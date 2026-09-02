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Today is the day Dragon's Dogma 2 fans have been waiting years for, as Capcom has finally rolled out Title Update 3.2 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This update features the long-requested performance patch to fix its originally subpar framerates, and tons of gameplay changes to its character vocations, save system, Dragonsplague mechanic, and more.

Additionally, Capcom dropped a new trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2's upcoming Dark Arisen DLC expansion, which reveals how its new Relic loot system will work to provide players with a satisfying gameplay loop to keep them engaged beyond fighting monsters and experiencing its epic story.

Here's everything you need to know about this massive update.

First off, let's cover Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 since that's the biggest announcement here. It is a gigantic patch worth 67GB that completely changes nearly facet of the game beyond simply boosting its framerates.

In fact, it's so big that Capcom had to change the PC version's spec requirements, which you can see below via Dragon's Dogma 2's official X account. ⬇️

With today's release of #DragonsDogma2 Title Update 3.2, we've updated PC minimum and recommended specs, as well as the performance details for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.We'll follow up with details on Nintendo Switch 2 in the near future.#DD2 pic.twitter.com/kRH6Y57hEOSeptember 2, 2026

The official post also reveals the updated framerate settings for the Xbox Series X|S versions. It shows that Dragon's Dogma 2 can now reach 60fps max with the FSR Upscaler on the Xbox Series X, while the game can only reach 45fps max with the FSR Upscaler.

Details regarding the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be revealed at a later date.

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As for its gameplay changes, there is a dragon's hoard worth talking about. The major highlights include multiple save files being added, multiple new weapon skill slots, balance changes for every character class Vocation, a new item to cure Dragonsplague from Pawns, and many adjustments for Pawns to make them more useful.

Here are the full patch notes for Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 for its console and PC versions, as confirmed on the Dragon's Dogma 2 website.

Click here to expand the full list ↴ Added Features and Adjustments for all platforms Save System Adjustments Expanded the number of save slots where adventure data can be saved for each Arisen from one to three. Each save slot now holds three different types of saved data: Autosave, Interim Save, and Last Inn Rest Save. Loading from your last inn rest will no longer delete your autosave or interim save. The date and time of your last save will now be shown on the save screen.

Dragonsplague Adjustments Added an item to cure Dragonsplague: Dragonsbaulk Draught.

*Added pawn dialogue related to Dragonsbaulk Draught.

UI Adjustments Added equipment filters. In Equipment Enhancement, you can now check the required materials for future steps in the process. Added an icon that will display when you can grab hold of an enemy.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Added an option to favorite equipment. Added an option to prevent meat items used at campsites to be consumed via item shortcuts. Changed the max amount of an item that can be given to a pawn when dismissing them to 99 (some special items excluded). Added the number of times the Eternal Ferrystone was used to the Adventure Logbook. Improved the Button Mapping screen layout. Added a control type for keyboards that allows weapon skills to be activated with a single button. Added a control type for keyboards that allows weapon skills to be switched with a single button. Added functions so that when changing equipment as a Warfarer, you can now unequip weapons, change weapon order, and swap/compare equipped weapons from the list of equipped weapons. If only a shield is equipped, shield stats will now be shown when changing the order of equipment as a Warfarer. Added the ability to cancel and redo item selection on the item delivery selection screen when turning in an item for a quest.

Added a function to skip the opening part of the story when replaying the game.

Pawn Adjustments Added the pawn command Explore that can be used by holding the Go command button.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Added the pawn command "High Five!" that can be used by holding the "To Me!" command button.

*Also added the option to toggle this on/off. Pawns can now grapple enemies and draw their attention. Pawns can now interfere with enemy attacks when the Arisen is downed. Pawns can now protect the Arisen when they are unable to move. Pawns can now suggest using large boulders when enemies are grouped together. Pawns can now lure enemies to areas where the environment can be used. Pawns can now perform follow-up attacks on enemies knocked back by the Arisen. While grappling a large enemy, pawns can now pull the Arisen up and make them jump higher. Pawns are now more likely to prioritize enemies targeting the Arisen when the player is using a ranged vocation. When carrying an incapacitated pawn, pawns will now act based on the situation, such as putting down the pawn being carried if they are in danger. Pawns will now act more quickly to attack or provide support. Pawns will now avoid or guard against attacks more effectively. Pawns are now temporarily invincible when being revived by the Arisen. Pawns will now have a shorter hitstop when landing a charged attack as a Warrior. Pawns will now more easily catch the Arisen after they have fallen from a great height during battle. Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to stun large enemies by attacking their legs. Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to attack smaller enemies without consuming stamina for a limited time. Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now be able to make enemies more susceptible to being thrown off balance by attacking them while they are already stunned. Pawns afflicted with Dragonsplague will now accumulate the loss gauge at a slower rate. When a tome to learn a specialization has been used or discarded, it will now be available at the Scrap Store. Your main pawn will now bring back items dropped by enemies they defeated while in another world.

