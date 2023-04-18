Minecraft Legends guide: How to fast travel

Compared to the slow and easygoing pace of regular Minecraft, Mojang Studios' new action-strategy spinoff Minecraft Legends can get pretty hectic. Piglins are constantly targeting new villages to raid or building new bases to spread their influence, and to stay ahead of them, you'll need to do as much resource gathering, defensive planning, and outpost-clearing as you can before the sun sets.

One of the best things you can do to make the most of your time is take advantage of fast travel. By fast traveling around the Overworld, you can reach villages you're preparing to defend or outposts you want to attack significantly faster. You can also use fast travel to quickly go to or near biomes where a specific resource you need is found, speeding up the gathering process.

In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about fast travel in Minecraft Legends, including how to fast travel and which locations you can fast travel to.

How to fast travel in Minecraft Legends

Locations with a blue ring around them can be fast traveled to. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's incredibly easy to fast travel in Minecraft Legends, although the game never directly explains how to do so. Here's what you need to do:

In the game, press the View button (Xbox) or M key (PC) to open your map. On the map, hover over a location with a blue ring around it. Then, press the A button (Xbox) or the Spacebar key (PC) to fast travel to that location.

You can only fast travel to locations that have a blue ring around it on your map, which represents their connection to the Well of Fate. Also, don't worry about fast travel costs or limits, as Minecraft Legends allows you to fast travel as much as you want for free.

When you fast travel, every unit you've rallied under your banner will also be transported with you. However, any nearby unit that isn't part of your Flames of Creation army will disappear when you fast travel away from them, so keep that in mind.

Where can you fast travel in Minecraft Legends?

Building a Wellhouse allows you to create your own fast travel points, though Piglins may attempt to raid them at night. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are three different types of locations you can fast travel to in Minecraft Legends, each of which we've listed below:

Well of Fate: The main hub in the center of the map where you can build improvements and upgrade your abilities. You can fast travel here at any time.

The main hub in the center of the map where you can build improvements and upgrade your abilities. You can fast travel here at any time. Villages: Settlements allied to you with resource chests that fill over time. Can be targeted by piglins. Once physically visited, they can be fast traveled to at any time, including during piglin raids.

Settlements allied to you with resource chests that fill over time. Can be targeted by piglins. Once physically visited, they can be fast traveled to at any time, including during piglin raids. Wellhouses: Large towers connected to the Well of Fate that function as both respawn and fast travel points. Can be built with 250 Wood, 250 Stone, 75 Iron, and 50 Prismarine. Can be targeted by piglins. Can be fast traveled to at any time, including during piglin raids.

Notably, you cannot fast travel to the Zombie, Creeper, or Skeleton Homesteads, even after you've reclaimed them from the piglins that take them over towards the start of the game. To ensure that you can get to these homesteads quickly when the piglins plan to raid them again, we recommend building a Wellhouse near them. Otherwise, the settlement might fall before you can reach it and you'll temporarily lose the ability to use these mobs in your army.

