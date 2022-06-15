Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w24a lets allays duplicate, adds chat reporting

What you need to know

It's Wednesday, Mojang Studios' favorite day to release Minecraft pre-release builds and snapshots.

Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w24a is now available to testers, with two new features for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update."

Allays can now duplicate if given amethyst shards, and player chat can now be reported in-game.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 was also released today with plenty of new bug fixes.

Mojang Studios is working hard on the first major patch update for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and some of those upcoming changes and additional features are being tested in today's Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot.

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" released earlier this month, but Mojang Studios isn't slowing down on improving its legendary, globally-acclaimed survival crafting game. The Wild Update was a more modest content release, but it's still going to get plenty of post-launch love in the way of patch updates, before Mojang Studios turns to what's coming next to Minecraft.

One of PC's best games can't afford to take a break, so Mojang Studios is working on a "1.19.1" update to further improve The Wild Update. Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w24a actually includes two new features, with the allay now being able to duplicate via amethyst shards, and players now able to report chat directly from the "Chat" screen.

In case you missed it, Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 was released today. We also got a chance to sit down with Mojang Studios to discuss Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update," and more.

The full changelog for Minecraft: Java Edition Snapshot 22w24a includes:

Features

Allay

Allays will dance to a Record playing in a Jukebox

If the Allay is handed an Amethyst Shard while dancing it will duplicate Duplication has a 2.5 minute cooldown



Player chat reporting

It is now possible to report a player for sending abusive messages in the game chat

A reporter is required to select the individual chat messages that contain the objectionable content, as well as the category of the report This is to provide the best context for our moderation team to take action

Accessed via the social interactions screen (default keybind is "P")

The social interactions screen is now available via the Pause screen when in a multiplayer game

Multiple chat messages can be selected for reporting

The category of the chat report can be selected from a list of Chat Report Categories

Additional comments can be entered to provide more details and information regarding the report

Fixed bugs