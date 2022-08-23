Gotham Knights release date moved forward

What you need to know

Gotham Nights received a fresh trailer at Gamescom 2022.

The trailer announced the refreshed release date of October 21, 2022.

Iconic villains like Harley Quinn and Clayface were also confirmed.

Warner Bros. treated fans to brand-new trailer for Gotham Knights at Opening Night Live 2022. In addition to confirming the inclusion of iconic Batman villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, the trailer also announced an updated release date. Gotham Knights is now dropping on October 21, 2022.

Considering the wave of high-profile delays in recent weeks, it's a bit surprising to see a video game get pushed forward, even if it is only four days. This is a welcomed announcement for players desperately awaiting big AAA titles in 2022. While Batman is sadly dead in Gotham Knights, our young cast of heroes is more than capable of cleaning up the streets of Gotham.