Text/Tutorial Display Adjustments Added a tutorial for save system changes. Added a tutorial for item screen filters. Added a tutorial for Dragonsbaulk Draught. Added a tutorial for expanded pawn commands. Changed the explanations for skills that have been adjusted.

【Archer】 Changed the explanation for Front Kick.

【Mage/Sorcerer】 Added a tutorial for magick barrier.

【Warrior】 Added an explanation for how to knock back enemies.

【Trickster】 Added an explanation for Buoyant Brume.

Other Adjustments Improved NPC behavior when they use a ballista alone. Improved camera behavior when the Arisen interacts with a ballista. Adjusted the party position and camera angle after warping to a Portcrystal making it easier to find one's bearings.

◆ Action Adjustments

Expanded the number of assignable weapon skills from four to six.

You will now be less likely to flinch for a period of time after having flinched from being attacked.

Enemies are now less likely to target you if you are crawling.

Being attacked while downed will now cause you to get up right away.

The effects of a stamina recovery item used while exhausted will now be instantaneous.

Extended the period of invincibility when being revived with a wakestone.

Vocation Adjustments

【Fighter】 Adjusted the behavior of Deflect when used against ranged attacks. Made it easier for Blink Strike to hit enemies. Adjusted the timing window for Tusk Toss so it's less likely to fail to cast if the charge is complete. Adjusted the timing for some attack skills to connect more smoothly with Tusk Toss. Adjusted Counter Slash to prioritize the enemy that just deflected the attack. If other enemies are close by when using Riotous Fury, the direction of the attack can now be adjusted on the fly with the control stick. Adjusted the final upward strike of Riotous Fury to slightly lift enemies up into the air. Increased the distance of the first attack of Riotous Fury to make it easier to connect. Enemy attacks are less likely to cause the target to flinch.

【Archer】 Increased the speed to nock an arrow when using Exploding Shot, Drenching Shot, Tarring Shot, or Blighting Shot. Increased the damage of Dire Arrow. Changed Front Kick and Leaping Punt so that the user is launched backwards even when performed on the ground. Changed Front Kick and Leaping Punt so that the user is launched backwards by performing a button input. Changed so that when the Arisen touches the ground after using Front Kick or Leaping Punt, they will face the enemy they kicked off of if no controller stick input is given.

【Thief】 Increased the stamina consumed when using Formless Feint. Pressing the Vocation Action button during Formless Feint will throw off the balance of the attacking enemy.

*Throwing the enemy off balance with good timing will temporarily disable continuous stamina consumption. Perfect timing will reduce stamina consumption for weapon skills.

【Mage/Sorcerer】 Added the core skill Magick Barrier.

*Pressing the Vocation Action button will erect a magickal barrier shielding you from enemy attacks. Stamina consumption varies depending on the weapon. Increased the maximum movement speed of the camera when casting Flagration.

【Mage】 While Anodyne is active, you can now cancel the motion by button input.

【Sorcerer】 Extended the incantation speed for Prescient Flare. Extended the grace period for Prescient Flare's magickal orbs to explode, while also reducing the time to explode once the orbs have reached their maximum state. (A different sound effect was added for when the orbs explode at their maximum state, making it easier to tell the difference.) Increased the value required to amplify Prescient Flare's magickal orbs and extended the time until the orbs fade if not attacked. Prescient Flare's magickal orbs will no longer amplify if hit with another cast of Prescient Flare. Adjusted the camera direction when casting Seism.

