It took two years, but Dragon's Dogma 2 finally has 60fps on Xbox Series X, just as a new gameplay trailer for its upcoming DLC expansion drops

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Dragon's Dogma 2 has received its biggest patch yet, fixing issues that have been plaguing it since launch, while Capcom unveils a new loot gameplay loop system for its Dark Arisen expansion launching in October, 2026

Two armed figures confront a large dragon that is breathing blue fire, surrounded by glowing blue energy and shadows in a dark, fantasy setting.
Prepare to face the Undead Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen. (Image credit: Capcom)

Today is the day Dragon's Dogma 2 fans have been waiting years for, as Capcom has finally rolled out Title Update 3.2 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

This update features the long-requested performance patch to fix its originally subpar framerates, and tons of gameplay changes to its character vocations, save system, Dragonsplague mechanic, and more.

Additionally, Capcom dropped a new trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2's upcoming Dark Arisen DLC expansion, which reveals how its new Relic loot system will work to provide players with a satisfying gameplay loop to keep them engaged beyond fighting monsters and experiencing its epic story.

Here's everything you need to know about this massive update.

Dragon's Dogma 2 — Title Update 3.2 performance and gameplay changes

First off, let's cover Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 since that's the biggest announcement here. It is a gigantic patch worth 67GB that completely changes nearly facet of the game beyond simply boosting its framerates.

In fact, it's so big that Capcom had to change the PC version's spec requirements, which you can see below via Dragon's Dogma 2's official X account. ⬇️

The official post also reveals the updated framerate settings for the Xbox Series X|S versions. It shows that Dragon's Dogma 2 can now reach 60fps max with the FSR Upscaler on the Xbox Series X, while the game can only reach 45fps max with the FSR Upscaler.

Details regarding the performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be revealed at a later date.

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As for its gameplay changes, there is a dragon's hoard worth talking about. The major highlights include multiple save files being added, multiple new weapon skill slots, balance changes for every character class Vocation, a new item to cure Dragonsplague from Pawns, and many adjustments for Pawns to make them more useful.

Here are the full patch notes for Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 for its console and PC versions, as confirmed on the Dragon's Dogma 2 website.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen — Relic system

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Relic Expedition Gameplay Overview - YouTube Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Relic Expedition Gameplay Overview - YouTube
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Next up, we have a new gameplay trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, which reveals new details regarding its unique Relic Expedition mechanic.

While exploring the dark caves and snowy fields of this DLC expansion's exclusive Norgan region, you will frequently come across Relics hidden in treasure chests or obtained upon killing dangerous foes like the sasquatch-like Norgan Giants.

You can also employ the services of a Norgandian direwolf named Freki to help you search for these Relics more easily for the price of meat and pets.

Once you find these relics, you can have them appraised by an NPC named Jiera within the Norgandian Settlement, which will then transform them into new weapons or armor pieces.

Your newly appraised gear won't just offer better stats, they can also grant you and your Pawns brand new abilities or refine ones you already have learnt to help you survive better in battle.

Windows Central's take

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen - Announcement Trailer - YouTube
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The new Relic systems sound interesting, but the best news for me is Dragon's Dogma 2's Title Update 3.2 with its much-needed 60fps performance boost to Xbox consoles.

I've tested its performance boost briefly on my Xbox Series X during my lunch break and can confirm Dragon's Dogma 2 now runs at a consistent 30fps or 60fps depending on the newly added graphics settings.

This is a MASSIVE improvement from when I briefly played it back in 2024 to make my Thief Vocation guide, which constantly dropped below 30fps whether I was casually exploring or getting into fights.

Granted, the resolution quality takes a bit of a hit, but it's a sacrifice I'm willing to make if it means I don't have to worry about nauseating framerate drops that caused the game to look like a PowerPoint presentation or having low framerates delay my inputs during fights with trolls and drakes anymore.

Dragon's Dogma 2 now feels so nice to control thanks to this patch. With the addition of this patch, the Title Update 3.1 patch, which made fast-travel less of a headache, and the removal of annoying pay-to-win microtransactions, it's time I give this game a proper playthrough and see why my colleague, Jez Corden, loved Dragon's Dogma 2 so much.

Dragon's Dogma 2's Dark Arisen DLC expansion is set to launch on October 9, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

Dragon's Dogma 2 (Xbox)
Standard Edition
Dragon's Dogma 2 (Xbox): $25.50 at Amazon


Embark on a grand adventure with your Pawns to save the world from the indomitable Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel to Capcom's cult fantasy action-RPG.

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Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen (Xbox)
DLC expansion
Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen (Xbox): $29.99 at xbox.com


Explore the frost-covered lands of Norgan to hunt down the abominable, immortal Fallen Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, an epic DLC expansion that adds a new region, new weapons, new skills, new endgame content, and more to enjoy in Dragon's Dogma 2.

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Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope
Staff Writer - Deals/Gaming News

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran with over 35 years of experience who primarily covers Xbox and PC gaming news and spotlights discounts on the best laptops, peripherals, and other electronics. He's also a diehard fan of JRPGs, action games, beat em’ ups, and Capcom’s Monster Hunter series

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