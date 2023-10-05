How to watch the Call of Duty: Next showcase
Tune in to the live stream for updates on the future of COD.
It's that time of year! A new Call of Duty title is upon us, and the second annual Call of Duty: Next showcase is here to tell us about the future of the blockbuster franchise. The showcase will focus on showing off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 live gameplay, changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the post-MW3 launch preseason, and also showing off Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.
When to watch
Call of Duty: Next will be streamed live on October 5 beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.
How to watch
Call of Duty: Next will be available to view live on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel as well as the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. A VOD of the stream will be available on both channels after the event ends.
Viewer rewards
If you're lucky enough to be able to tune into the Call of Duty: Next showcase while it's happening live, you can earn in-game rewards that will be available in your Activision account when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10. They will also be available within Call of Duty: Warzone at that time.
These rewards include the "Robotic Gamer" emblem, "Curve Monitor" calling card, "Bot Ops" weapon charm, and the "Death Upload" weapon blueprint.
There are a few steps you must take in order to be granted these rewards when they become available.
Viewers who want to receive drops for watching Call of Duty: Next will need to link their Activision ID with their YouTube and/or Twitch accounts. One drop will be awarded for every 20 minutes spent watching the event. To earn drops, follow the steps below:
- Sign Up for an Activision account if you do not have one, or log in with your existing account.
- Connect your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account with your Activision account.
- Link your Twitch and/or YouTube account to your Activision account.
- Watch live via YouTube or Twitch while signed in with your linked account to begin earning rewards.
- A new reward is earned for every 20 minutes you view the event live.
- YouTube viewers will find their earned rewards on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone beginning on November 10.
- Twitch viewers will need to claim their drops from their Twitch inventory after earning them.
Call of Duty: Next is the last big teaser for Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its official launch. Players who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation will have pre-order access beginning on October 6, with a PlayStation-exclusive open beta access period from October 8-10.
Xbox and PC players will need to wait until October 12 and 13 for pre-order beta access. PlayStation will also have a second wave of access at this time. Everybody else will be able to jump into the open beta on all platforms on October 14-16, with no pre-ordering necessary.
