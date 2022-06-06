Fortnite Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe: How to unlock via Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fortnite recently joined the growing list of titles available via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s Xbox dedicated service for streaming Xbox games. The partnership with Epic Games allows users to play the full Xbox version of Fortnite on mobile and PC, with a choice of touch controls or controller support. It’s also the first title to join Xbox Cloud Gaming without requiring an Xbox Game Pass membership — meaning all you need is an internet connection.

Epic Games has now announced a reward tied to Xbox Cloud Gaming, granting a new pickaxe when playing via streaming. The Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe provides an opportunity to stand out of the crowd, available for a limited time, at no extra cost.

How to get Fortnite Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe

The Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe joined Fortnite on June 5, coinciding with the Chapter 3 Season 3 update release. The reward unlocks for anyone who plays Fortnite via Xbox Cloud Gaming until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with cross-platform progression also making it possible to bring this reward to other platforms.

Fortnite players can claim the Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe via xbox.com/play (opens in new tab) — available to anyone with a free Xbox account. It’s exclusive to the web-based version of Fortnite, officially supported across iOS, Android, and Windows PCs, with the title unavailable across its respective Android, Xbox, and PC apps.

Upon logging into Fortnite, Epic states all users will receive a gift box with the Dazzle Daggers Pickaxe inside. It's exclusive to the cloud service at this time.

(Image credit: Epic Games, Inc.)

Fortnite marks a new opportunity for Xbox Cloud Gaming, providing an avenue to stream the title following its removal from app storefronts. Its infamous break from the Apple App Store has left those on iPhone and iPad unable to download the title, with NVIDIA GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming now serving Fortnite over the web.

Fortnite recently kicked off Chapter 3, Season 3, a new party-themed update titled Vibin’ with various changes to the battle royale shooter. The Reality Falls location introduces a new landmark for players to explore, with various activities and a new battle pass featuring Darth Vader.