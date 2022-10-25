Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.40 update begins rolling out to all players

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.20 may be coming in the future, but the current version of Minecraft still has room to improve.

Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition across all platforms.

The patch update features plenty of bug fixes, vanilla parity improvements, and technical updates.

There are also more improvements for Spectator Mode, mobile touch controls, and more.

The first proper Minecraft: Bedrock Edition update after the events of Minecraft Live 2022 is here, and it's packed with new bug fixes built on top of Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." Regardless of where you play, the latest Minecraft update is coming to you with improvements across the board.

Mojang Studios is now releasing Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.40, a sizeable patch update that brings with it focused improvements to vanilla parity between Minecraft editions, dozens of various bug fixes and changes, some important technical updates for creators, and more. There aren't any new features in this release, as expected, but it's still an important update that further improves Minecraft, one of Xbox's best games, ahead of future releases.

During Minecraft Live 2022, Mojang Studios revealed the first details for Minecraft 1.20. The highly anticipated content update is in the early stages of development, with only a handful of new features under its belt. Still, the content update is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 with plenty of exciting new additions to Minecraft. Until then, players will have to content themselves with more iterative improvements and polish.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.19.40 includes:

Bug fixes

Blocks

Falling blocks no longer break when landing on double Slabs

Huge Fungus stems no longer replace partial blocks when growing from Nylium

Water texture on some waterlogged blocks no longer renders too bright when placed under other blocks

Fixed an issue which caused Redstone to output the wrong signal strength in certain configurations

Fixed several issues related to Sticky Pistons being used near world build limits

Breaking the block below a Snow-covered Flower now makes the Flower drop instead of the Snow Layer

Fixed Beacon block suddenly disappearing when seen from a distance

The book of an Enchanting Table now properly faces a nearby player

Temporarily reverted the changes to Dirt Path and Farmland collision changes, as well as Soul Sand and Mud blocks sinking while we iron out some bugs

Gameplay

Keyboard players can now sprint when moving diagonally

Grove biome is now classified as "cold" and Villagers spawned there will be the snow variant

Fixed fall damage accumulating while the player is in a Trapdoor block at the top of a bubble column

Fixed an issue causing player to move in the wrong direction after turning using VR snap camera movement

Graphical

Fixed an issue with screen position on Android devices

Items

Reverted the change that caused Arrows and Tridents to stop moving

Mobile touch controls

Fixed a bug where items could not be removed from the hotbar by moving them onto other items in Creative Inventory on mobile devices

Fixed an issue where the stack splitting progress bar was not aligned on touch mode

Adjusted layout of the touch toolbar and status effect icons based on user feedback

Fixed a bug that prevented scrolling through the Village trade list on mobile devices

When the auto-jumping feature is enabled, the player will now automatically jump out of water when moving toward a block on land

In Creative Mode while using touch input with Action Buttons off, the delay for breaking the first block has been increased to 800 milliseconds. This reduces the chance of breaking a block by accident

Added support for dragging and dropping with touch gestures in the inventory

Double tapping 'descend' now toggles off flight in Joystick touch control modes

Updated the positioning of status effects for Pocket UI

The inventory button for touch devices is now reset to its default appearance after closing the inventory

Fixed an issue where players couldn't swap unstackable items with touch controls

Improved the images for the three control schemes in the touch settings menu

Mobs

Baby Villagers will again accept flowers from Iron Golems

Guardians are no longer able to float in the air

Enabled tamed mobs that follow the player to follow the player through End Portals

Fixed an issue where Drowned could change held items when attacking

Fixed a bug where mobs with a long hit range could hit players through walls

Fixed a bug which caused Boats to disappear when pushed through a portal

When a mob is a passenger in a Boat, neither the Boat nor the mob are allowed to change dimension

NPCs can now have no name, hiding the nametag above their head

Performance & stability

Fixed a crash when using spawn eggs in peaceful worlds on PlayStation 4 Edition

Fixed a crash that could occur when an animated structure was loading from a Structure Block and the player left a dimension via portal

Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash when loading an Arrow with an unrecognized data value

Fixed a potential crash source in explosions

Fixed a crash that could occur when leaving a split screen session

Fixed an issue with Marketplace bundle prices not showing as free after purchasing

Added a Clear Cache button in Storage Settings for all platforms This button clears contents of Marketplace folders (but not worlds) and might help alleviate issues downloading content