【Warrior】 The charged state of Mighty Sweep can now be maintained when using Barge. Forward movement when using an airborne Stonesplitter has been reduced, making it easier for attacks to connect. The light attack input timing for Chain of Blows as been made more consistent, making it easier to use. The forward reach of Mighty Sweep and Stonesplitter attacks has been increased. Increased the speed of light attacks when clinging to a foe. Adjusted the hitstop for strong attacks when clinging to a foe to increase the feeling of satisfaction. Changed the motion for powerful successive strikes against large enemies. Adjusted the timing for damage reduction while charging Skyward Sunder, Rending Sweep and Knoll Breaker to be more consistent across the skills. Adjusted the knockback distance and height for attacks that knock enemies into the air, making them easier to connect with other attacks. Increased the damage of Savage Lash. Adjusted the window for counterattacks for Tidal Fury, making it possible sooner. Reduced the recovery time after a counterattack fails when using Tidal Fury. The forward reach of charged Mighty Sweep, Skyward Sunder, Rending Sweep, and Savage Lash attacks has been increased.

【Mystic Spearhand】 Adjusted the timing window for Redouted Bolt so it's less likely to fail to cast if the charge is complete. Increased the button input window for Scatering Bolt → Quik Fot, making it easier to use in combos like Forbeding Bolt → Scatering Bolt, Forbeding Bolt → Quik Fot and Forbeding Bolt → Scatering Bolt → Quik Fot. Increased the damage of Magike Cut, Seching Blade, and Magike Sperepelote when used against enemies bound by Forbeding Bolt or Scatering Bolt. Increased the damage of Skiedragoun's Fangtooth. Adjusted the targeting of Wild Furie to prioritize nearby enemies after the first attack. Adjusted Magike Sperepelote so that the camera's center point doesn't shift during attacks. "Changed Mirour Vesture so that it can now be charged and cast.

If it is not charged the magickal barrier will only affect the Arisen. If it is charged, it will affect the Arisen and party members. A charged cast will also perform an attack that causes nearby enemies to flinch." Added durability to the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture, the barrier will dissipate when it reaches zero. Greatly increased the time the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture is active. However, it will quickly dissipate when not in combat. Increased the range in which the magickal barrier of Mirour Vesture can be applied to pawns. Increased the stamina consumed by Mirour Vesture, decreased the natural stamina recovery rate while the magickal barrier is active.

【Magick Archer】 Adjusted so that when you consecutively use offensive weapon skills without aiming, you will continue targeting the first enemy targeted as long as they are within a certain distance. Adjusted so that when you aim and use a weapon skill, the input for the skill activation button will be accepted from the moment you start aiming. Reduced the range of magick arrows when not locked on to a pawn when using Vimtaking Arrow. Reduced the damage of magick arrows when not locked on to a pawn when using Vimtaking Arrow.

【Trickster】 Added the core skill Buoyant Brume.

*When jumping, press the jump button again to float for a period of time. When using Effigial Incense, the simulacrum's Health reduction when it strays too far from the caster has been decreased. When using Fickle Floor, wolf-type enemies (excluding some, like Garms) that enter the illusion will now flinch. When using Dragon's Delusion, Golems will now flinch. Archer, Mage, and Sorcerer pawns can now attack enemies through the illusory walls created by Delusory Screen. Adjusted the camera direction when casting Dragon's Delusion.

【Fighter/Thief/Warrior/Mystic Spearhand】 When using some skills that can be used mid-air, you can now adjust your position in the air with the control stick.

【Fighter/Thief/Warrior/Mystic Spearhand/Unarmed Combat】 Adjusted the camera direction when performing powerful successive strikes.

【Fighter/Warrior/Unarmed Combat】 Adjusted the blowback of enemies when using Gouging Skewer as a Fighter or when performing powerful successive strikes as a Warrior or in unarmed combat.

Other Adjustments Added Dash Attack and Charge Attack to unarmed combat. The timing until you can grab an enemy again after jumping and releasing the grab has been shortened. Reduced the recovery time for unarmed weak attacks while clinging to or pinning down an enemy. Made it easier to draw attention from a large enemy when grabbing them.

Enemy Adjustments Adjusted the accumulation value of the blighted debilitation caused by enemy attacks.

【Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Serpent】 Improved the quality of jump actions.

【Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent】 Adjusted the tracking of some attacks to make them easier to avoid.

