Corsair's latest monitor is a 45-inch behemoth with a bendable OLED screen

Corsair's latest gaming monitor is the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240, and it has a 45-inch LG OLED panel.

The bendable OLED can be used flat or curved at up to 800R.

It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and 240Hz refresh.

Corsair is best known for its gaming accessories, memory kits, and cases, but the brand has started to focus on monitors over the course of the last 18 months. The 32-inch Xeneon series debuted last year to much fanfare, and Corsair introduced new models in the series a few months ago, with a 4K variant with 144Hz refresh, and a QHD model with 240Hz.

At Gamescom, Corsair has unveiled its most ambitious gaming monitor yet. The Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 has a 45-inch W-OLED panel made by LG, with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 at 21:9 and a 240Hz refresh.

While that sounds great in and of itself, the marquee feature of the monitor is the bendable OLED screen. Corsair says you can use the monitor flat or in curved mode, stating that it delivers 20% more screen area than a 49-inch ultrawide monitor. Corsair says you can adjust the curvature in a matter of seconds, and while we didn't get much in the way of details, the render points to conveniently-mounted USB ports at the front and a slate of connectors at the back of the stand.

The Xeneon Flex works with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, and Corsair touts a three year Zero Burn in and Zero Dead Pixel Warranty for the OLED panel. The monitor has a "sophisticated burn-in prevention system which operates when both powered on, and when switched off, to ensure a flawless image even after extended UI or OS use."

Corsair is showing off the Xeneon Flex at Gamescom, with an official launch slated for the end of the year. That's when we'll know more about how much the monitor costs, but going by the hardware on offer, it's likely to rival the best curved gaming monitors.