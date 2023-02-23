Hogwarts Legacy Kneazle locations: How to find the magical cat

In between taking classes and diving into various dungeons during your Hogwarts Legacy playthrough, you can spend your time running into various magical beast dens and capturing these fantastic creatures. One of the 13 magical beast species is the Kneazle, a small mammalian creature that looks very much like a large housecat. They're relatively easy to catch compared to other creatures as long as you know where to find them.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to unlock Kneazle

Deek the House-Elf in The Room of Requirement. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Kneazles won't appear in the wild until players have completed the sidequest titled, "The Elf, the Nab-sack, and the Loom." This quest is given out by Deek the House-Elf in The Room of Requirement and can be accessed relatively early on in Hogwarts Legacy.

You'll want to take time to complete all of the early mainline quests relatively quickly before exploring as this unlocks more things for you to do. With all of the exploration and fun discoveries you can come across it's no wonder this is one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there.

What makes a Kneazle magical and not just a housecat?

While Kneazles very much resemble housecats they are inherently magical. In the wizarding world, their whiskers can even be used to create less powerful wands than those embued with a Phoenix Feather, Unicorn Hair, or Dragon Heartstring. Additionally, these cats also have a keen sense for telling if someone is untrustworthy and can be highly aggressive. However, if a Kneazle determines that a person is trustworthy and loyal it can bond with that individual and help protect them.

If you've read the Harry Potter books, you'll know that a Kneazle named Crookshanks takes a prominent role in the third book: The Prisoner of Azkaban.

Hogwarts Legacy: Kneazle Den locations

A Kneazle Den location on Hogwarts Legacy World Map. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Den Location 1: Go to World Map → Hogwarts Valley → Brocburrow Floo Flame and head south.

Den Location 2: Go to World Map → South Sea Bog → Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame and head south until you get beyond the marshes.

Den Location 3: Go to World Map → Marunweem Lake → Marunweem Ruins Floo Flame and head south along the path to the small beach across the bridge.

Hogwarts Legacy: How to catch a Kneazle

A player approaches a Kneazle while invisible. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 1: Without getting too close to the Kneazles, use Disillusionment to turn invisible then get within a few feet of a Kneazle.

Hogwarts Legacy: Cast Levioso on a Kneazle. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 2: Cast Levioso to lift the Kneazle into the air. If you're somewhat far from the magical cat then take a moment to run closer and then cast Levioso again to keep it floating.

Hogwarts Legacy: Capture the Kneazle with the Nab-sack. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Step 3: Shortly after casting Levioso, pull out the Nab-sack and press the button that shows up on your screen multiple times to capture this magical beast.

Magical meow

Although they don't look like they should be considered magical beasts at first glance, Kneazles are very perceptive creatures naturally imbued with magic. There are plenty of Kneazle Dens throughout the Hogwarts Legacy World Map. As long as you take the time to travel to these locations and whip out your Nab-sack at the right time, you'll be able to collect plenty of these creatures very quickly.