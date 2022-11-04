Halo Infinite's Forge mode may get campaign AI after all

What you need to know

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has announced that it's possible to implement campaign AI spawns into Forge mode, Halo's beloved map-making tool.

Since Halo Infinite already supports navmesh pathfinding and AI-controlled bots, the studio has a "head start" in regards to pursuing this feature.

Forge mode is being introduced with the open Forge beta that's planned to launch alongside the full Halo Infinite Winter Update on November 8.

"We see a lot of potential in allowing players to create experiences that lean into the cooperative/PvE space," wrote the developer. "We’re not announcing anything today and this is long lead work, but it’s definitely an opportunity we’re interested in and excited to pursue."

The aliens that fill out the ranks of the Covenant and the Banished are widely regarded as some of the best AI foes in the first-person shooter space. As a result, the ability to spawn campaign enemies in Forge has been a highly requested feature ever since Halo 3: ODST introduced the Firefight wave defense mode to the series in 2009. With custom enemy spawns on custom Firefight-style maps, fans will have an exciting new way to engage with Halo Infinite PvE.

It's unclear when players can expect campaign AI in Forge to release if 343 Industries ultimately chooses to add it, though based on the studio's comments, it sounds like it's quite a ways away. Still, it's fantastic to hear that the feature is possible and that the developer is interested in making it an official part of Forge mode's capabilities.

Halo Infinite's Forge mode is being introduced with the game's open Forge beta, which is slated to go live alongside the rest of the Halo Infinite Winter Update on November 8. In addition to featuring Forge, the update will also add a free 30-tier Battle Pass, the Match XP beta that makes the game's progression less challenge-focused, network campaign co-op, two new maps, and a new asymmetrical mode called Covert One Flag.

