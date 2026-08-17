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Everyone is mad on the internet, and I guess that's nothing new.

Everyone on the internet is angry. I guess that's nothing new, but are things worse than usual?

Over the past week, the X (Twitter) algorithm has been serving me more negativity than usual. When your feeds are algorithmic, you have to stay cognizant of the fact that the platform has basically engineered what you see. Platforms like X, Instagram, etc. have billions of posts covering thousands upon thousands of topics. What you engage with is ultimately what you end up seeing. For me, that's obviously gaming and Microsoft-adjacent topics.

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For whatever reason, X has been boosting visibility for negativity on a variety of upcoming and recently released games. Wolverine for PS5 for example, is currently the subject of memes and mockery. GTA 6 also has a pretty broad hate campaign going on, and Halo Campaign Evolved too has been picked apart and torn to shreds as well.

Are things worse than usual? Is this par for the course? Have you noticed an upswing in negative discourse? Or is it all symptomatic of something else ...?

How much is grift, how much is genuine?

El gameplay de Wolverine es increíble. pic.twitter.com/y3Qz6z8ZKDAugust 16, 2026

At least with regards to X, since the platform began paying people for their tweets, it seems to have amplified and incentivized some negative behaviors. Humans seem hard wired to engage with negativity in general, and there's likely evolutionary reasons for it if you dig deep enough — avoiding and mitigating negative outcomes is a survival trait oft-exploited by social media platforms to boost engagement. Everyone knows it. Articles with negative headlines simply get more clicks, with Google etc. use as a positive signal. It's why you'll more often see negative headlines even if the outlet or author in question tries to keep things balanced — positive content simply doesn't surface as often.

I do my absolute best to stay out of it and keep things balanced, but the algorithm doesn't really help my visibility therein. I get as many hate comments saying I'm an Xbox shill as I do saying I'm an Xbox hater, because it's ultimately the algorithm that decides which aspects of my content you see.

It could be a simple case of algorithmic perception here on my end, but I also see an uptick in people commenting on said negativity and nitpicking. Whether it's recent games like Wolverine or hate campaigns against recent movies like Nolan's The Odyssey, needless politicization and polarization seems to be social media strategy du jour right now.

Reacting to the hate wave for Wolverine at the weekend, Insomniac's James Stevenson points to Twitter's algorithm for amplifying negativity. (Image credit: @JamesStevenson on X

There should always be room for genuine, constructive criticism of course. I'd argue that even less-constructive criticism is valid in a free speech context as long as you know you'll get push back for anything that is either outright dumb or at the very least, ill-conceived.

Where it becomes exhausting is when it's either obviously in bad faith or steeped in some kind of agenda. I think in the case of Wolverine for PS5 for example, it's getting a lot of collateral negativity right now owing to PlayStation's decision to kill physical discs — a plan that has large swaths of the internet up in arms. It reminds me of negative blowback some Xbox One games got back in the day unfairly too in my view, like RYSE, Killer Instinct, and even Titanfall, as Xbox's DRM plan was met with similar consternation fairly or not.

Hahaha, even good old Sonic R on Sega Saturn offers more gameplay than Wolverine on PS5. 😂 pic.twitter.com/fZWrltffbdAugust 15, 2026

People seem to be mocking Wolverine based on a slice of gameplay that showcases some cinematic gameplay, with users suggesting it seems too "on rails" or something. I'm curious if those users have ever played a cinematic action game before ... because these sequences are hardly representative of the full package. Maybe I'm wrong, but it just seems like hate for the sake of hate, rather than genuine feedback.

Grand Theft Auto 6 also has a huge amount of hate flowing towards it right now, partially for Netflix's "exclusive" trailer, partially for its pay-walling of features behind expensive deluxe editions. People seem to be actively hoping for some of these games to fail, and it all seems to share a common thread.

Sometimes it seems to be less about the gameplay really. People seem to be less tolerant and more aware of corporate greed than I've known in previous years covering this industry, and maybe they're using other avenues to express it — regardless of the collateral.

It feels beyond gaming too

Halo Campaign Evolved took clear liberties with the art style, and the new missions are very "flat" I would say ... but at what point does critique devolve into hate? (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The problem is that the anger is feeding grifters who are less concerned with actual corporate shenanigans, and more interested in riding negativity to highlight a political agenda. Many of these people evidently don't even game with any regularity, and have just seen an opportunity to farm engagement.

Furthermore, I'd argue the grift, political or not, buries legitimate feedback at times. I'm not sure humans were designed to be subjected to 24/7 drip feeds of negativity, least of all individual game developers and creators who aren't responsible for the decisions of their higher ups. I have written some pretty scathing critiques of World of Warcraft's writing in recent months, but I'd hope that they're at least constructive and presented in good faith.

I think it's the algorithm and the fact that negativity is easier to monetizeGo talk to people IRL and you don't get this negative discourse about gaming https://t.co/NeSkX5KJJmAugust 17, 2026

Perhaps people are just generally angry right now too. Wealth inequality has become absurd. Global economies revolve around benefitting the few over the many, with opportunities limited and honest work no longer providing a decent quality of life.

Perhaps gaming is a convenient outlet for expressing anger that isn't necessarily stemming from gaming directly. Gaming companies are visible online and individuals who work there often interact with the public, unlike other types of industries.

It perplexes me somewhat, because I feel as though I've got more high-quality games to play than I've ever had access to in my life. Mortal Shell II just came out and it's awesome, Star Wars Zero Company is on the horizon and that seems awesome too. Gears of War: E-Day plays fantastically well too. Onimusha is almost here, that seems excellent as well from what I've played. Blood of the Dawn Walker looks interesting. There are dozens of indie games I haven't gotten around to yet that I want to play as well.

There's plenty of games that have disappointed me ... but I tend to just move on from those, rather than make hating them my entire personality. They're just video games, right? Something else will come along, something better.

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But I could also be wrong, sure. Maybe I'm naïve and overly optimistic, or am more tolerant of the issues. The gaming industry is facing unprecedented disruption, producing more layoffs than I've ever known since doing this. Traditional gaming audiences are being devoured by non-gaming activities and spend, and users are spending more time in free-to-play games without actually spending any money. Ownership rights are under threat by digitization. It's unclear if our hobby will even be affordable in the future thanks to Team Altman hogging all the RAM.

It's an odd thing: there's more games worth playing than ever, but more reasons to be genuinely concerned about the direction of the industry as well.

What's your take? Is it all just a social media bubble? Are games actually worse than ever? Are people aging out and don't want to accept it? I want to hear your thoughts.

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