【Goblin/Hobgoblin/Chopper/Knacker/Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent/Skeleton】 Changed the way the Arisen reacts when hit by attacks, as some attacks caused situations that were difficult to recover from.

【Saurian/Asp/Rattler/Magma Scale/Serpent】 Made it easier for attacks to hit the tail.

【Slime/Ooze/Sludge】 Adjusted pawns so that they attack from a position suitable for their vocation. Attacks are now more likely to hit.

【Skeleton/Stout Undead/Phantom/Phantasm/Specter】 Increased the damage of holy attacks.

【Minotaur/Goreminotaur】 Added expressions to make it clearer when the enemy hits an obstacle while dashing.

【Drake】 Adjusted the frequency of using specific attacks when health is low, as it led to a situation where recovery was difficult. Changed the targeting so that it's easier to aim for parts other than the heart when the heart isn't exposed.

◆ Bug Fixes

Vocations

【Archer】 Fixed a bug where using Dire Arrow when mid-sized or larger enemies were downed would result in the enemies jumping back up as soon as the arrow was released.

【Thief】 Fixed a bug where using Twin Fangs in midair would cause the player to teleport instantaneously to enemy locations within a certain distance.

【Warrior】 Fixed a bug where damage was not dealt when using Goring Lunge on small enemies against a wall. Fixed a bug where the opponent was not blown back when attacked with powerful successive strikes. Fixed a bug where the camera would clip into the ground when using a powerful successive strike while mounted on an enemy.

【Mystic Spearhand】 Fixed a bug where enemies hit by Forbeding Bolt while airborne would gradually move rather than remain stationary.

【Magick Archer】 Fixed a bug where Bartizan's counterattack would cause enemies to fall down instead of being knocked back. Fixed a bug where an enemy's appearance would become unnatural after Sagittate Downpour hit.

【Trickster】 Fixed a bug where using Espial Incense on an oxcart while keeping the simulacrum stationary would cause crude polygons and the ground below to appear.

Pawns Fixed a bug where the main pawn would not respond to a support pawn's question, resulting in the end of conversation. Fixed a bug where a pawn's gaze would point in extreme directions, causing their eyes to turn white or their pupils to appear to pierce through their eyelids. Fixed a bug where a pawn would not gain quest knowledge after completing the quest Tensions on the Highroad. Fixed a bug where pawns would not help when using a ballista against dragons.

Enemies

【Harpy/Venin Harpy/Gore Harpy/Succubus】 Fixed a bug where facial expressions were not moving.

UI Fixed a bug where stat boosts from rings equipped by support pawns were not reflected on the status details screen. Fixed several inaccuracies in the in-game descriptions displayed within the pause menu. Fixed a bug where the map location of the Portcrystal in Harve differed from its actual location.

Quests Fixed a bug in the quest Mercy among Thieves where Hugo's movements and the camera's timing were out of sync. Fixed a bug in the quest Mercy among Thieves where the NPC Thor sometimes remained at the entrance to the hideout after the quest was completed. Fixed a bug in the quest Monster Culling where dialogue from Harve Village soldiers fighting in the cave would sometimes play while the player is above ground. Fixed a bug in the quest Every Rose Has Its Thorn where the interact button would display even when peeking through the peephole in the wall will not progress the quest. Fixed a bug in the quest Dreams Apart where the quest log did not accurately reflect quest progress when conditions preventing progress were met.

Text Fixed an issue where the direction of double quotation marks was incorrect in some text.

