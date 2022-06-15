Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 brings plenty of changes to 'The Wild Update'
By Zachary Boddy published
Mojang Studios is backed with another Minecraft Preview build, packed with plenty of changes.
What you need to know
- Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" released over a week ago with new features, changes, and more.
- Now, Mojang Studios is working on improving the major content update with further improvements.
- Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 tests a few dozen of these planned changes, and is now available to players.
- A "1.19.1" update for The Wild Update is in the works, but there's no release date, yet.
Mojang Studios recently released the 1.19 update to all Minecraft players, dubbed The Wild Update, with plenty of new content and features. While the update is far from the most ambitious Minecraft release, there's still plenty for players to explore. Now, Mojang Studios is working on improving The Wild Update with future patches and updates.
Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 is now rolling out to interested testers in the Minecraft Preview program, and includes a few dozen fixes, changes, and improvements for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." There's nothing particularly exciting in this build, although mangrove swamps are now denser, and a handful of changes bring Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Java Edition closer together.
Minecraft remains one of the most popular Xbox games of all time, despite the slightly more modest The Wild Update release, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. Mojang Studios is working on a potential "1.19.1" patch update for The Wild Update at the moment, before the legendary studio turns its attention to the future of Minecraft.
In case you missed it, I recently had a chance to interview Mojang Studios about Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update."
The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 includes:
Features & bug fixes
General
- Fixed a bug on certain flat worlds where below-0 terrain was accidentally being removed on level load, if there was bedrock at y=0
Blocks
- Mangrove Signs now use Mangrove Plank textures for breaking particles
- Mangrove Propagule is now placed at a random offset
- Iron Bars and Glass Panes now connect to Mangrove Roots
Commands
- Expanded the `/locate` command into locate structure and locate biome
Gameplay
- Bell now rings when hit by any type of projectile
- Hit sound is now played when Amethyst block is hit by projectiles
- Fixed Bottles not usable on water and Boats not placeable on water
Mobs
- Fixed a bug causing tamed mobs to disappear when they go through a Nether portal in a multiplayer world
- Edited fish health points of Cod, Pufferfish, Salmon, and Tropical fish to be 3 to match Java Edition
- Fixed an issue that broke Slime spawn behavior and prevented Slimes from spawning in Swamp biomes that were also Slime chunks
Stability
- The game no longer crashes when entering the Coin Starter Bundle Screen
User interface
- Fixed a typo in notification duration label for accessibility settings
Vanilla parity
- Shulker projectile now adds effect "Levitation" instead of "Levitation II" on hit
- Pufferfish now gives Poison II effect instead of Poison IV when consumed
- Fixed a typo in notification duration label for accessibility settings
Allay
- Items held by Allays now glow in darkness
Darkness
- Darkness effect now works in the Nether and the End dimensions
- Lava and Powder Snow fogs now take priority over Darkness and Blindness fogs
Mangrove swamp
- Mangrove Swamps are now denser to more closely match Java Edition
- There is still work to be done to increase the density of Mangrove trees in water, however
- Grass blocks in Mangrove Swamps now have Dirt blocks underneath them
Sculk shrieker
- Sculk Shrieker now detects players when riding all types of entities, including Striders, Skeleton Horses, Pigs, and Llamas
Wandering trader
- Fixed a bug that prevented Trader Llamas from becoming aggressive towards entities that attack the Wandering Trader
Warden
- Warden's hurt animation no longer differs between Bedrock Edition and Java Edition
Technical updates
Components
- Fixed a bug that prevented the owner of the `minecraft:angry` component from broadcasting anger to its friends if it has no target
- A mob with this component will now be able to get angry if it both does not have a target and the component's `filters` list is empty
Mobs
- Mobs can now be hit by projectile when their hitboxes are outside the mob's bounds
Experimental features
General
- Blocks with `block_light_absorption` component of value 16 no longer fail to load
- Renamed the component `minecraft:ticking` to `minecraft:queued_ticking`
- Renamed the `minecraft:ticking` component's field `range` to `interval_range`, which is now described in ticks rather than seconds
- Renamed block flammable component fields `flame_odds` and `burn_odds` to `catch_chance_modifier` and `destroy_chance_modifier`
- Added ability to set block `flammable` component using booleans for default flammable or nonflammable values
Actor properties
- Replace `values` field with `range` field, which only supports array JSON types.
- Added required `type` JSON field for actor properties with supported values `int`, `float`, `bool`, and `enum`.
- The `default` and `range` fields on the property must match the type specified in the new `type` field
Zachary Boddy is the Minecraft Expert and a News Writer for Windows Central, Android Central, and iMore. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life, and have been freelancing for Windows Central and its sister sites since 2019, with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.