Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 brings plenty of changes to 'The Wild Update'

What you need to know

Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update" released over a week ago with new features, changes, and more.

Now, Mojang Studios is working on improving the major content update with further improvements.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 tests a few dozen of these planned changes, and is now available to players.

A "1.19.1" update for The Wild Update is in the works, but there's no release date, yet.

Mojang Studios recently released the 1.19 update to all Minecraft players, dubbed The Wild Update, with plenty of new content and features. While the update is far from the most ambitious Minecraft release, there's still plenty for players to explore. Now, Mojang Studios is working on improving The Wild Update with future patches and updates.

Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 is now rolling out to interested testers in the Minecraft Preview program, and includes a few dozen fixes, changes, and improvements for Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update." There's nothing particularly exciting in this build, although mangrove swamps are now denser, and a handful of changes bring Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Java Edition closer together.

Minecraft remains one of the most popular Xbox games of all time, despite the slightly more modest The Wild Update release, and that isn't going to change anytime soon. Mojang Studios is working on a potential "1.19.1" patch update for The Wild Update at the moment, before the legendary studio turns its attention to the future of Minecraft.

In case you missed it, I recently had a chance to interview Mojang Studios about Minecraft 1.19 "The Wild Update."

The full changelog for Minecraft Preview 1.19.10.23 includes:

Features & bug fixes

General

Fixed a bug on certain flat worlds where below-0 terrain was accidentally being removed on level load, if there was bedrock at y=0

Blocks

Mangrove Signs now use Mangrove Plank textures for breaking particles

Mangrove Propagule is now placed at a random offset

Iron Bars and Glass Panes now connect to Mangrove Roots

Commands

Expanded the `/locate` command into locate structure and locate biome

Gameplay

Bell now rings when hit by any type of projectile

Hit sound is now played when Amethyst block is hit by projectiles

Fixed Bottles not usable on water and Boats not placeable on water

Mobs

Fixed a bug causing tamed mobs to disappear when they go through a Nether portal in a multiplayer world

Edited fish health points of Cod, Pufferfish, Salmon, and Tropical fish to be 3 to match Java Edition

Fixed an issue that broke Slime spawn behavior and prevented Slimes from spawning in Swamp biomes that were also Slime chunks

Stability

The game no longer crashes when entering the Coin Starter Bundle Screen

User interface

Fixed a typo in notification duration label for accessibility settings

Vanilla parity

Shulker projectile now adds effect "Levitation" instead of "Levitation II" on hit

Pufferfish now gives Poison II effect instead of Poison IV when consumed

Allay

Items held by Allays now glow in darkness

Darkness

Darkness effect now works in the Nether and the End dimensions

Lava and Powder Snow fogs now take priority over Darkness and Blindness fogs

Mangrove swamp

Mangrove Swamps are now denser to more closely match Java Edition There is still work to be done to increase the density of Mangrove trees in water, however

Grass blocks in Mangrove Swamps now have Dirt blocks underneath them

Sculk shrieker

Sculk Shrieker now detects players when riding all types of entities, including Striders, Skeleton Horses, Pigs, and Llamas

Wandering trader

Fixed a bug that prevented Trader Llamas from becoming aggressive towards entities that attack the Wandering Trader

Warden

Warden's hurt animation no longer differs between Bedrock Edition and Java Edition

Components

Fixed a bug that prevented the owner of the `minecraft:angry` component from broadcasting anger to its friends if it has no target A mob with this component will now be able to get angry if it both does not have a target and the component's `filters` list is empty



Mobs

Mobs can now be hit by projectile when their hitboxes are outside the mob's bounds

Experimental features

General

Blocks with `block_light_absorption` component of value 16 no longer fail to load

Renamed the component `minecraft:ticking` to `minecraft:queued_ticking`

Renamed the `minecraft:ticking` component's field `range` to `interval_range`, which is now described in ticks rather than seconds

Renamed block flammable component fields `flame_odds` and `burn_odds` to `catch_chance_modifier` and `destroy_chance_modifier`

Added ability to set block `flammable` component using booleans for default flammable or nonflammable values

Actor properties