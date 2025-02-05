Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — How to get and use a torch

While it's typically ideal to sleep during the night in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 — doing so is necessary in order to restore Henry's energy at the end of each in-game day — there are times where you'll need to be awake and active at night to complete certain quests. Nighttime hours are also when most NPCs are asleep in their homes, making them the best time to sneakily commit thieveries or murders if you're all about the criminal lifestyle.

Regardless of why you're awake when the sun goes down, though, having a torch handy is important. It's illegal to walk around towns and settlements at night without one, and you'll want to be able to pull one out if guards spot you lurking in the dark. If you don't, they'll start acting suspicious and will eventually arrest you on the spot. Also, torches are useful whenever you find yourself exploring dark interiors like basements and cellars.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 never directly explains where you can get a torch and how to use one, but thankfully, doing both is extremely easy. Follow the quick guide below, and you'll learn everything you need to know.

How to get and use a torch in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Traders like Jurg Thömel in Troskowitz sell torches for a few groschen. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You don't start Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 off with a torch in your inventory, but luckily, getting your hands on one is very, very simple. The easiest way to get a torch without spending money is to simply loot one off of defeated NPCs. Everyone from villagers to bandits tends to have one in their inventory, and since encountering the latter on the roads isn't exactly rare, you'll find yourself standing over a corpse sooner or later.

Alternatively, you can also buy torches from vendors. Not every merchant sells them, but many do, and generalist Traders (look for the scale icon on your map or on signs) always has them on offer. Note that torches only cost four or five groschen, so you'll be able to afford one even if you haven't built up any serious funds yet. The earliest accessible vendor that sells torches is Merchant Jurg Thömel in the west side of Troskowitz.

Once you have a torch, you can then use it by equipping it in your inventory and pressing down on the D-Pad (controller) or the R key (keyboard). To put it away, press the same input again. Something important to note is that you can fight with one-handed weapons while holding a torch, but can't use two-handed ones or shields.

Another thing to mention is that torches do technically wear out over time, but this happens very slowly. I'd buy or loot a few extras and stuff them in your horse's inventory so you're not stuck without one when your current torch breaks, but ultimately, it's nothing to worry about.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG), and PS5. It's undoubtedly one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year, so if you enjoy RPGs, definitely consider picking it up (it's just $44.99 on CDKeys, which is an amazing deal).