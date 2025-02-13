This jaw-dropping Xbox exclusive is getting a global open beta with PC crossplay enabled

Just a few days ago, I raved about how excited I was about the upcoming game Mecha Break. In it, I mentioned how sad I was to have missed some of the previous betas. Now, Amazing Seasun Games, the creator of Mecha Break, has announced another upcoming open beta! What a coincidence!

The following is directly from their press release:

Developer and publisher Amazing Seasun Games – one of the earliest pioneers of China’s gaming industry – has announced the ‘Global Storm’ Open Beta Test for Mecha BREAK beginning February 23 at 10:00am UTC (5:00am ET / 2:00am PT) on PC and on Xbox Series X|S with crossplay enabled. This latest beta is offering players the most complete look at Mecha BREAK’s core gameplay loop to date, including the 6v6 and 3v3 game modes available in previous betas as well as the new tactical co-op PvPvE mode ‘Mashmak.’

Mecha BREAK - Mashmak & Open Beta Announce - YouTube Watch On

This open beta test will include all gameplay features that will be available at the launch of Mecha BREAK. After tackling the tutorial and introduction, players will be allowed to create their first pilot and explore the beginning space station. All three core game modes will also be available: revised versions of 6v6 Operation VERGE and 3v3 Ace Arena, and the new PvPvE mode 'Mashmak.'

Available to the public for the first time, you'll battle it out over a 200-square-kilometer zone called the Mashmak Isles. You'll battle for resources known as 'Corite'. Unpredictable Corite Storms will devastate the landscape as players battle it out to control the islands.

In the beginning, players will get to choose their loadout before diving into battle. Bring new equipment with them that includes weapon pickups, weaponized gliders to increase their healing, sniper, suppressive fire, and more. As the struggle continues, players will gain access to bigger and better weapons and equipment to tackle the most demanding challenges ahead.

Mecha BREAK open to Xbox and PC players

I can't wait to check out the space station in Mecha BREAK. (Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Seeing the gameplay trailer just gets me that much more excited. Ever since I was introduced to Mecha BREAK, I've wanted the chance to play. In a mashup that I can only describe as GUNDAM meets Armored Core, Mecha BREAK looks as thrilling as it does chaotic. I just hope I can keep up with the crazy combat being put on display.

Along with the game modes, players will have access to all thirteen distinct mechs or 'Strikers.' These strikers have a range of abilities that spread evenly across offensive, defensive, and supportive. You'll get to try them all out and find your favorite before the game drops sometime later in 2025.

Impressions of the game have been overwhelmingly positive throughout its open and closed beta tests. Players have praised betas they played months ago, saying, "Honestly, the last playtest was a blast. You could have released that game, and I would have bought it."

Massive weapon drops in Mecha BREAK equal the size of your mechs. (Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Even now, there's nothing but hype on the latest trailer, with players shouting their excitement for a new open beta test. I'm right with you guys, this game looks freaking insane. I can't wait to get my hands on it when the open beta launches on February 23, 2025. It's going to be one hell of a time.

Does anything you've seen catch your fancy? Are you excited to try a new mech game? I know a few people are bummed it's only a multiplayer title and not a single-player game. What do you think? Let us know below in the comments or on social media. I'll make sure to check out the discussion taking place. See you on the battlefield, pilot!