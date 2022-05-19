Future Games Show 2022 set for June 11

What you need to know

The Future Games Show, presented by GamesRadar+, has been held every year since 2020.

The Future Games Show 2022 is being held on June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The showcase is said to feature around 40 games.

Keeping track of all the gaming events coming up this summer? There's another one to add to the list.

Joining the list of upcoming game events in 2022 is the Future Games Show. Like in the past couple of years, the event is being presented by GamesRadar+. According to the press release, the event will feature "around 40 games" and will be held on June 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET.

While we don't know what games will be shown, the event will features titles from publishers including Team17, Thunderful, and Amanita Design. There will also be developer interviews and other announcements for players across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

“The Future Games Show is focused on helping fans discover something new with a hand-picked selection of multi-format games that deserve your attention," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games at Future. "We’ve featured over 200 games across six events since our debut show in June 2020, including rhythm-action shooters, a canary-bird postal-service management sim, and a tactical vacuum action game with a 90s’ boy band soundtrack; not to mention exclusive trailers and updates from some of the world’s biggest game franchises."

The event will be available to watch through Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , and GamesRadar .

E3 2022 may be canceled, but the summer is still filling up with gaming events to check out. Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, is holding Summer Game Fest on June 9. Meanwhile, the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is coming on June 12.