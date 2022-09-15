First Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer gameplay debuts in new trailer

By Cole Martin
published

A trailer so nice they ran it twice.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Red Team 141 image
(Image credit: Activision)

What to know:

  • Call of Duty: NEXT is a first-of-its-kind showcase to reveal information about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the accompanying Warzone 2.0.
  • A new trailer for Modern Warfare 2 was revealed at the beginning of the showcase, focusing on its multiplayer offerings and the new Warzone experience.

The Call of Duty: NEXT showcase is in full force, and players are finally getting a glimpse at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer. To kick off the event, a new trailer for Modern Warfare 2 was revealed — and ran twice, for some reason. The trailer showed off new weapons, changes to equipment that players know and love, and a look at expanded vehicular combat.

Further information regarding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is also gradually being revealed during the showcase, including plans around raids, now making their debut in Call of Duty. Players can also expect a new Invasion mode, where two teams of 20 players take on AI and human players to complete objectives. A second objective mode, Prisoner Rescue, will have teams of six players locating and evacuating a hostage from a scenario.

Special Ops has also been confirmed to be returning as a third mode for Modern Warfare 2. The cooperative mode features two-player asymmetrical challenges. One example given during the Call of Duty: NEXT showcase detailed a mission where one player was carrying out mission objectives on the ground while a second player provided air support.

Players who preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can get early access to the new maps and modes during the open beta.

(opens in new tab)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

Preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to get early access to the upcoming beta and be the first to try out the new maps and modes coming to the bestselling first person shooter franchise.

Preorder from: Xbox (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Cole Martin
Cole Martin
Writer, Call of Duty Know-it-All

Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays. 