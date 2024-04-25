Gears of War voice actor says next game in the series could be announced in June

What you need to know

Liam McIntyre, the voice actor for JD Fenix from the Gears of War series, has posted a comment on Twitter/X implying the developers of the flagship Xbox franchise, could be announcing a new game in June 2024.

The last mainline in the Gears of Wars series was Gears 5 released in 2019 and there hasn't been a new game released since 2020's Gears Tactics spin-off.

Gears of War is a world-renowned series that revolutionized the third-person shooter genre and is one of the Xbox platform's flagship video game franchises.

On April 24, 2024, Liam McIntyre, a voice actor who played the role JD Fenix from the Gears of War series, posted a comment on Twitter/X indicating we could be hearing a new installment announced soon.

According to the post (via @IdleSloth84_) Liam was replying to a fan asking whether JD Fenix is confirmed alive or dead in the franchise's ongoing canon narrative and he replied:

"I have no idea. I think @GearsofWar tells us all in June. :)" Liam McIntyre, voice of JD Fenix

This statement could be hinting that Microsoft and The Coalition may be announcing a new title in the Gears of War franchise later this year in June, most likely at the Summer Game Fest event on June 7, 2024, or the Xbox June Showcase event in June.

Analysis: What could the new Gears of War title be?

Rev your Lancer chainsaws because the Gears of War series may soon return. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It has been a long time since the world-famous Gears of War franchised the gaming industry with its presence as the last mainline title, Gears 5, was released in 2019 and the last game overall, Gears Tactics, was released in 2020. Now that four to five years have passed, I'd say it's high time that one of the cornerstones of the Xbox's gaming library made a comeback.

As for what this new title could be, it's anybody's guess at this point. It could be Gears 6, a sequel to Gears Tactics, or a brand-new spin-off focusing on the Hivebusters group seen in Gear 5's DLC, Gears 5: Hivebusters. Perhaps they could be announcing multiple new titles at once and make all the above predictions happen?

Either way, we at Windows Central will be keeping a close eye in June to see if this comment turns out to be true and The Coalition reveals the next installment of the Gears of War series.