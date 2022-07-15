Halo Infinite's campaign co-op beta is live and available for download on Xbox and PC

What you need to know

The Halo Infinite campaign co-op beta is now live for Xbox and PC players, and is available to download now.

The beta allows up to four players to play through Halo Infinite's campaign, taking down the Banished and obtaining collectibles together.

All Xbox players that own the campaign or have Xbox Game Pass can access the beta, and Steam players that have previously signed up for the Halo Insider Program should be able to access it as well.

The beta is slated to conclude on August 1 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has pushed the beta test for the game's campaign co-op feature live, giving players an opportunity to test it out before cooperative multiplayer is slated to become available in the live game at some point in August. The beta is available to all Xbox players that own the Halo Infinite campaign, and PC players on Steam that previously signed up for the Halo Insider Program should also have access as well.

In the Halo Infinite co-op beta, you and three of your friends can jump into the campaign and play through its levels and open world locations together (crossplay between Xbox and PC is fully supported). All forward progress made is saved for all players during co-op, and all collectibles obtained during a co-op session are unlocked for everyone in the fireteam as well. Co-op is also fully compatible with the Mission Replay feature that allows players to replay previously completed missions at any time mid-session, and you can even have two in-progress missions saved at any one time if you and your teammates would like to switch back and forth between them. Progress and saved checkpoints will not carry over from the beta to the retail version of the Halo Infinite campaign, however.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Note that during co-op, friendly fire is enabled, so everyone will need to be careful with their explosives. Additionally, players are not able to venture more than 1,000 feet away from their allies, or else they'll be killed for "going AWOL."

The beta is exclusively available to folks that already own the retail version of the Halo Infinite campaign (or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription). If you're on Xbox, you can access the beta build within the Xbox Insider Hub app (opens in new tab). PC players on Steam that have previously signed up with the Halo Insider Program can obtain their game key for the beta on the Halo Insider Active Flights page. Note that if you don't see a key here, it means that you weren't selected for the beta or signed up for the Halo Insider Program too late.

According to 343 Industries, the beta will officially conclude on August 1 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. This gives participants a full two weeks to test out co-op and report issues they find or experience.