Microsoft is hiring a "Gaming China Business Development Lead" — here's what it might mean for the future of Xbox

You might not know that China is one of the biggest gaming markets in the world (at least, if you’ve been living under a rock). It’s expected to generate over $50 billion in revenue in 2025 alone (via App2Top), from an estimated 670 to 720 million players (Caixin Global). To put that into perspective, the United States has around 200 million players (ESA) and is expected to bring in $49 billion (Game World Observer).

The revenue is similar, but China has far more players, making it an untapped market with massive potential — and Microsoft seems to agree. Spotted by HazzadorGamin on X (formerly Twitter), a new position just opened up at Xbox.

It’s not the first time Microsoft has tried to ramp things up in China, and it likely won’t be the last. In 2014, it became the first foreign company to release a game console in the region with the Xbox One, after a 14-year ban on consoles was partially lifted. Xbox struggled, though. It faced a limited game library, high prices, and strong competition from local brands, which left it as more of a niche platform in China.

The challenges of launching Xbox in China

China Digital code and China flag (Image credit: Getty Images | Anton Petrus)

China also enforces strict government controls on gaming (via The Guardian). Every game must be reviewed and approved before release, often needing to meet specific content requirements. These include no skeletons, no explicit violence, and all menus and text being fully translated into simplified Chinese.

This creates a high barrier to entry, sometimes even requiring major overhauls of games. In August 2025, China approved 160 new video games for release (Digital Policy Alert) — the highest monthly total since September 2020 (Niko Partners) — bringing the number of approved games this year to over 1,100 so far.

Xbox isn’t alone in trying to crack China. Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch there in 2019 (BBC) through a partnership with Tencent, though it still has a limited library in the region. Sony also entered China around the same time as the Xbox One (via Sony), facing similar challenges, but its platforms remain more popular than Xbox.

What the Gaming China Business Development Lead role involves

This new role will work closely with studios and publishers in China (via Microsoft Careers), building trust and helping grow Xbox’s presence in the region. It’s a full-time position focused on bridging the gap between Microsoft and its partners.

That includes supporting ID@Xbox, a program that helps smaller studios and independent developers publish their games on Xbox. The role will also handle discussions and agreements with game companies to bring their titles to Windows, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass.

Once deals are decided, this lead will coordinate with different teams across Microsoft to plan and execute them effectively.

Alongside that, the role will be involved in marketing, forecasting, and other planning work — essentially helping make sure every partnership runs smoothly from start to finish.

What this could mean for players worldwide

Xbox's logo (Image credit: Windows Central)

For gamers on Xbox and Windows, this could mean seeing more games from China launch on Xbox, bringing even more variety to players. Chinese studios are growing fast. Not long ago, a game like Black Myth: Wukong would have been unheard of, yet it has quickly become China’s first AAA title to make a major impact.

Instead of focusing only on releasing its own games in China, Microsoft is now looking to bring Chinese talent to Xbox. It’s a smart approach that could help strengthen Xbox’s global reach.

This might also mean more Chinese-developed games joining Xbox Game Pass and more opportunities for smaller studios through ID@Xbox. It could give players access to games they might not have experienced otherwise, which is something worth celebrating.

As Xbox fans have come to appreciate, more people being able to enjoy games is better for the industry. It’s something PlayStation fans may also come to value as Sony appears to be following Microsoft in exploring more third-party releases.