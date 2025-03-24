FBC: Firebreak shows what happens when there's a breakout in the Oldest House.

Get ready to squad up and deal with dangerous threats in FBC: Firebreak.

Remedy Entertainment is known for delving into the strange and weird, and the shift with this game may be one of the weirdest yet.

FBC: Firebreak continues the story of the titular Federal Bureau of Control and the Oldest House, where paranormal threats like horrifying possessed enemies and evil mold are just an everyday event. That necessitates a specialized response, Firebreak, which will see players team up and work together to defend reality.

Here's everything you need to know about FBC: Firebreak.

When is the release date for FBC: Firebreak? FBC: Firebreak is slated to launch at some point in Summer 2025.

Remedy Entertainment confirmed that it was working on a co-op game of some kind in 2021, with the announcement of a project code-named Condor. Remedy confirmed that the game would be a spinoff of Control, but declined to share more until fully revealing the game in 2024 at an Xbox Partner Showcase in October 2024.

In March 2025, Remedy Entertainment narrowed down the game's release window, confirming that FBC: Firebreak was slated to launch at some point during the Summer 2025.

What is FBC: Firebreak?

What is FBC: Firebreak? FBC: Firebreak is a first-person, co-op multiplayer game developed and published by Remedy Entertainment. Set in the Remedy Connected Universe, the game follows the titular Firebreak squads as they defend the Federal Bureau of Control from attack by otherworldly forces.

FBC: Firebreak is a co-op game being developed and published by Remedy Entertainment. First announced as Project Condor, a four-player title, FBC: Firebreak was later streamlined to three player co-op.

The game is set in the Remedy Connected Universe, which also includes many of Remedy's other titles, such as Alan Wake, Control, and Alan Wake 2.

As the name suggests, FBC: Firebreak is most directly a spinoff of Control, with players stepping into the shoes of agents working for FBC director Jesse Faden. The FBC deals with strange anomalies, including the otherworldly Hiss, which are one of the main threats in this game.

As you'd expect from a co-op title, the game is always online, and you're highly encouraged to band together with some friends, as the gameplay is balanced around three players working together.

Does FBC: Firebreak support crossplay?

Does FBC: Firebreak support crossplay? FBC: Firebreak supports crossplay, meaning players can squad up across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Crossplay has become more and more important over the last several years, with titles like Fortnite causing a breakthrough in the number of companies that connect users with other players, no matter what gaming hardware the users have.

While there are some rare exceptions, it's now downright expected that games will support cross-platform play, and FBC: Firebreak is keeping with that trend. The game will support crossplay, meaning you can pick up the game on PC and play with a friend on Xbox or PlayStation.

FBC: Firebreak is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), and PlayStation 5.

Is FBC: Firebreak coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is FBC: Firebreak coming to Xbox Game Pass? Yes, FBC: Firebreak is confirmed to be launching day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

When Remedy Entertainment officially unveiled Project Condor as FBC: Firebreak, the studio confirmed that the game would be launching day one on subscription services for Xbox and PlayStation players.

FBC: Firebreak will be available at launch via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Extra. This choice seems to be in service of boosting the game's potential player count, as FBC: Firebreak is an always-online co-op game that centers around having three players team up in a squad.

Is FBC: Firebreak also Control 2?

Is FBC: Firebreak also Control 2? No, while FBC: Firebreak is a spinoff of Control, it is not Control 2, which is a game that is separately in development at Remedy Entertainment.

After the success of Control in 2019, Remedy Entertainment took multiple steps to organize its future, plotting out several more games that the studio would be developing at different points in time, with some overlap.

The company also confirmed that it was crafting the Remedy Connected Universe, meaning several games would all share a setting, even if the tone and characters were different.

In 2021, Remedy revealed that it was working on Alan Wake 2, while also confirming that the company was developing a spinoff of Control. This spinoff was later revealed to be FBC: Firebreak, a first-person shooter and co-op multiplayer game that takes place in the Oldest House, the setting for Control.

Remedy Entertainment is also working on Control 2, which entered full production in early 2025. According to Remedy, Control 2 will be an action-RPG.

What is the gameplay in FBC: Firebreak like?

What is gameplay in FBC: Firebreak like? FBC: Firebreak is a first-person shooter co-op PVE (player-vs-environment) game, functionally similar to games like Left 4 Dead, where players work together to complete objectives and defeat game-controlled enemies.

FBC: Firebreak – Gameplay Trailer (Future Games Show) - YouTube Watch On

FBC: Firebreak is a spinoff from Control, but the gameplay is fairly distinct. Remedy opted to utilize a first-person perspective for FBC: Firebreak, something that hasn't been seen in most of the studio's other projects.

FBC: Firebreak is also designed around three-player co-op, whereas most of Remedy's games are known for being single-player experiences.

In this game, players take on the roles of Firebreak, a squad of office workers in the FBC, an organization that is dedicated to dealing with paranormal threats. These threats can take the form of the Hiss that were seen in Control, but there are other dangers, including bosses made of sticky notes.



With the latest Hiss invasion threatening all of the FBC, Firebreak has to work to repel the otherworldly attackers and keep reality from being torn apart at the seams.



Each member of Firebreak has access to a custom "Crisis Kit," letting them choose the weapons and equipment that will best suit a different play style. Machine guns and grenades may be sufficient, or a player could opt for stranger weapons made of office equipment, as outlined in our FBC: Firebreak preview.

Remedy Entertainment is committing to free updates for FBC: Firebreak, meaning players can look forward to new content after the game's launch that won't require spending more money.