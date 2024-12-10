I bought this game even though I don't own an Xbox Series X|S or a gaming PC

Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital storefronts soon, meaning you won't be able to purchase the base game or its DLC expansions.

I just bought an Xbox game despite the fact that I don't have an Xbox or a gaming PC. The game I bought was not a collector's edition with special box art or even a physical version of the game. No, it was Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition. While Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition is 80% off right now, the discount is not the main reason I purchased the game, and neither is the fact that apparently anything with a screen is an Xbox. I grabbed it because as of next week, I will not be able to buy the game through digital storefronts.

Due to licensing agreements, Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital storefronts on December 15, 2024. After that date, it will be impossible to purchase the game or its DLC expansions through those storefronts. You may be able to find digital codes or physical copies of the game after this week, but the door to purchasing the game through digital storefronts will close soon.

I've wanted to play Forza Horizon 4 for a while since the game is based in the UK (I live in Nottingham, England). The LEGO DLC also looks like a blast. But I've never gotten around to playing it extensively since I don't have an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S. Admittedly, I can stream Forza Horizon 4 through my Samsung TV using Xbox Cloud Gaming — though that option will go away this week. But in the future, I want to enjoy Forza Horizon 4 at its best, and that will be on an Xbox Series X or a gaming PC.

Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition (Xbox & PC)

Was: $99.99

Now: $19.99 at Amazon "Playground Games and Turn 10 Studios are the poster child for great games on the Xbox One. Forza Horizon 4 is beautifully presented, exquisitely detailed and a smooth, reliable performer. The 60 FPS mode on the Xbox One X is the icing on the cake." — Richard Devine, Managing Editor Windows Central review ❌REMINDER: Forza Horizon 4, plus all FH4 expansions and DLC, will be permanently delisted from all digital storefronts and subscriptions on Dec. 15, 2024.

Forza Horizon 4 first launched in 2018, but it has since been enhanced for Xbox Series X. It's also received two DLC expansions and a bunch of new cars in that time, including a LEGO Speed Champions experience and a pack of Hot Wheels cars. Considering our Richard Devine said "Forza Horizon 4 can be summed up with a single word: Masterpiece" back in 2024 and the game has gotten better since then, paying under $20 is a great value.

Just the LEGO Speed Champions DLC cost $20 when it was new. Back then, Devine said that the DLC was "one of the most fun things you'll play all year" and added that "if you needed an excuse to get back into Forza Horizon 4, this is it." Back then, I didn't have an Xbox so it seemed silly to buy a game. But considering Forza Horizon 4 is about to be removed from digital storefronts, I've bit the bullet and grabbed the game since I plan to get an Xbox in the future.

Is Forza Horizon 4 going away?

Forza Horizon 4 will be playable after it's delisted from digital storefronts, but you won't be able to buy it anymore.

Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted from digital storefronts on December 15, 2024, but that doesn't mean the game will become unplayable. If you already have the game, you'll still be able to enjoy it. Even online multiplayer will stick around after the game is delisted.

Our Zachary Boddy has a full piece explaining why Forza Horizon 4 will be removed from digital storefronts. There, they answer questions like when Forza Horizon 4 will be delisted, if you'll lose access to Forza Horizon 4, and if you'll be able to buy Forza Horizon 4 after its end-of-life date.

The long-in-short is that if you already have the game, you'll be able to continue to play it. You need to buy the game before December 15, 2024. That's why I'm grabbing it now, so it's in my digital game library.

While the game will be available until December 15, 2024, you should grab it right away if you know you want it in your library. Right now, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition is 80% off but that sale ends on December 12, 2024. Other versions of the game are also discounted, but the Ultimate Edition includes two DLC expansions and a bunch of cars and perks. After Forza Horizon 4 is delisted, you will not be able to purchase DLC content for it. If you want to enjoy the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions, you need to grab them now. Forza Horizon Ultimate Edition is the best way to do that.