers, and how it became one of the most celebrated shooters on PC.

Dusk was announced for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Ally by New Blood Interactive in September 2025, and it’s not coming alone. It will launch alongside other New Blood titles like Amid Evil, Faith, and Blood West, bringing the boomer shooter lineup to Xbox for the first time.

All of these games will support Xbox Play Anywhere, with full optimization for Series X, Series S, and Xbox Ally. They’ll feature 4K resolution, frame rates from 60 up to 120 FPS, console keyboard and mouse support, cloud saves, achievements, and more. New Blood Interactive is really showing people how it's done when releasing on console.

There’s no firm release date yet, but with only four months left until 2026 (a painful sentence to write), fans likely won’t be waiting long. Fans on Reddit are already speculating about a Halloween 2025 launch window, and New Blood Interactive has stated it’s coming soon.

Many have been asking for an Xbox release for years, with Reddit threads often appearing whenever the game’s other console ports are mentioned. Some fans have even held off playing it entirely while waiting for the Xbox version, and now that it’s finally been announced, hopefully they won’t have to wait much longer.

Passion project turned homerun

Dusk began as a personal passion project for David Szymanski in 2015, inspired by his love for classic 1990s FPS games. Built in the Unity engine, he developed a custom lighting system to achieve an authentic retro look that captured the feel of the era.

The game entered Early Access in January 2018 and fully launched in December that same year. It quickly earned critical acclaim, scoring 88 on Metacritic, 89 on OpenCritic, and a 96% positive rating from players on Steam.

Dusk has sold over 620,000 copies on Steam alone, surpassing at least $7 million in revenue — an impressive feat for an indie release. It later made its way to consoles, launching on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2023.

It’s great to finally see the game heading to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Ally after such a long wait. With Xbox Play Anywhere support and several other acclaimed titles arriving alongside it, this collection is shaping up to be a must-buy for fans of the genre or those interested in something new and different.

Whilst the release date isn’t set for Xbox just yet, let’s hope it introduces more and more people to the genre and kicks off another resurgence. However, until we get an official release date, only time will tell, but it’s great to see the game get support across the current gen slate of Xbox devices, as well as Play Anywhere.

