How to complete The Division 2 Winter Project day 14 and unlock the Festive Delivery backpack

The Winter Project day 14 in The Division 2 has arrived, and it's the final link the in the chain. Upon completion of this final step, you'll be awarded the newest named item, the Festive Delivery backpack.

While the backpack itself has an interesting talent, unlocking it will also add its design into the appearance mod pool, so you'll be able to add the design to whatever backpack you're running in your build.

Fortunately, the final step isn't too difficult. There's a little riddle to solve, some bad guys to eliminate, and then you claim your prize. Here's what you need to do.

The answer to the riddle

The key to the riddle is in the last sentence. (Image credit: Windows Central)

At first glance it might seem like a pretty broad ask to find a control point in the western part of the map. However, the key part is at the very end.

"...we can party like it's the end of the world."

This refers to The World's End control point in Downtown West. If you need a reminder, you'll find it at the location shown below. You

The World's End control point is the magic place to be. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You need to clear the control point for the next part. So if you already did it, you'll need to reset your control points first. If you can't clear it, you can't get the loot.

Clear The World's End and unlock the Festive Delivery

Difficulty doesn't matter, so don't make it harder than it needs to be. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Fast travel to the Federal Emergency Bunker and run down to The World's End. First, you need to clear the control point in the usual way by despatching two waves of enemies. The difficulty doesn't matter from the perspective of the Winter Project reward, so don't make it more difficult than it needs to be. Set it lower and get it done quicker.

Once you've beaten both waves and taken out both enemy faction leaders, the supply room will unlock as normal.

There's an extra gift waiting in the supply room. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When you go up to the supply room, as in the image above, you'll find an additional gift box to what you'd normally find. This is the final supply stash needed to complete the project.

Loot it, then open the Projects menu, donate the stash, and you're complete. The "unmarked SHD supplies" from the project card will be yours, and the Festive Delivery backpack will be added to your inventory.

Farm more Festive Delivery backpacks from The Hoarder

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've completed the whole Winter Project chain and unlocked the Festive Delivery, it'll be added to the pool of seasonal items you can acquire from The Hoarder.

Our favorite Santa hat wearing loot goblin likes to pop up from manholes, and now has four festive named items you can get, with a mask and two weapons, as well as the new backpack.

The Hoarder can spawn from a number of locations, but if you know where to look, you can farm him until you get the rolls you want. I've written a full guide on where to find The Hoarder to farm for Oh Carol, Sleigher, Festive Delivery, and Chill Out that'll show you where to find him.