Fixed an issue where Wither effect damage would be reduced by armor

Realms

Shortened text when uploading worlds and add-ons so it fits in the dialog

Fixed a problem where custom add-on packs could not be applied properly in Realms settings, as well as fixed a crash during pack uploading

Unlocalized text no longer appears when connecting to a Realm with an outdated client

User interface

Removed the “Clear Account Sign in Data” button from the Settings menu from non-Switch platforms, as it is only intended to function on Nintendo Switch

Fixed a bug where usernames could be above max size

To make finding the right thing in Settings easier, the Profile screen has been split into two new sections: General and Account

Ensured proper text-to-speech support for the revamped death screen

Fixed a bug where achievements would be disabled for some world templates

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the Crafting Table screen

Fixed a bug in Pocket UI where items could be dropped in the dark-grey areas around the item grid in the inventories for the Horse, Mule, Donkey, and Llama

Fixed a bug where the death screen message was visible when the Show Death Message game rule was set to false

Fixed an issue where players couldn't drag / drop or select items from the equipment page

Changed the color of the text descriptions for the 'Darkness Effect Strength' and 'Notification Duration' accessibility options to a lighter shade to make them more readable

Fixed a bug where death messages were sometimes too long to fit on screen

Fixed the crafting screen search string not saving correctly

Fixed an issue with the durability bar missing on inventory screens on Xbox

Fixed a bug where the sign in button on Create New World didn't work on some platforms

The copy coordinates gamepad tooltip now uses the correct icon depending on the platform

Vanilla parity

General

Getting killed by a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name

Getting killed by a mob with a renamed weapon now produces a death message with the item name

The Roofed Forest, Savanna Mutated, and Birch Forest biomes use the correct grass colors

Mobs no longer spawn within the bounds of an Ancient City

Sweet Berries can now be planted on Farmland

Changed bubble column strength to match Java Edition

Scaffolds now burn at a more correct rate, 1/4 of an item

Wither Skeletons can now spawn inside of Wither Roses

Decreased the amount of hunger used while swimming to match Java Edition

Blocks

Players now sink in Soul Sand and Mud blocks

Players swimming above Mud will not have their screen covered

Projectiles landing on Mud will not repeatedly shake

Amphibious mobs no longer have trouble pathfinding around Mud Blocks

Mobs

Ravagers can now be hurt by Evoker Fangs

Increased Ravager collision box size to match Java Edition

Increased Ravager speed to match Java Edition

Librarian Villagers can now offer Enchanted Books with Curse of Vanishing and Curse of Binding

General

Fixed a crash that could occur when using the `hasItem` selector and specifying a negative value for the item's data

Implemented the `has_property`, `int_property`, `bool_property`, `float_property`, and `enum_property` actor behavior filters

Added flag `is_hidden_in_commands` in `menu_category` to control whether or not a block can be used in commands

Release `BlockGeometryComponent` out of experimental in JSON formats 1.19.40 and higher

Release `BlockMaterialInstancesComponent` out of experimental in JSON formats 1.19.40 and higher

Renamed `minecraft:block_light_filter` component to `minecraft:light_dampening`

Renamed experiment GameTest Framework to Beta APIs

The now-renamed Beta APIs experiment is still needed to access all beta APIs, including core Minecraft APIs and GameTest APIs

Fixed a bug where `EntityHurtEvent` would not fire on player death

`Entity` Updated `targetproperty` to be read-only Fixed an issue where UI forms would not mark their cancelled field correctly

Converted `EntityQueryScoreOptions` to an interface

Converted `EntityRaycastOptions` to an interface

Converted `ExplosionOptions` to an interface

Converted `MusicOptions` to an interface

Converted `SoundOptions` to an interface

Removed built-in GameTest Behavior Packs

Actors

Implemented new `is_baby` actor filter that returns `true` when the subject entity is a baby

Fixed `bool_property` filters that didn't specify a `value`

AI goals

Fixed an issue with Iron Golems that prevented mobs with the `minecraft:take_flower` AI behavior to use the goal

Exposed new data parameters for the `minecraft:play` AI behavior to specify such things as the duration the goal stays active, the chance to start the goal, the range to search for a friend, and the follow distance to stay within when playing with a friend

APIs

`Events` Removed event `tick` — called each tick

`System` Added `system.run()` — to queue a callback to run next tick, re-queue each tick to get behavior similar to tick event

