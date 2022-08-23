Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.21 hotfix addresses issues introduced in last update

What you need to know

The latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition included a plethora of fixes, but also introduced some new issues.

On Tuesday, Mojang Studios began releasing a hotfix to address these new problems.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.21 is now available to players on all platforms.

Fixes include preventing crashes, letting villagers change their clothes to fit their profession, and more.

Minecraft revolves around iterative improvement, with Mojang Studios steadily polishing and refining the experience in between more exciting content releases. On Tuesday, the studio announced a new hotfix update rolling out to all Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players with a handful of additional fixes and improvements.

The 1.19.21 hotfix follows the recent release of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.20, which included dozens of bug fixes and optimizations. The update inadvertently introduced some new issues to the game, and Mojang Studios is resolving the problems with this hotfix. Minecraft players on every platform can now download the release, which is rolling out over the next few days.

Minecraft is often in the running as one of the best Xbox games you can play, and it's certainly one of the most popular and best-selling releases of all time, but it didn't reach this point by sitting still. Minecraft needs to continue improving, adding new features, and addressing community feedback to stay on top.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.21 includes:

Bug fixes

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Fixed an issue that caused Villagers’ professions to not reflect in their clothing

Fixed a bug where graphical artifacts appear while playing on some devices

Fixed a bug where the names hovering above mobs were slightly offset

Fixed an issue that caused some blocks on Marketplace worlds to appear as “update blocks” on Realms

Paid emotes can no longer be equipped for free

