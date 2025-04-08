If Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's Kilo 141 Jade camo challenge is bugged for you, try this
I've seen more than myself complaining this challenge isn't tracking, so if it's affecting you, follow the steps here.
It wouldn't be a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update if there weren't some bugs creeping around. The one I've encountered today isn't a game breaker, but it's potentially annoying if you're on the camo grind.
Specifically, the challenge requirements for the Jade camo weren't tracking. Jade is one of the two you need to then be able to progress on to Gold camo and beyond, so it's important.
The challenge requires 50 eliminations with a suppressor attached, which itself, is extremely straightforward. The trouble is, if you get hit by the bug I, and others have, the eliminations won't be counting up.
Fortunately, all is not lost.
The issue at hand if you're getting hit by the same bug is that with a suppressor attached, your elimination count isn't going up. I played three rounds, easily hitting the 50 needed, but my tally was still reading zero.
And yes, I definitely had a suppressor attached.
So, what to do? I fixed it by simply removing the suppressor, backing out of my loadout, then going back in and applying the suppressor again.
The camo challenge can also be done with the Monolithic Suppressor if you've progressed far enough through the Battle Pass to unlock that. But if your count towards Jade isn't going up with that applied, do the same thing. Remove, back out, reapply.
That should get you rolling towards the Jade camo, and then off on your merry way towards Dark Matter. This obviously only applies to Black Ops 6, with Warzone having its own set of camo challenges to complete.
I'm not a keen camo grinder myself, only having reached Diamond on anything so far, but the Kilo 141 feels like one of the easier ones to crack out those 100 headshots to get through the base ones. It's super stable, and as I predicted, that's led to it being a favorite for Season 3 of Warzone over on Verdansk.
