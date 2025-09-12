Every PC and Xbox game shown during the Nintendo Direct September 2025
Here are all the games from September 12's Nintendo Direct that are also coming to Xbox and PC.
As Fall arrives, Nintendo held another long-awaited Nintendo Direct to show off games coming to the recently-launched Nintendo Switch 2.
While many of these games are first-party titles exclusive to Nintendo's hardware, there are also some third-party games that multiplatform players can check out, including titles coming to Xbox and PC.
Where to watch the September 2025 Nintendo Direct
The Nintendo Direct aired live on Sept. 12, 2025 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET. You can watch it through the YouTube link embedded above. The show is slated to run for just about an hour.
Below, you'll find the games from this showcase that are also coming to Xbox and/or Windows PC.
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
We got another look at the previously-announced Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, which is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 in October.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake expands platforms next January
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S on Jan. 22, 2026. This retelling, long console exclusive to PlayStation hardware, was previously confirmed to finally be heading to Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 this winter.
Hades 2's 1.0 update is coming later this month
While Supergiant Games' Hades 2 is console exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch at launch, players on PC that have been enjoying the game in early access can look forward to the 1.0 launch on Sept. 25, 2025, bringing the full story and experience of the fight against the Titans.
Dragon Quest VII Reimagined announced for 2026
Square Enix is continuing the flow of remakes and remasters with Dragon Quest VII Reimagined. This reimagining of the role-playing from 2000 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 on Feb. 5, 2026.
PowerWash Simulator 2 is on the way
FuturLab shared another look at the team's upcoming sequel, PowerWash Simulator 2. As previously shared, this relaxing cleaning game supports a co-op campaign, meaning up to four players can hop in together.
PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 at some point this fall. When it launches, it'll also be available day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake
Koei Tecmo's Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is being remade for modern gaming platforms. Following sisters Mio and Mayu, this unique survival-horror title has players warding off ghosts using a special camera.
It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in early 2026.
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection gets a release date
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection was previously announced for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.
Notably, this is the first entry in the Monster Hunter Stories spinoff series to launch on Xbox platforms.
Capcom showed up to the Nintendo Direct showcase with a new trailer confirming that Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is slated to launch on March 13, 2026.
Another look at Resident Evil Requiem
Capcom double-dipped with another trailer for its upcoming survival-horror title Resident Evil Requiem. Again focused on new protagonist Grace Ashcroft, this trailer gave more glimpses of the horrors that await, with flashes of new enemies as well as the previously-revealed towering stalker foe.
The latest in the long-running series, this new entry is slated to launch on Feb. 27, 2026 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.
