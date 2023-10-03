Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal trailer leans hard on nostalgia

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to launch on November 10.

Developers Sledgehammer Games and publisher Activision released a nostalgia-laced trailer featuring a remix of Eminem's "Til I Collapse" paired with shots of gameplay footage on various multiplayer maps.

The trailer showed new weapons, operator skins, and returning kill streaks.

In 2009, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 debuted with a gameplay trailer featuring Eminem's song, "Til I Collapse". It's a notable entry in Call of Duty history, and it appears Sledgehammer Games and Activision are trying to capture the nostalgia of that moment with the multiplayer reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The trailer begins with a remixed edition of "Til I Collapse" as its soundtrack and quickly ushers in rapid-fire imagery of explosions and operators in combat. There's an abundance of details to pick through from the new trailer, including sneak peeks at areas of classic maps that are returning to the franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature all 16 original maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) modernized for a new generation. Eagle-eyed players can spot classic battlegrounds like High Rise, Terminal, and Favela among the clips of high-octane action. Diamond weapon camos, new enemy finishers, and the return of movement mechanics like slide canceling are also on display in the teaser.

As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's launch draws near, players can expect continued intel drops with input from the lead team at Sledgehammer Games. The most recent intel drop detailed the new aftermarket parts feature for the gunsmith. Players can look forward to the Call of Duty: Next showcase on October 5 for more information on the franchise's future and a look back at the last 20 years of gaming.

Windows Central's take

Call of Duty is so back, baby! I mean, with 1000 hours in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022), I never felt like the game was gone in the first place. MW2's multiplayer has been one of my favorites in recent memory, though I did have a few wishlist items for the game that I hope Sledgehammer Games would address for MW3. However, if Twitter commentators were to be believed, the consensus around MW2 was less than positive despite its success.

Modern Warfare 3's multiplayer seems to be shaping up to bring the Modern Warfare series back to its rebooted roots by appeasing the community's movement junkies. The hit of nostalgia from the return of classic maps is also playing into what the fans have claimed they wanted for quite some time.