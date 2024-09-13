Make your own Minecraft movie with Microsoft's new Clipchamp templates

What you need to know

Microsoft's video editor Clipchamp now features templates from Minecraft and Sea of Thieves. The templates are available for free for anyone using Clipchamp with a personal account. Microsoft also added Minecraft stickers, images, videos, sound effects, and GIFs to the Clipchamp library. Microsoft discussed the additions to Clipchamp in a recent blog post.

Clipchamp is a simple to use video editor that supports templates and other drag-and-drop content. You can customize those templates to swap in different text, shift the color of elements within the templates, and make other changes to fit your videos. I use templates in Clipchamp to make highlight reels for a team I coach. They help create more professional-looking videos without requiring technical knowledge or much time.

The new Minecraft and Sea of Thieves templates are sorted into categories, but you can also find them through Clipchamp's search bar. There seem to be more Sea of Thieves templates at the moment, including some impressive intro screens and stream overlays. The Minecraft templates feature iconic characters from the franchise, and if you use them your videos will have more authentic Minecraft characters than a movie with a budget of $150 million.

The first trailer for the Minecraft Movie premiered earlier this month. Despite the star-studded cast of the film and the movie being based on one of the most popular game franchises of all time, the trailer received a poor reception. Many called the trailer "cursed" and even apologized to Minecraft's story mode.

A reimagined animated version of the Minecraft trailer already has 3.4 million views and 372,000 likes on YouTube. The official trailer from Warner Bros. for the Minecraft Movie has 34 million views and 657,000 likes. Those figures are quite close when you consider one is a fan-made trailer that was created in four days.

YouTube removed dislike counters from videos back in 2021, so we don't have confirmed figures for the reception of the official Minecraft Movie trailer and the animated trailer. But if you run the Return YouTube Dislike extension on your browser, you'll see the official trailer has 1.5 million dislikes compared to just 749 dislikes for the animated trailer. Those dislike counts are based on "extrapolated extension user behavior," so they aren't exact. But by all accounts, it appears the Minecraft Movie trailer has been disliked.