Other Fixed a bug where Threshing Blaze caused lower than expected damage when used by characters with low magick. Fixed several visual glitches that occurred when equipping the Intrepid Scalecoat. Fixed a bug where equipping the Burgundy Coat would cause the waist to bulge. Fixed a bug where equipping the Blessed Waistcloth or Spellweaver's Waistcloth would cause the base of the body armor to bend. Increased the quantity of Lantern Oil obtained by combining Rotten Tideswimmer and Oily Slime from one to three. Fixed a bug where oxcarts would repeatedly move forward and backward. Fixed a bug where performing certain actions on an oxcart would cause the player to float and sit in mid-air. Fixed a bug where loading your last inn rest save after resting at the lodgings at the Borderwatch Outpost would cause the NPC Warrick to be on high alert. Fixed a bug where some floors were being recognized as cliffs inside buildings. Fixed a bug in the character creation screen where selecting a beastren and changing the eye height and eye width would cause the surface of the eyeball to look unnatural. Fixed a bug where Portcrystals could be placed in some restricted areas. Fixed a bug where Seeker's Tokens placed in Vernworth or around a griffin's nest would, under certain conditions, float in mid-air and become unobtainable. Fixed a bug where certain shaved hairstyles would not render properly depending on the viewing angle. Fixed a bug where Brant would sometimes return to his room and sit down in a chair after the first time meeting him. Fixed a bug where the pose of the Arisen or pawns would become unnatural immediately after being thrown by a large enemy. Fixed a bug where the toenails of beastren characters would sometimes stop displaying after unequipping certain leg armor. Fixed a bug where shields carried on the back could clip through cloaks. [PlayStation 5 / XBOX Series X|S Exclusive changes] ◆ Added Features and Adjustments UI Adjustments Added Resource-Intense Effects Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 exclusive added features and adjustments UI Adjustments Added Resource-Intense Effects Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Steam exclusive added features and adjustments UI Adjustments Added Volumetric Fog Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Cloudscape Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Foliage Density to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Terrain Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Ray Tracing GI Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Ray Tracing GI Shading Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Effect Reflections to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added CPU Saving Mode to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added NPC Culling to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Added Swaying Grass Quality to the Graphics section of the Options menu. Graphics Memory will now be shown in the Graphics section of the Options menu.

◆ Bug Fixes

UI Fixed a bug where a mouse could not be used to select the last party member in a shop's checkout screen. Fixed a bug where the confirmation screen for saving changes did not appear when exiting the options screen after changing key bindings. Fixed a bug where WASD keys could not be assigned to the Trickster's Ascend (as spirit) and Descend (as spirit).

Other Fixes Fixed a bug where, at high framerates, the wheels of an oxcart would appear to keep spinning and stopping while the oxcart continued to move. Fixed a bug where, at high framerates, the cargo section of an oxcart would slowly rotate while the cart is stationary. Fixed a bug where, at high framerates, the sensitivity of the controller's motion sensor would fluctuate. Fixed a bug where the values for graphics memory usage and processing load included values for disabled features.



Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen — Relic system

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Relic Expedition Gameplay Overview - YouTube Watch On

Next up, we have a new gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, which reveals new details regarding its unique Relic Expedition mechanic.

While exploring the dark caves and snowy fields of this DLC expansion's exclusive Norgan region, you will frequently come across Relics hidden in treasure chests or obtained upon killing dangerous foes like the sasquatch-like Norgan Giants.

You can also employ the services of a Norgandian direwolf named Freki to help you search for these Relics more easily for the price of meat and pets.

Once you find these relics, you can have them appraised by an NPC named Jiera within the Norgandian Settlement, which will then transform them into new weapons or armor pieces.

Your newly appraised gear won't just offer better stats, they can also grant you and your Pawns brand new abilities or refine ones you already have learnt to help you survive better in battle.

Windows Central's take

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The new Relic systems sound interesting, but the best news for me is Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 with its much-needed 60fps performance boost to Xbox consoles.

I've tested its performance boost briefly on my Xbox Series X during my lunch break and can confirm Dragon's Dogma 2 now runs at a consistent 30fps or 60fps depending on the newly added graphics settings.

This is a MASSIVE improvement from when I briefly played it back in 2024 to make my Thief Vocation guide, which constantly dropped below 30fps whether I was casually exploring or getting into fights.

Granted, the resolution quality takes a bit of a hit, but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make if it means I don't have to worry about nauseating framerate drops that caused the game to look like a PowerPoint presentation or having low framerates delay my inputs during fights with trolls and drakes anymore.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Title Update 3.2 is out now for existing platforms, which improves frame rate, increases save slots and weapon skill slots, and more!Arisen! It seems a letter has arrived for you in your room in Vernworth... pic.twitter.com/0oha9FAYrHSeptember 2, 2026

Dragon's Dogma 2 now feels so nice to control thanks to this patch. With the addition of this patch, the Title Update 3.1 patch, which made fast-travel less of a headache, and the removal of annoying pay-to-win microtransactions, it's time I give this game a proper playthrough and see why my colleague, Jez Corden, loved Dragon's Dogma 2 so much.

Dragon's Dogma 2's Dark Arisen DLC expansion is set to launch on October 9, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

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