The second Minecraft Live of the year is almost here.

Minecraft is so big, one event a year to announce upcoming updates and developments apparently isn't enough. Minecraft Live now comes around twice a year, and the second round for 2025 was just announced.

Mojang Studios has released the teaser trailer for a new show, where we expect to see all the features of "The Copper Age" update, brand-new upcoming game drops, behind-the-scenes looks, and... possibly more?

I'll share everything you need to know and add some speculation of my own, but the headlining news: Minecraft Live airs on Sept. 27, 2025. Let's get deeper into the weeds, now.

What you need to know about the next Minecraft Live

Minecraft LIVE Official Trailer – September 2025 - YouTube Watch On

You can check out the new cinematic trailer for Minecraft Live above. Like usual, it's colorful and fun and silly, but doesn't really tell us all that much about the show itself. So, here's the quick rundown of how to watch Minecraft Live, and when you'll be able to tune in.

Minecraft Live airs on Sept. 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CEST .

. Minecraft Live will be streamed in the below places, in addition to TikTok and Instagram. Minecraft.net/live YouTube.com/Minecraft Twitch.tv/Minecraft

Closer to the date, we expect more specific links, including for audio description, sign language, and other alternative streams.

Officially, this Minecraft Live will feature upcoming game drops, new information from the developers, and a "Dig Deep After Show" where developers and guests will go hands-on with new features.

What am I expecting to see at this Minecraft Live?

The Copper Age is all about, well, copper. Are you really surprised? (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Now that Mojang Studios has moved to smaller (but more frequent) "game drops," individual updates tend to be less exciting. That being said, the last Minecraft Live event was packed from end-to-end, so the second event of the year has some big shoes to fill.

Mojang will likely lead with "The Copper Age," the next Minecraft update that brings the Copper Golem back from the mob graveyard and adds a plethora of new copper-focused features. It's an interesting update that recently earned its name — but not a release date.

There's a good chance "The Copper Age" update will release during or immediately after the show.

It's reasonable to assume Mojang will announce a release date for The Copper Age game drop during this Minecraft Live, but I honestly expect Mojang to shadow drop the new update during the event. Only three days separated the last Minecraft Live from the following Minecraft update, after all.

Either way, Minecraft team members will probably show off all the new features included in The Copper Age that weren't a part of the initial announcement, including shelves, new copper decorative blocks, and more.

The Copper Age will be the third game drop of the year, and we're practically guaranteed to get a fourth for the winter season. During this upcoming Minecraft Live, Mojang Studios will announce at least one game drop to arrive after The Copper Age, but it's anyone's guess what that update will actually bring to players.

I hope that what could be the final Minecraft update of 2025 sends the year off with a bang, and I'd love to see a properly new hostile mob, too (while we're at it, the Bedrock Edition still needs the combat improvements that Java has had for ages). Whatever it ends up being, hardcore players likely won't have to wait long after the event for the first features to begin hitting snapshots and previews.

Mojang is keeping its cards close to its chest right now, though, so I unfortunately can't speculate much more than that. What I do know is that we will not see the return of the Minecraft Live Mob Vote — that's still very much dead, and good riddance.