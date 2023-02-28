How to get the NinjaBike Messenger Bag exotic backpack in The Division 2

The Division 2 Season 11: Reign of Fire is upon us and with it comes two new exotic gear pieces to add to your collection. One of these is the NinjaBike Messenger Bag, an exotic backpack with a pretty interesting talent. It's also a nod to the NinjaBike backpack from the first Division game.

It's the second NinjaBike exotic piece in the game, but unlike the kneepads which launched exclusively dropping in the Dark Zone, the new NinjaBike Messenger Bag is much easier to acquire. And doesn't require going into the DZ, which a lot of solo players still don't like having to do.

Here's the lowdown on what you need to do to acquire the new exotic backpack.

How to get the NinjaBike Messenger Bag in The Division 2

The NinjaBike Messenger Bag is yours through the Season 11 free rewards track. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Getting the new exotic backpack is actually pretty easy, but there are caveats. You have to own both the base game and the Warlords of New York expansion. That's because you need access to the Season 11: Reign of Fire rewards track.

So that's the good news, everyone who plays the game can get the NinjaBike Messenger Bag without any lengthy projects to complete or having to farm specific missions on higher difficulties.

There's no requirement to buy the premium Season Pass either, the exotic rewards are always placed on the free rewards track so everyone can get them. The premium track as always unlocks additional rewards, including cosmetics.

All you have to do is progress the rewards track to level 90 and the NinjaBike Messenger Bag will be added to your collection. And as always, once you've unlocked an exotic once it will enter your general loot pool so you'll have a chance to acquire it again.

Additionally, don't forget to go to the vendor by the crafting station inside The White House to purchase the blueprint that will allow you to reconfigure your new piece of gear.

How to level up your Season 11 rewards track quicker

Projects are an easy way to get big lumps of XP while you play. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There's no right and wrong answer to this, and you'll find a variety of different methods suggested throughout the community. Much depends on your own confidence and skill level to complete harder tasks as those tend to offer the most XP and as such a quicker route to rewards track levels. To get the NinjaBike Messenger Bag you need 90 levels, so finding a quick way to acquire it is probably on your mind.

One method is to target random activities across the map such as rescuing hostages, taking out enemy resource patrols, and flipping the broadcast stations. These smaller activities are quick to complete so you can fire off a good number in the time it might normally take to complete a main mission.

If you can do these on challenging difficulty, even better, as your rewards will be greater. You can also do them on heroic but I, like many others, find them easier to complete far quicker on challenging and still get a good amount of XP from them.

The other method I like to employ is random matchmaking for heroic missions from the world map screen. Often you'll be dropped into a group of four, sometimes a fair way through the mission, and as you play through you'll get a strong amount of XP from just killing enemies and reaching the end. The loot is also better quality on heroic missions so two birds, one stone.

It's also worth keeping an eye on your projects as each of these that is completed yields a sizeable XP reward. The easiest to complete is the SHD requisition which also rewards you with an exotic cache, simply for donating materials.

But it's all about XP. Find something you're comfortable with doing quickly and those levels will soon begin to climb.