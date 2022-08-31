LG OLED Flex unveiled, featuring bendable 42-inch OLED screen

What you need to know

The LG OLED Flex was just unveiled at IFA 2022.

The TV features a bendable display that can curve to improve immersion or rest flat for viewing television shows or movies.

The LG OLED Flex features the "world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen," according to LG.

LG just announced a bendable TV at IFA 2022. The LG OLED Flex (LX3) features the "world's first bendable 42-inch OLED screen," allowing it to switch between a curved mode that focuses on immersion and laying flat for television shows and movies.

The LG OLED Flex has a 4K 120Hz display. It features HDMI 2.1 and supports variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. It also works with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync.

When curved, the LG OLED Flex has a 900R curvature. Its screen has a 0.1 millisecond response time and is 100 percent color fidelity certified. In addition to bending between flat and curved modes, the LG OLED Flex can tilt up to 10 degrees toward a user and up to 5 degrees away from a user.

While the LG OLED Flex is a television, its ability to curve makes it a viable gaming monitor. A 42-inch display is a bit large for some desks, so the screen can swap to either 32 inches or 27 inches. Certain types of games will take better advantage of more screen real estate as well. For example, a real-time strategy game would probably be best spanning across all 42 inches of the screen, while a first-person shooter may look better on a smaller display.

(Image credit: LG)

LG Multi View mode support allows up to two sources to run on the LG OLED Flex side-by-side. For example, the monitor could have an Xbox Series X and a gaming PC plugged in as sources for easy switching.

Pricing information for the LG OLED Flex isn't available at this time. LG has not shared a planned release date for the television either.

LG isn't the only company to announce a folding screen. Corsair showed off the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 earlier this month. That monitor features a 45-inch bendable LG OLED panel.