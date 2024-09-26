Is the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC a free expansion? You don't have to pay for Starfield's Shattered Space expansion if you already own the Starfield Premium Edition. However, you'll need to buy it or a Premium Edition upgrade if you only own the base game or have access to it through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

Not free, but included with the Premium Edition

Starfield's new REV-8 buggy will come in handy while you're traversing Va'ruun'kai's bizarre extra-terrestrial terrain. (Image credit: Bethesda | Microsoft)

The long-awaited Shattered Space expansion for Bethesda's popular sci-fi RPG Starfield is just days away from launching on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on September 30, and it looks to be a huge addition to the title. Set on the home world of the mysterious House Va'ruun faction, it's giving players the opportunity to adventure through "over 50 new locations to discover and explore" and investigate the aftermath of a deadly Grav Drive experiment that recently fractured the organization and left its capital city, Dazra, in shambles.

Between quests to aid survivors, influence the political feuds between different House Va'ruun splinter groups, and ultimately figure out the truth behind the "vortex incident" and what happened to the people caught within its area-of-effect, Shattered Space seems like it will offer a deep, satisfying Fallout 4 Far Harbor-style roleplaying experience to Starfield. Notably, Bethesda has also said it will be more intense than the base game was, with the expansion emphasizing tough close-range encounters and dark, unsettling atmospheres that give off horror vibes.

With the DLC slated to drop on September 30, many players are wondering if Shattered Space will be free for Starfield players to check out when it arrives next week. However, I can confirm that this is not the case, as the expansion is actually available to preorder now for $29.99. That means everyone — including folks who enjoy Starfield on Xbox Game Pass, as Shattered Space isn't on the service — will have to pay for it before they can chart a course to Va'ruun'kai and embark on the new adventure.

If you purchase or already own the $99.99 Starfield Premium Edition, though, you'll get access to Shattered Space the moment it's out, as a copy of the DLC is one of the perks of that version of the game. Alternatively, Standard Edition owners and Game Pass players can spend $34.99 to upgrade to the Premium Edition, giving them the aforementioned expansion access as well as some exclusive cosmetic goodies.

Luckily, it's on sale for a huge discount

Shattered Space's $30 price tag will likely disappoint folks hoping that it would be a free addition to the Settled Systems, but the good news is that CDKeys has some fantastic deals on both the expansion and Starfield's Premium Edition that gives you access to it. You'll find all of them linked below, so be sure to check them out and save money while picking up the DLC.

While the Xbox edition of Shattered Space sadly isn't on sale anywhere right now, the Steam versions of it, the Premium Edition, and the Premium Edition upgrade are all available for significant discounts at CDKeys. It's also worth noting that the Xbox version of the full Premium Edition is actually on sale for a few dollars off, too, which makes it the most affordable way to get permanent access to both Starfield and Shattered Space if you don't already own the RPG on Microsoft's console.

By the way, CDKeys is fully legitimate, so if you're worried that it's not reputable or safe to use, don't be. Our CDKeys FAQ goes into more detail about the retailer and why you can trust it, but ultimately, it's become one of our favorite places to get games since it frequently offers unbeatable deals on old and new codes alike. It's also the only place you'll find markdowns for Shattered Space and the Starfield Premium Edition at the moment, so if you play on Steam, there's no reason to get one of these anywhere else.