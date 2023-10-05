How to watch the Call of Duty: Next showcase

It's that time of year! A new Call of Duty title is upon us, and the second annual Call of Duty: Next showcase is here to tell us about the future of the blockbuster franchise. The showcase will focus on showing off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 live gameplay, changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the post-MW3 launch preseason, and also showing off Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

When to watch

Call of Duty: Next will be streamed live on October 5 beginning at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

(Image credit: Activision)

How to watch

Call of Duty: Next will be available to view live on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel as well as the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. A VOD of the stream will be available on both channels after the event ends.

Viewer rewards

If you're lucky enough to be able to tune into the Call of Duty: Next showcase while it's happening live, you can earn in-game rewards that will be available in your Activision account when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10. They will also be available within Call of Duty: Warzone at that time.

These rewards include the "Robotic Gamer" emblem, "Curve Monitor" calling card, "Bot Ops" weapon charm, and the "Death Upload" weapon blueprint.

There are a few steps you must take in order to be granted these rewards when they become available.

(Image credit: Activision)

Viewers who want to receive drops for watching Call of Duty: Next will need to link their Activision ID with their YouTube and/or Twitch accounts. One drop will be awarded for every 20 minutes spent watching the event. To earn drops, follow the steps below:

Sign Up for an Activision account if you do not have one, or log in with your existing account. Connect your Battle.net, PSN, Xbox, or Steam account with your Activision account. Link your Twitch and/or YouTube account to your Activision account. Watch live via YouTube or Twitch while signed in with your linked account to begin earning rewards. A new reward is earned for every 20 minutes you view the event live. YouTube viewers will find their earned rewards on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone beginning on November 10. Twitch viewers will need to claim their drops from their Twitch inventory after earning them.

Call of Duty: Next is the last big teaser for Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its official launch. Players who pre-order Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation will have pre-order access beginning on October 6, with a PlayStation-exclusive open beta access period from October 8-10.

Xbox and PC players will need to wait until October 12 and 13 for pre-order beta access. PlayStation will also have a second wave of access at this time. Everybody else will be able to jump into the open beta on all platforms on October 14-16, with no pre-ordering necessary.