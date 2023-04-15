The craziest Halo PC mod just got an amazing update

What you need to know

Cursed Halo is a mod for Halo: The Master Chief Collection that turns Halo: Combat Evolved into a nonsensical nightmare with overpowered, unpredictable, and chaotic changes to the game's weapons and vehicles.

Its creator, InfernoPlus, has released a new version of the mod called Cursed Halo Again that adds several new bizarre enemy types, cutscenes, random effects, and even a "Halo Kart Grand Prix" racing mode in the middle of the campaign.

The mod can only be installed on the PC version of the game, but it's compatible with both the Steam and Microsoft Store variants.

Ever since its release back in 2019, the Cursed Halo mod by YouTuber InfernoPlus has stood out as one of the wildest mod projects available for the Windows PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Compared to other game overhauls that try to curate a balanced gameplay experience with sensible tweaks, Cursed Halo throws everything you know about Halo: Combat Evolved out of the window. It hilariously turns every weapon and vehicle in the game into something that's absurdly overpowered, completely useless, or wildly unpredictable.

I didn't think it was possible for InfernoPlus to make something wackier and more chaotic than Cursed Halo, but he's surprised me with the arrival of Cursed Halo Again. This new version of the mod adds several new nonsensical weapon and grenade effects, and also includes new bizarre cutscenes, animations, and other features.

To give you an idea of what to expect from the update, you can now unlock several "suit upgrades" for Master Chief, such as a karate kick move that sends enemies flying and four Magnum pistols duct-taped to his feet that give you a double jump. Additionally, there are a variety of new enemy types, including "Covenantcraft" troops that wield Minecraft weapons and shields, a new Covenant "RGB Special Forces Unit" with rainbow-colored armor, hordes of Grunts that ride miniature Warthogs, and even some baddies that utilize a version of the Toolgun from Garry's Mod. Also, the famous "D20 Frag Grenades" that had 40 possible random outcomes in the original version of the mod now have over 90, with effects ranging from a flood of Minecraft splash potions to nuclear explosions that instantly vaporize everyone and everything in the level.

The craziest addition to Cursed Halo with the new release, though, is what InfernoPlus calls the "Halo Kart Grand Prix." In the middle of the campaign, you'll be tasked with competing in a Mario Kart-style five-race tournament, complete with item pickups, custom-made driving AI, and two special cutscenes. InfernoPlus goes over the Halo Kart Grand Prix and every other aspect of the mod in the above video.

If you're interested in playing Cursed Halo Again, you can do so by following the download and installation instructions on InfernoPlus' Patreon (make sure you read the known issues and bugs section, too). Note that using mods for Halo: The Master Chief Collection is easier than it has ever been on Steam, as the recent addition of Steam Workshop support allows players to install them with just one click. Unfortunately, a manual installation is needed if you use the Microsoft Store version of the game or play through Game Pass, but it's not difficult to perform.

Whether you want to experience this insane mod or not, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is worth picking up. For $40, you get full access to every mode from Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4, as well as the Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo 2: Anniversary remasters. Undoubtedly, it's one of the best PC games for fans of story-driven campaigns and arena shooter gameplay.