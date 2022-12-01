Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.3 Release Candidate 1 is now available for testing

What you need to know

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.3 will include a plethora of bug fixes, improvements, and even new features for players.

The update is slated to release on Dec. 6, 2022, as long as Mojang Studios doesn't encounter any major issues.

The first Release Candidate build for the update is now available to be tested by interested players.

There may be other Release Candidates in the next few days, but Mojang Studios hopes this is the first and last.

The latest Minecraft: Java Edition patch update has been in the works for a long while, with Mojang Studios packing the release with a plethora of quality-of-life improvements, general changes, and even a few new features (such as a redesign for the Vex mob). The update is now right around the corner, and Mojang Studios has released the first Release Candidate snapshot for it.

Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.3 has enjoyed lots of testing, including pre-release snapshots, to add to and polish the patch update. Now, Mojang Studios is attempting to finalize it before the build's hopeful public release to all Minecraft players on Dec. 6, 2022. This Release Candidate snapshot isn't exciting, but does include a handful of bug fixes. It's also important to Mojang Studios that it collects feedback from the community on the update.

If no lingering issues are discovered in this snapshot, it may be the exact build that's released to general players next week. We're likely to see one or two more snapshots, however, judging by previous releases. Mojang Studios doesn't casually drop new updates for one of PC's most popular games, preferring to ensure each update is polished and complete.

In case you missed it, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition just got a similarly sized update with the 1.19.50 patch, which added Spectator Mode, new default skins, improved touch controls, and more. If you're looking to move beyond Minecraft as a video game, or are just doing your holidays shopping, don't miss any of the best Minecraft toys and gifts.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19.3 Release Candidate 1 includes:

Fixed bugs

General

Smooth Lighting Minimum and Maximum levels no longer differ

“Done” and “Cancel” buttons in the game rules screen are not selected in the right order when navigating using Tab

The buttons are not selected in the right order using Tab in the new datapacks and resource packs menus

Using Tab multiple times to select a datapack / resource pack from the list does not deselect it

Mobs continue converting after the conversion process starts and the block causing the conversion is removed

There are no shadows on text displayed within the subtitles overlay

World border texture jumps back and forth between two positions as the player’s y level changes

You cannot get water bottles from water in creative mode if there’s a potion in your inventory

Pick block doesn’t work on Ender Dragon

Bubble columns let skylight through

Performance degradation of NBT modification

Stray pixel in `gui/toasts.png`

`/data modify` thinks NBT is too large, but `/data merge` doesn’t

Storage data is broken

(opens in new tab) Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition If you want to play Minecraft on PC, there's no better way to do so than with this bundle, which includes both the mod-able, legacy Java Edition and the modern, cross-platform Bedrock Edition. Buy from: Xbox (opens in new tab)