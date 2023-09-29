Golden Joystick Awards 2023 voting is now open: Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, and more

What you need to know

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 has officially opened as of this morning.

This is the oldest-running video game award event.

You can cast you vote now in various categories such as PC Game of the Year and Xbox Game of the Year.

Nominees in various categories include Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and many more.

Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 officially opened this morning, with fans able to vote for their favorite video games within 17 different categories, including a category for PC Game of the Year and Xbox Game of the Year. Voting closes on Oct. 20, 2023, so make sure to get your votes in before then if you want to participate.

The first in-person Golden Joystick Awards event since 2019 will be held this year on Oct. 27, 2023, which is why certain big games that haven't yet released such as Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Assassin's Creed Mirage aren't nominees. However, these games will likely be in the running for next year's event.

Some of the biggest Golden Joystick Award 2023 nominees in various categories for this year are Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Dave the Diver, Street Fighter 6, and many more.

You can cast your Golden Joystick Award 2023 votes now.

PC Game of the Year nominees

Baldur's Gate 3

Diablo IV

Dave the Diver

Tchia

System Shock

Shadow Gambit

Xbox Game of the Year nominees

Starfield

Chants of Sennaar

Hi-Fi Rush

Planet of Lana

Dead Space

Pentiment

The Golden Joystick Awards also known as the People's Game Awards have been going on since 1983, which makes it the longest-running video game awards event to date. Due to the pandemic, the last few events have not been able to be held in person, however, that changes this year as the 41st ceremony takes place at Royal Lancaster London on Nov. 10, 2023.

Windows Central's take

Karlach from Baldur's Gate 3. (Image credit: Larian Studios)

This has been an unexpected doozy of a year in terms of gaming, which means that gaming enthusiasts are eating well in 2023. However, the task of choosing a game of the year among so many stellar hits is quite the challenge.

Personally, my vote for PC game of the year is Baldur's Gate 3, due to its fun cast of characters, polished gameplay, and dynamic plot that provides so many different choices for players to experience. Larian Studios' title is the new standard for RPGs to live up to and provides tons of replay value thanks to the several different races, classes, and decisions players can choose from.

As far as Xbox Game of the Year goes, Starfield is an appealing option, but I'm going to have to go for Pentiment instead. Although I played Obsidian Entertainment's game months ago I still find myself thinking about its unexpectedly deep plot, illuminated manuscript art style, and the decisions I made. It's a fantastic little game that you really shouldn't miss out on if you haven't played it yet. Plus, it's on Xbox Game Pass, so it's easy to dive into if you're already subscribed.