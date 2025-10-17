Surface production might well be getting moved, and you probably know why.

As reported by The Verge , with details from Nikkei , Microsoft is reportedly preparing to move its Surface production out of China. And if you’re like me — surprised that Microsoft even still makes Surface products — then maybe you’re also a little confused, and possibly happy?

For those unfamiliar, Surface is Microsoft’s line of hardware that includes laptops, 2-in-1 hybrid laptops, and accessories. I actually had a couple of Surface laptops back in the day, but they always ended up breaking on me. To be fair, that was a fair few years ago.

More excitingly, at least for me, Xbox production could also shift out of China. That could eventually help lower the cost of the console, which right now feels like it’s stuck in a reverse sale, with prices only going up instead of down.

The reason for this production shift? It’s likely due to geopolitical tensions. The U.S. and China are ramping up trade threats again, and that’s likely nudging Microsoft to rethink where it builds its devices. So, let’s take a look at what’s happening — and what could be coming next.

Deep supply chain moves

U.S President, Donald Trump, hasn't been shy about imposing tariffs on Chinese-made goods. (Image credit: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch)

The report also indicates that Microsoft is looking to move more than just final assembly. It’s reportedly asking suppliers to shift component and parts production out of China, too.

This includes things such as fibers, cables, circuit boards, and other hardware essentials. According to the report, Microsoft wants new Surface devices to be fully manufactured outside of China starting in 2026.

Microsoft has already moved a large part of its server production out of the country, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it will do the same for whatever future Surface devices are in development.

For Xbox fans frustrated by rising hardware costs, there’s some potential good news here. Microsoft is reportedly encouraging Xbox console production outside of China as well.

Tariffs have already helped increase manufacturing costs significantly, and while it’d be more acceptable if tariffs were the reason behind the Game Pass price hike , that one’s all on Microsoft being vindictive. But tariffs are at least part to blame for the rise in hardware costs.

Still, moving production out of China is a smart decision. It helps build manufacturing ecosystems that don’t rely so heavily on Chinese infrastructure, which could make hardware costs more stable in the long run.

Why Microsoft is moving — and why now

Xbox consoles have seen significant price increases in recent times owing to the global situation. (Image credit: Dan Rice - Windows Central)

The move would come alongside rising geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, which reignited this month. President Trump recently threatened a 100% tariff on all Chinese goods starting November 1, 2025. That would effectively double import costs and make manufacturing in China far more expensive for U.S.-based companies.

China is also tightening export rules on rare earth materials — a crucial ingredient in electronics, chips, and other hardware. Both countries are now also charging new port fees on each other’s ships, adding yet another layer of cost to global trade.

These developments create problems for any U.S. company that relies on Chinese manufacturing. For Microsoft, those rising costs are seemingly no longer worth it, if the report is accurate. Shifting production elsewhere would help the company avoid future geopolitical clashes and any additional tariff spikes, securing more long-term stability for its manufacturing line.

I definitely welcome the move. Relying less on China right now is probably the best move for any U.S.-based company — especially while Trump is in office, where every other week seems to bring a new trade dispute.

In the end, it’s the consumers who pay the price, whether they’re trying to enjoy their favorite hobby like gaming or simply looking for a new laptop, tablet, or phone — not just from Microsoft, but from other tech brands too as prices could rise any moment.

