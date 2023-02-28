How to get the Sacrium Imperium exotic marksman rifle in The Division 2

The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire is upon us and with it comes two new exotic gear pieces to add to your collection. Alongside the NinjaBike Messenger Bag exotic backpack, there's the brand new Sacrium Imperium exotic marksman rifle.

New exotic gear is always worth chasing, even if only for the sake of completing the collection. Sometimes there's a project to follow or a specific boss or mission to farm, but fortunately, the Sacrium Imperium isn't quite so complicated to get.

Here's the lowdown on what you need to do to acquire the new exotic marksman rifle.

How to get the Sacrium Imperium in The Division 2

The Sacrium Imperium can be obtained through the free rewards track in Season 11: Reign of Fire. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Getting the new exotic marksman rifle is easy, but there are caveats. You have to own both the base game and the Warlords of New York expansion. That's because you need access to the Season 11: Reign of Fire rewards track.

So that's the good news, everyone who plays the game can get the Sacrium Imperium without any projects to complete or having to farm specific missions or bosses.

There's no requirement to buy the premium Season Pass either, the exotic items are always placed on the free rewards track so everyone can get them. The premium track as always unlocks additional rewards, including cosmetics.

All you have to do is progress the rewards track to level 85 and the Sacrium Imperium will be added to your collection. As always, once you've unlocked an exotic once it will enter your general loot pool so you'll have a chance to acquire it again.

Additionally, don't forget to go to the vendor by the crafting station inside The White House to purchase the blueprint that will allow you to reconfigure your new piece of gear.

How to level up your Season 11 rewards track quicker

Completing projects as you play is a good way to get additional chunks of XP towards your season progression. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's no right and wrong answer to this, and you'll find a variety of different methods suggested throughout the community. Much depends on your own confidence and skill level to complete harder tasks as those tend to offer the most XP and as such a quicker route to rewards track levels. To get the Sacrium Imperium you need 85 levels.

One method is to target random activities across the map such as rescuing hostages, taking out enemy resource patrols, and flipping the broadcast stations. These smaller activities are quick to complete so you can fire off a good number in the time it might normally take to complete a main mission.

If you can do these on challenging difficulty, even better, as your rewards will be greater. You can also do them on heroic but I, like many others, find them easier to complete quickly on challenging and still get a good amount of XP from them.

Chase all the ways you can get XP fast. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The other method I like to employ is random matchmaking for heroic missions from the world map screen. Often you'll be dropped into a group of four, sometimes a fair way through the mission, and as you play through you'll get a strong amount of XP from just killing enemies and reaching the end. The loot is also better quality on heroic missions so two birds, one stone.

It's also worth keeping an eye on your projects as each of these that is completed yields a sizeable XP reward. The easiest to complete is the SHD requisition which also rewards you with an exotic cache, simply for donating materials.

Ultimately you need XP and a lot of it. It will be quicker to acquire on a higher difficulty, but if you're a newer player, for example, then the additional time required to complete activities this way could end up hurting how fast you level up. If it's significantly quicker to turn down the difficulty, don't be afraid to do so.