`Block` Renamed property `id` to `typeId`

`BlockComponent` Renamed property `id` to `typeId`

`Entity` Renamed property `id` to `typeId` Added read-only property `id: string` — Returns a unique identifier for the entity. This identifier remains consistent across world loads

`EntityComponent` Renamed property `id` to `typeId`

`ItemComponent` Renamed property `id` to `typeId`

`ItemStack` Renamed property `id` to `typeId`



Commands

Implemented the `/execute facing` and `/execute facing entity` commands

Implemented the `/execute align` command

Fixed a problem with teleports appearing to fly the target to the new location instead of being instant

Added the `replace block` overload to the `/loot` command

Implemented the `/execute rotated` and `/execute rotated as` commands

Added the ability to set a custom block with a specific custom block property using the `/setblock` command

Copying a bubble column with the `/clone` command no longer results in invisible water

Added new overload to the `/summon` command that adds rotation arguments New overload is `/summon [ spawnPos : x y z] [yRot: float] [xRot: float] [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string]` Previous overload is `/summon [ spawnPos : x y z] [spawnEvent: string] [nametag: string]`

Temporarily disabled the rotation for the `/summon` command while a bug is worked on

Fixed a rotation issue when a Command Block executes `execute facing` and `execute rotated`

Implemented the `/execute in` command

Implemented the `/execute anchored <eyes|feet>` command

Custom block geometry

We have released custom block geometry in this version of Minecraft This means that anyone can make a custom block with their own custom geometry and textures without turning on the Holiday Creator Features experimental toggle in settings



Data-driven blocks

`minecraft:direction` is no longer exposed as a data-driven `blockProperty`. Blocks throw a content error when the "minecraft" namespace is used

Data-driven items

Added support for recipes to use item tags directly instead of item names

Added new item tags

Converted several recipes from code into their own recipe files

Added several recipes using the new tags to override many old, item specific recipes (these still exist for backwards compatibility): `barrel`, `beehive`, `bookshelf`, `bowl`, `brewing_stand`, `campfire`, `cartography_table`, `chest`, `composter`, `crafting_table`, `daylight_detector`, `fire_charge`, `fletching_table`, `furnace`, `grindstone`, `jukebox`, `lectern`, `loom`, `noteblock`, `painting`, `piston`, `shield`, `smithing_table`, `smoker`, `soul_campfire`, `soul_torch`, `stick`, `stone_axe`, `stone_hoe`, `stone_pickaxe`, `stone_shovel`, `stone_sword`, `torch`, `tripwire_hook`, `wooden_axe`, `wooden_hoe`, `wooden_pickaxe`, `wooden_shovel`, `wooden_sword`

Custom Items, tags, and block tags now work correctly with the `minecraft:digger` component

Entity documentation

Removed experimental markers for The Wild Update entity behaviors and components

Added documentation for `minecraft:heartbeat`

Fixed and updated documentation for entity events

Updated Add-On templates for 1.19.40 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available to download

Experimental features

GameTest Framework

There has been a major breaking change to experimental JavaScript APIs:

All script modules have been renamed to follow a new convention `mojang-gametest` to `@minecraft/server-gametest` `mojang-minecraft` to `@minecraft/server` `mojang-minecraft-ui` to `@minecraft/server-ui` `mojang-minecraft-server-admin` to `@minecraft/server-admin` `mojang-net` to `@minecraft/server-net`

For example, rather than using: `import * as mc` from `mojang-minecraft`

Use: `import * as mc` from `@minecraft/server`

Use of `script eval()` and `Function()` must be explicitly enabled in `manifest.json`

To do this, set `script_eval` in `capabilities` array: `capabilities: [script_eval`]`

Root path for imports has changed; `scripts/` prefix are no longer allowed For imports, use import `./source.js` or import `source.js` Deprecated use of import `scripts/source.js`



Spectator Mode

Spectators no longer drop XP orbs when killed

Spectators no longer reset their player level when killed

Water fog is no longer removed for players in Spectator Mode

Spectator players no longer play sounds when entering / exiting bubble columns

Shulker bullets no longer follow Spectators

Spectators are now invisible to normal players

If a player is in Spectator Mode and other non-spectating players are present on the server, the spectating player won't affect mob despawning anymore

If there are only spectating players on the server, mob despawning is now put on hold

(opens in new tab) Minecraft: Bedrock Edition The 1.19.40 patch update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition is here, and it brings with it a plethora of fixes and improvements for all players to enjoy. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Xbox (opens in new tab)