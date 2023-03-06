Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox One and PS4 is delayed until May

What you need to know

It's been a few weeks since Hogwarts Legacy initially launched for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on Feb. 10, 2023. In that time, the game has been a financial success, selling over 12 million units in its first two weeks despite not being on Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch yet (thanks IGN).

Harry Potter fans who do want to play on Xbox One, PS4, and Switch have been patiently waiting for the game to come to their platforms. The initial release date for Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One and PS4 was Apr. 4, 2023, but we've just gotten an update from the Avalanche Software team saying that the PS4 and Xbox One versions will now be releasing on May 5, 2023. It seems the developers need more time to work on these versions.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2March 6, 2023 See more

Getting a game to run on various platforms can be a tricky business since it requires tailoring code to specifically work within the confines of each platform's abilities. As such, it can be a long, complicated process. So while disappointing, it's understandable that a delay has occurred. It's better than the alternative of a developer releasing a game when it isn't ready. If done right, the Xbox One version will undoubtedly become one of the best Xbox games of all time.



Choosing May 5 as a launch date might not prove to be ideal for Avalanche Software and WB Games since this is only a week before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch. This Nintendo exclusive is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023 and has been on people's minds for a few years now. So it will be interesting to see how Zelda competes against Hogwarts Legacy in May. Speaking of Nintendo Switch owners, Hogwarts Legacy on Switch is still planned to release on July 25, 2023, so it's still coming, but there is a while to wait yet.

If you're waiting for Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One, preorders are currently available. Of course, the game can also currently be purchased and played right now on PC or Xbox Series S|X.