Overwatch 2 Season 7's new Mythic skin is Onryō Hanzo

What you need to know

Overwatch 2 Season 7, dubbed "Rise of Darkness," is slated to launch next week on Oct. 10.

The season appears to have a Diablo theme overall, with a strong emphasis on demonic and horror aesthetics.

Developer Blizzard has revealed that the season's Mythic skin is Onryō Hanzo, a cosmetic heavily inspired by vengeful spirits of the same name in Japanese folklore.

More of this skin, as well as more of the season in general, will likely be shown off when its official trailer premieres on Oct. 4 at at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on YouTube.

Ahead of Overwatch 2 Season 7's scheduled arrival on Oct. 10 next week, developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the season's premier new Mythic skin. That skin is Onryō Hanzo, and like previous Mythic cosmetics, you'll be able to customize it with various different colors and armor pieces.

Since Season 7 — officially dubbed "Rise of Darkness" — is heavily inspired by the hellish and demonic aesthetic of Blizzard's Diablo ARPG series, a skin for Hanzo based on vengeful spirits from Japanese folklore is a great fit for the theme. We previously thought Moira's Diablo 4 Lilith skin might be the season's Mythic, but that guess has proven to be incorrect.

The skin's reveal was done with a short video on X (formerly Twitter), which you can view in the embed below. By default, the skin has a spirit blue appearance, though variations allow you to change the colors to a scorching hot red-orange or a spooky combo of bone white and ghastly green. The video also shows some of the different armor and weapon pieces you'll be able to use, along with the skin's custom sound effects.

Master your fears with the Onryō Hanzo 💀Unlock the all-new Mythic skin at tier 80 when Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 🐉 pic.twitter.com/MfVtHjNm2hOctober 3, 2023 See more

Interestingly, the trailer indicates that Onryō Hanzo will be unlocked upon reaching Tier 80 of the Premium Overwatch 2 Season 7 Battle Pass (AKA, the final one). This is how Mythic skins used to be unlocked, but in recent seasons, Blizzard allowed players to earn the base versions of them at Tier 41 and then unlock additional cosmetic options as they progressed further. This may no longer be the case in Season 7, though we'll need hard confirmation from Blizzard to be absolutely sure.

At the moment, we know other new pieces of content coming in Rise of Darkness include a Diablo-themed coat of paint for the Blizzard World map, the new Control map Samoa, and Diablo-inspired skins for Moira and Wrecking Ball. We suspect there's more coming, too, which we'll likely get to see when Season 7's official trailer premieres on Oct. 4 at at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

